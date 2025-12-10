“Are You As Smart As A High School Student?”: 30 Questions To Test Your Knowledge Of Literature

by

Whether you read for entertainment, knowledge, or personal growth, if you’ve found yourself here, you’re already in the right place. From ancient classics to modern masterpieces, we compressed centuries of literary brilliance into 30 fun and tricky questions.

In this quiz, you’ll have to recall famous authors, brilliant novels and poems, beloved characters, great literary devices, and more! Think you’re ready? Grab your coziest blanket, a cup of tea, and let’s jump right in!

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

“Are You As Smart As A High School Student?”: 30 Questions To Test Your Knowledge Of Literature

Photo credits: Taryn Elliott

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Lunatic Mom Insists Her Neighbor Must Babysit Her Kid, Goes Livid When She Sends Her Son There And The Neighbor Is Not Home
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Couple Receives Huge Backlash After Releasing ‘Wear Their Names’ Jewelry Made Out Of Shattered Glass From Charleston Riot
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Person Gets A $240 Invoice From A Couple For Doing A “No-Show” At Their Wedding, It Sparks A Debate Online
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Someone Shares Pic Of An Absolute Unit Of A Dog, 16 Twitter Users Photoshop And Draw It In A Hilarious Way
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
20 Creative & Practical Stairs Design Ideas for Your Dream House
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
30 People Share What “Work Ethics” Are Like In Different Countries
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025