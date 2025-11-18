16 Handmade Stickers That I Created

I’m a young artist who loves to create stickers by doodling and drawing on sticker paper. Here are 18 of my favorites! A lot of my art pieces are fan works inspired by my favorite YouTube series and shows, but I hope you like these even if you are not familiar with the characters and references. Enjoy!
#1 Minecraft Buckets
#2 The Woodman, Hilda
#3
#4 Zombiecleo, Third Life Smp
#5 Zombiecleo, Last Life Smp
#6 Smajor (Scott), Last Life Smp
#7 Pearlescentmoon, Last Life Smp
#8 Zombiecleo, Witchcraft Smp
#9
#10
#11 Duck, Duck, Goose!
#12 Fox Skull
#13 Grumbot, Hermitcraft
#14 Bill Cipher, Gravity Falls
#15 Tontu, Hilda
#16 Decked Out Key, Hermitcraft Season 9
