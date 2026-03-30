“Maybe We Are All Mentally Ill”: 51 Culture Shocks People Were Totally Unprepared For

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Traveling the world opens your eyes to different cultures and customs. Along the way, you may experience moments of shock, some of which may remain with you for a long time. 

Here are some anecdotes from people who were surprised by what they saw during their visits to foreign countries. Some were amazed by the locals’ politeness, while others were in awe of the cleanliness of the surroundings. 

Scroll through and see if you can relate to any of these stories, and feel free to share yours in the comments!

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“Maybe We Are All Mentally Ill”: 51 Culture Shocks People Were Totally Unprepared For

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“Maybe We Are All Mentally Ill”: 51 Culture Shocks People Were Totally Unprepared For

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“Maybe We Are All Mentally Ill”: 51 Culture Shocks People Were Totally Unprepared For

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We all know about culture shock, that feeling of confusion when encountering local customs in another country. But as Now Health International explained, there are five stages, beginning with the “Honeymoon period.” 

It is described as the “euphoric stage” that may last for weeks or months, during which you can easily identify cultural similarities and find locals to be hospitable and friendly.

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“Maybe We Are All Mentally Ill”: 51 Culture Shocks People Were Totally Unprepared For

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“Maybe We Are All Mentally Ill”: 51 Culture Shocks People Were Totally Unprepared For

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“Maybe We Are All Mentally Ill”: 51 Culture Shocks People Were Totally Unprepared For

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Stage two is the negotiation stage, which is described as a point of “frustration and anxiety.” It is said to happen within month three, where the excitement slowly disappears. 

Here, small things can cause annoyance, such as street signs or ordering at restaurants, which may cause confusion. It’s also the time when you may start to miss friends and loved ones back home.

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“Maybe We Are All Mentally Ill”: 51 Culture Shocks People Were Totally Unprepared For

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“Maybe We Are All Mentally Ill”: 51 Culture Shocks People Were Totally Unprepared For

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“Maybe We Are All Mentally Ill”: 51 Culture Shocks People Were Totally Unprepared For

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Stage three is when the adjustment happens, usually between the sixth and twelfth months. It is the point at which you, as the visitor, may become more comfortable and familiar with the local way of life. You may have also made a few friends or learned some of the local languages. 

Difficulties may still happen from time to time, but you are more able to handle them rationally.

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“Maybe We Are All Mentally Ill”: 51 Culture Shocks People Were Totally Unprepared For

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“Maybe We Are All Mentally Ill”: 51 Culture Shocks People Were Totally Unprepared For

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“Maybe We Are All Mentally Ill”: 51 Culture Shocks People Were Totally Unprepared For

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Stage four is when you begin to adapt. You no longer feel as isolated as you were in the first few months, and you’re now used to your daily activities with the close circle of new friends you’ve made. 

The euphoria of the honeymoon phase is no longer there because it has since been replaced by a sense of belonging.

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“Maybe We Are All Mentally Ill”: 51 Culture Shocks People Were Totally Unprepared For

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“Maybe We Are All Mentally Ill”: 51 Culture Shocks People Were Totally Unprepared For

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“Maybe We Are All Mentally Ill”: 51 Culture Shocks People Were Totally Unprepared For

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The fifth and final phase actually happens upon returning to your home country. This is when reverse culture shock sets in, and you realize how different everything had been. There’s a sense of feeling like an outsider, even amongst family and friends. 

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“Maybe We Are All Mentally Ill”: 51 Culture Shocks People Were Totally Unprepared For

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“Maybe We Are All Mentally Ill”: 51 Culture Shocks People Were Totally Unprepared For

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“Maybe We Are All Mentally Ill”: 51 Culture Shocks People Were Totally Unprepared For

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So, what is the best way to cope with culture shock? According to the University of Kansas, it can be as simple as staying connected with home comforts through food, activities, and rituals. 

Staying active also helps, as does visiting public places or sporting events to observe local customs and behaviors. 

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“Maybe We Are All Mentally Ill”: 51 Culture Shocks People Were Totally Unprepared For

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“Maybe We Are All Mentally Ill”: 51 Culture Shocks People Were Totally Unprepared For

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“Maybe We Are All Mentally Ill”: 51 Culture Shocks People Were Totally Unprepared For

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“Maybe We Are All Mentally Ill”: 51 Culture Shocks People Were Totally Unprepared For

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“Maybe We Are All Mentally Ill”: 51 Culture Shocks People Were Totally Unprepared For

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Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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