Jimmy Fallon Asks People To Sum Up Famous Movies Badly, And Twitter Delivers (35 Pics)

Producers take their movie taglines very seriously. All that hard work, time, and money everyone put into making the picture boils down to a simple phrase that has to sell tickets. But Jimmy Fallon isn’t interested in that. Rather, the opposite. So, the host of The Tonight Show recently challenged his viewers to describe their favorite movies to the worst of their abilities. And they delivered. From Shrek to Titanic, people have penned such terrible movie taglines, they’re actually genius. Continue scrolling to check them out, and if you’re a fan of the genre, be sure to fire up these 30 Jokes That Are So Stupid, They Become Funny and 52 Terrible Maps That Are So Bad They’re Good.
More info: Twitter
#1
Image source: renefris
#2
Image source: disco_tim
#3
Image source: Br0Thug
#4
Image source: avelinaeternity
#5
Image source: richkangel
#6
Image source: MasonSnyder07
#7
Image source: Zbychugrabowski
#8
Image source: sethpanattoni11
#9
Image source: lshar21
#10
Image source: greenadder
#11
Image source: adrunkguywrites
#12
Image source: JusticeForDack
#13
Image source: squirrelthepam
#14
Image source: Allie_Doc
#15
Image source: MargaretAnnTV
#16
Image source: BiscuitSnazzy
#17
Image source: MrNiceGuy18_58
#18
Image source: OCaptnMyCaptn
#19
Image source: The_Hip_NoTiCe
#20
Image source: MauledBySmokey
#21
Image source: maymaylingling
#22
Image source: jswilliams1962
#23
Image source: DrProsh
#24
Image source: ChristotheHop
#25
Image source: RyanBartholomee
#26
Image source: DSmithWriter
#27
Image source: wolverineyay
#28
Image source: TheMoleAbides
#29
Image source: ColeSwensen
#30
Image source: lily_pad26
#31
Image source: iGotRats
#32
Image source: BookDal27
#33
Image source: jimmyfallon
#34
Image source: TheMindOfADad
#35
Image source: mike_t_barrett
Follow Us