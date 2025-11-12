Rare Photos From 1971 Show David Bowie And His Ex-Wife Taking Their Son Zowie For A Walk

David Bowie was never afraid to stand out from the crowd with his striking costumes, lots of makeup and brave, innovative songs. He was one of those showmen who still stay “in character” every time he casually leaves home and that really made him special.

These photos of David Bowie and his ex-wife Angie taking a walk with their 3-week-old son Zowie, made by photojournalist Ron Burton on June 29 in 1971, reveals just how important his family was to him. Since we still see him being the same eye-catching rock star as usual, there‘s just something magical there, showing the real glow of David Bowie.

More info: ronburtonphotographer.com

Rare Photos From 1971 Show David Bowie And His Ex-Wife Taking Their Son Zowie For A Walk

