95 Wholesome Photos Capturing People’s Life Journeys And How Much They’ve Changed

“Comparison is the thief of joy” is a quote generally misattributed to Theodore Roosevelt, which is often a sign that something resonates, regardless of who said it. However, that shouldn’t take away from the fact that it’s often interesting to see the effects of time, whether it’s how a cityscape has changed or just how a person has aged.

So we’ve gathered some of the best, cutest and most wholesome, side by side pictures of people in the past and now. So get comfortable as you look through this blast from the past, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments section down below.

#1 He’s Been Making Me Laugh For 20 Years. 2005, 2010, 2015, 2020, 2025

Image source: rat-snitch-syd

#2 ❤️me & Hubby 2001 -2024 ❤️

Image source: Cameryn24

#3 6 Weeks, 15 Years. Gonna Cross The Rainbow Bridge Next Week

Image source: Al_Kydah

#4 Past: 25yo And In Our First Few Months Of Dating. Present: Celebrating My 40th Bday With 11 Years Of Marriage And 2 Kids

Image source: PixieFurious

#5 My Bestie, Mig, And I In 2012 And Yesterday

Image source: kooriwi

#6 Grandpa At 15 And 79

Grandpa merchant marine ID after joining at age 15. Followed by a picture of him at 79

Image source: James_Tiberius

#7 I Kept The Dimple And Gained A Cat

Image source: biegman

#8 48 Years. 1976 – 2024 It’s Been A Great Run

Image source: Cltitlqr4u

#9 Our First Known Pic Together In 2003 Through Present

1: First pic together after a high school performance of Alice in Wonderland. We’d met at the audition. 2: Probably 2005; I’d seen Green Day on the American Idiot tour that year. 3: Probably 2007-2008 or so. Around the time we got married. 4: At a wedding, not sure of the year. 5: A couple years ago, celebrating her National Board certification. 6: In 2024 at a charity event.

Image source: NickNash1985

#10 One Of The 1st Photos With My Maternal Grandma And One Of The Last 1985 & 2024

Image source: EstelSnape

#11 My Mom And Me, 50 Years Apart 1973-2023

Image source: anonymouslovelyme

#12 2013-2025 With My Husband. It’s Been A Wonderful Life. Teens To Now 30 And Almost 28

Image source: Lollylewd97

#13 Kindergarten vs. High School Graduation: 2007-2020

Image source: redrumrea

#14 Kinda Proud Of My Progress. Left Is From Oct 2022. Right Is From This New Years Eve. Down 80 Pounds. From A 44″ To A 34″ And From A 3xl Shirt To An Xl. Pretty Stoked

Image source: vanzir

#15 21 & 19 vs. 32 & 30 Been With My Wife For 13 Years Now. The First Picture Was Taken 2 Years After We Started Going Out.

Image source: RealSov

#16 Then And Now…

I’m still hard on myself thinking I’m still a big person (dumb lizard brain), but when I really sit and think about it, I am proud of myself. I’ve maintained my lowest weight for 3 1/2 years now. I started at around 340 pounds, today I sit at around 183 pounds

Image source: TrashPanda2079

#17 1995 & 2024. 25 & 19 To 54 & 48

Image source: Gijinbrotha

#18 ‘93 (14 & 16)/ ‘24 (47 & 45)

Image source: Twylite831

#19 My Grandmother At 15, 20, 35, 50, 60 And 66

Image source: yanwangdijuns

#20 2000 / 2024

Here’s My Mom, Dad, & I in 2000 vs 2024 Dad is 47 / Mom is 48 / and I’m 24
Lol who do I look like the most? I think I am 90% my dad & 10% my mom

Image source: Odd_Owl_5826

#21 2007, 2014, 2024

Image source: andmat06

#22 My Grandad From 1941 Till 2019

An Engineer who loved fishing, model boat building and smoking. Fortunately, he managed to quit that last one. As a kid, I thought he had been a pirate due to him wearing his hair in a ponytail and sporting an eye patch. The last photos was the last time I saw him reasonably well before his cancer settled in. He was married for 54 years, has two adopted children and had six grandchildren.

Image source: WayfaringStranger16

#23 My Beautiful Nana And Papa Married In 1960 To Today

Image source: theoreticaltoad

#24 Husband And I 2008-Now. Together For 23.5 Years

Image source: bumblingplum666

#25 My Mom And Her Parents (1982) // Me And My Parents (2009)

Image source: axolotls_anon

#26 My Dad And His Siblings In 1968 And In 2024

Image source: Acidflightgoat

#27 70 Year Span-My Grandma Ages 18 And 88

Image source: anonymouslovelyme

#28 My Mom At 17 Or 18 And At 83

Image source: nimbusdimbus

#29 My Parents 50 Years Marriage

Image source: AdvertisingPlane6865

#30 My Husband And I. Since March 2023, We Have Lost A Combined 250 Pounds

Image source: NotHaolmi

#31 22 & 23 vs. 54 & 52 Married 32 Years

Image source: sjb352

#32 1999 & 2024

Image source: Ill-Dipsy_Doodle

#33 My Beautiful Mom Celebrating Her 18th Birthday (With My Dad) In 1983 And Her 60th Today!

Image source: Imaginary_Comfort447

#34 The Day I Was Born 69 Years Ago & Today!

Image source: Right0rightoh

#35 My Grandpa With My Father (1978) And With Me (2017)

Image source: yanwangdijuns

#36 1985 (21) vs. 2024 (61)

Image source: Additional_Ninja_999

#37 My Parents, On Their Honeymoon In 1941, And In Their Last Photo, In 1985. They Were Childhood Sweethearts, Meeting At Age 7 In 1923

Image source: janemfraser

#38 Helloo. Freshman Year In 92. Out And About In 25! Cheers 🍻

Image source: Wonderful_Onion5519

#39 1988, 2002, 2019, 2025 To Come. Senior Year, My Wedding, Pre-Covid

Image source: bigwomby

#40 1999, 2001, 2002, 2015, 2022, 2025

Image source: Kellysarver

#41 Grandpa And I❤️

Image source: Familiar-Amphibian-6

#42 2009-2025

Image source: DiverCultural

#43 Hubby And I, 1998, 2019 And Today

Image source: impostrfail

#44 Me And My Childhood Friend. 12 Years Have Passed

Image source: ALEXATED

#45 My Sister And Me. 1992, 2000, 2005, 2015, 2023. Cool In Every Decade

Image source: unhinged_behavior

#46 Me And My Son, 2006, 2016, 2021, 2023

Image source: Tronofake

#47 Myself Sometime In The Mid 90’s And This Last Christmas 2024

Image source: JillParrish77

#48 My Wife And I, Mid-90s And 2024

Image source: Captain-Hornblower

#49 First And Last Photos Of Me & My Sister. The First Photo (1973) I Have Of Me And My Sister And The Last Photo Of Me And Her Together In 2024, Shortly Before She Passed From Cancer

Image source: Azin1970

#50 On What Would Have Been Her 95th Birthday, My Mom Over The Years

Image source: SFO_Dan

#51 Honoring My Grandfather In His Original Yankees Jacket

Image source: CabbieRanx

#52 First And Last Photos With My Mum

Image source: Clokkers

#53 Another Post! Get This: I Work At The Same Place Dad Did (Different Roles), 50 Years Apart (Dad, C. 1975; Me, 2025)

Image source: beefstewisonthemenu

#54 Me And My Little Bro Through The Years

Image source: WRISTvsREWARD

#55 My Brother And Me Over The Years! 1997-2024

Image source: bzthepeach

#56 The First And Last Photo With My Jimmy (2011/2022)

Image source: Boscoberger

#57 My Father And I In The Same Location 15 Years Apart

This is in Penang Malaysia. Father went there in 2008/2009. We went again in 2024. Was so funny because we had no idea where the photo was taken and as we were strolling I noticed that this place was very similar to one of his favorite photos. It turned out to be the exact location. I wish he had used a wide angle in the past. Interesting to see how much has changed.

Image source: KevKevKvn

#58 My Father In His 20s/60s, And Me

Image source: Savings-Film-5627

#59 Childhood Friendship 1992-Present

We are literally ten days apart in age and have been friends since before I can even remember. A bond I’ll always cherish.

Image source: cosmiclocs

#60 My Father In Japan, 1990 (I Wasnt Born). Me And My Father In The Exact Same Spot And Clothes, 2017

Image source: ActualCucick

#61 1972, The Year We Met And 2024

Image source: Ancient_Timer2053

#62 Our First Photo Together And Her And I 19 Years Later. 2005 And 2024. Best Years Of My Life And Counting

Image source: TheBoraxKid2112

#63 My Husband And His Dad, And My Husband And Our Son

Image source: Severe_Ad336

#64 My Mother On The Cover Of A Telephone Book 1969. Then Us In 2014

Image source: cringequota

#65 Me And My Sister, 25 Years Later When She Bought Me One Of My Favorite Childhood Toys

Image source: JosephSim

#66 My Great Grandmother, 1900s, 1920s, 1970s

Image source: Salmontunabear

#67 My Mom And Me!

Image source: Familiar-Amphibian-6

#68 My Grandma With Me And My Mom With My Son Around The Same Age

First image: I think early summer 1994, I was almost a year old. My grandma was about 51, I believe.
Second image: May 2023, my son was 11 months old and my mom about 51 there too.

Image source: herbsanddirt

#69 I Hit 10 Years Sober Last Year! From Battling Alcoholism (30 Yrs Old) To Sober (41 Yrs Old)🤘

Image source: Ok-Revolution4276

#70 My Dad, Me And My Daughter

Image source: Spemilie

#71 Everyone Said I Look Like My Mom. Here’s Dad

Image source: Familiar-Amphibian-6

#72 My Parents 80s To Present

My parents met each other in fifth grade 1975 their families lived next door and even at one point shared a home, yet they both married other people and somehow their love for one another brought them back together, they married in 1989, 36 years married, six kids and still loving each other through it all.

Image source: Hot_Masterpiece3571

#73 Me And My Brother 2004-2023

Image source: Clairethebear23

#74 Me At 22 And 57

I married my high school sweetheart (married 34 years), had 4 kids, beat breast cancer and just had my 4th spinal fusion surgery almost 3 months ago. I’m a tough old bird!

Image source: Penguinz90

#75 My Parents In 1996 And 2024

Image source: leonibaloni

#76 My Dad In 1953 And My Daughter In 2024 Wearing The Same Kilt

Image source: Boscoberger

#77 My Wife And I At Her High School Prom, 2009 And 2023. Married 27.5 Years Now

Image source: tukai1976

#78 The First Pic Of My Wife And I Together (2004) And The Most Recent (2025). We’ve Been Together 21 Years This Month! Mid-20s To Mid-40s

Image source: WWEngineer

#79 Ages 19 And 21 When We Married. Engaged In 1996. Married 29 Years This Year. ♥️ 5 Kids And 2 Grandkids Now. Life Is Good

Image source: Green-been77

#80 My Family – 2015 And 2025

Image source: ian21

#81 Me At 10, 25, 40, And 55

Image source: Sweet_Voice_7298

#82 My Parents In 1976 And 2024

Image source: PimpGameShane

#83 Me – 2005 To 2025 (19 To 39 Years)

Image source: trevordunt39

#84 My Wife And I In 1997 And 2024

Image source: johnb_123

#85 1997 & 2024

Image source: tsimatx

#86 My Parents In 2000 And 2024

Image source: deedee_jon

#87 Took Her To Prom In 1979 And We’ve Been Together Ever Since. Married This Day In 1984 And Today We’ve Spent 16, 592 Days Together On Our Journey.

Image source: Fomorian58

#88 Our First Trip Together And Our Most Recent

Our first trip to Seattle together shortly after we met in 1995. The second is from Jerome, AZ last month.
Been a long bumpy road with two kids and several moves. I wouldn’t have wanted this trip with anyone else

Image source: chreister

#89 My Mum And Me (1990) Me And My Daughter (2023) 🥰🥰

Image source: Severe-Marsupial-727

#90 Induction To Retirement

Image source: Technical-Teacher-31

#91 My Dad & His Brothers 1965, 2012 & 2025 (Youngest Was Born In 67). Not Original Placement As First Pic But Most Recent Of All 5 Together

Image source: mysterygirl3427

#92 My Grandparents, From 1945 To 1997

Image source: coffeesforclosers7

#93 Me And My Wife (Then Girlfriend) In College In 1981 And A Few Months Ago. Married 42 Years

Image source: Former-LIer

#94 My Mom Has Been Gone One Year Today. Our First Picture Together And Our Last. ❤️

Image source: bigwomby

#95 Me And My Son Ryan 1995 And 2023

Image source: Radleftvermina59

