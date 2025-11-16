I Discover Hidden Parallel Worlds In Puddles And Other Reflections On My Smartphone (30 Pics)

Playing with perspective is a game I like to play. With my Instagram, I love to share photos I take with my phone. I wanted to share with you the beauty of Madrid through different reflections (many puddles) of many beautiful spots in the city.

I always like to put emphasis on the importance that you don’t need a professional camera, editing programs, or Photoshop to take a pleasant photo. With the simple use of a smartphone, one can take a beautiful picture that tells its own story.

Instagram is the only platform/app that I use to edit my photos. I enjoy playing with puddles, reflections, and different perspectives when taking photos. Hope you enjoy it! 

You can check out pictures I took in different cities here, here, here, and here.

More info: Instagram | guigurui.com | twitter.com

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

#20

#21

#22

#23

#24

#25

#26

#27

#28

#29

#30

