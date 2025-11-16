I Discover Hidden Parallel Worlds In Puddles And Other Reflections On My Smartphone (30 Pics)

Playing with perspective is a game I like to play. With my Instagram, I love to share photos I take with my phone. I wanted to share with you the beauty of Madrid through different reflections (many puddles) of many beautiful spots in the city.
I always like to put emphasis on the importance that you don’t need a professional camera, editing programs, or Photoshop to take a pleasant photo. With the simple use of a smartphone, one can take a beautiful picture that tells its own story.
Instagram is the only platform/app that I use to edit my photos. I enjoy playing with puddles, reflections, and different perspectives when taking photos. Hope you enjoy it!
