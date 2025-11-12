Michael Moore Tries To Prove Women Are Better Than Men, Gets Brilliantly Shut Down By A Woman

by

There are plenty of badass women but Academy-Award winning filmmaker Michael Moore thinks there aren’t any bad ones. “No women ever invented an atomic bomb, built a smokestack, initiated a Holocaust, melted the polar ice caps or organized a school shooting,” Moore tweeted. Missing logic in his men vs. women claims, writer Jessica Ellis wrote an insightful rebuttal to Moore, and her Twitter response quickly went viral.

While attacking the patriarchy, Moore suggested that women are better than men in living up to universal moral standards. “My initial response was actually very personal,” Ellis, who considers herself a feminist, told Bored Panda. “I had been struggling with anxiety issues and going to therapy, where I realized I thought the fact that I had dark thoughts sometimes made me a bad person. I had also come to realize that part of the reason I felt this gender gap is that women are raised on a doctrine of purity and that Moore (who I respect greatly as a filmmaker) was furthering that concept. When you are taught that all women are naturally sweet and wonderful, you can feel extra-extra crazy if you feel anger or depression or anxiety.”

And even though ladies have not held powerful political positions as much as men, Ellis perfectly points out why they struggle with making ethically just decisions, too. “It’s bad for women’s mental health to be held to an unrealistic purity standard.” After all, we’re all human! Scroll down to read her gender equality reasoning and let us know your thoughts about it in the comments.

More info: Twitter

Academy-Award winning filmmaker Michael Moore tried to convince Twitter that there aren’t any bad women

Michael Moore Tries To Prove Women Are Better Than Men, Gets Brilliantly Shut Down By A Woman

But one lady wasn’t buying it

Michael Moore Tries To Prove Women Are Better Than Men, Gets Brilliantly Shut Down By A Woman
Michael Moore Tries To Prove Women Are Better Than Men, Gets Brilliantly Shut Down By A Woman
Michael Moore Tries To Prove Women Are Better Than Men, Gets Brilliantly Shut Down By A Woman
Michael Moore Tries To Prove Women Are Better Than Men, Gets Brilliantly Shut Down By A Woman
Michael Moore Tries To Prove Women Are Better Than Men, Gets Brilliantly Shut Down By A Woman
Michael Moore Tries To Prove Women Are Better Than Men, Gets Brilliantly Shut Down By A Woman
Michael Moore Tries To Prove Women Are Better Than Men, Gets Brilliantly Shut Down By A Woman
Michael Moore Tries To Prove Women Are Better Than Men, Gets Brilliantly Shut Down By A Woman
Michael Moore Tries To Prove Women Are Better Than Men, Gets Brilliantly Shut Down By A Woman
Michael Moore Tries To Prove Women Are Better Than Men, Gets Brilliantly Shut Down By A Woman
Michael Moore Tries To Prove Women Are Better Than Men, Gets Brilliantly Shut Down By A Woman
Michael Moore Tries To Prove Women Are Better Than Men, Gets Brilliantly Shut Down By A Woman
Michael Moore Tries To Prove Women Are Better Than Men, Gets Brilliantly Shut Down By A Woman
Michael Moore Tries To Prove Women Are Better Than Men, Gets Brilliantly Shut Down By A Woman

The internet quickly backed her up

Michael Moore Tries To Prove Women Are Better Than Men, Gets Brilliantly Shut Down By A Woman
Michael Moore Tries To Prove Women Are Better Than Men, Gets Brilliantly Shut Down By A Woman
Michael Moore Tries To Prove Women Are Better Than Men, Gets Brilliantly Shut Down By A Woman
Michael Moore Tries To Prove Women Are Better Than Men, Gets Brilliantly Shut Down By A Woman
Michael Moore Tries To Prove Women Are Better Than Men, Gets Brilliantly Shut Down By A Woman

Ellis would also like to add one more thing. “While I stand behind the point I was making, the tone is difficult on the internet, and I felt vaguely ashamed of speaking to a documentarian I respect so vehemently. On the other hand, this is hardly my first fiery rant about feminism, on Twitter or elsewhere, and I’m glad people connected to the message and hopefully understood that my anger was coming from a place of wanting to protect women from the dreaded pedestal, and not as an attack on [anyone].”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Ukrainian Refugee Attacker Finally Reveals Disturbing Motive Behind Heinous Act
3 min read
Sep, 13, 2025
The Biggest “Who Got Voted Off Dancing With the Stars” Mistakes of All-Time
3 min read
May, 8, 2018
New Star-Studded Trio Joins Only Murders in the Building Season 4
3 min read
Jun, 23, 2024
Hugh Laurie To Star In George Clooney Hulu Limited Series “Catch 22”
3 min read
Apr, 9, 2018
Five Things We’d Like to See in The Witcher Season 2
3 min read
Jan, 1, 2020
Guy Keeps Photoshopping Himself Into Celebrities’ Lives, And We Can’t Stop Laughing
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.