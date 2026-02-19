“Who Is This?”: Nicki Minaj’s Dramatic New Look Triggers Explosive Reactions

Nicki Minaj, who shared the stage with U.S. President Donald Trump during the rollout of Trump Accounts on January 28, attended another high-profile event for him on Wednesday, February 18, debuting a revamped look.
Minaj was announced as a speaker at the invitation-only World Liberty Forum a day earlier via a tweet stating she would “be exploring how artists are becoming entrepreneurs.” In response, Minaj said attending the event would be her “honor.”
However, as she arrived at the event yesterday, she generated more buzz for her appearance than for her entrepreneurial remarks.
“She is looking fabulous,” one netizen commented under her picture, while another asked, “Who is this?”
Minaj attended a Trump-backed event, turning heads with her dramatic transformation
The WLF, which took place at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, supported World Liberty Financial, a crypto business in which the Trump family reportedly holds a 38 percent stake.
At the event, the decentralized finance network unveiled a partnership with Apex Group, a global financial service provider.
The partnership could help mainstream the company’s digital currency, USD1, and includes plans to use it to finance new Trump-branded floating villas in the Maldives.
Minaj, who sported ultra straight black hair when she met Trump earlier this year, flaunted a combination of warm blonde and golden locks at the recent event. She also replaced her eccentric furry white coat with business-casual attire.
Her wardrobe choice for the WLF gathering included a white tank top layered under a metallic jacket, paired with blue baggy pants.
Minaj, who said she is the “president’s number one fan” last month, reiterated her “love” for him at the event as she discussed her nail company Pink Friday Nails.
She also recounted visiting his “merch room,” saying she was sent home with a Trump-signed Bible, scarves, and perfume.
Minaj’s remarks, however, were overshadowed by her look, which divided social media
“She looks like a clown,” a critic said, while another added, “Nicki Minaj looks like one of the barnished Salem witches.”
“Out here looking like Erica Kirk now,” a third commented.
“Why is she giving her Republican sister Tate McRae?” added a fourth.
“The MAGA face has taken over,” the next echoed.
One detractor expressed that they realized Minaj “turned MAGA in order to get event invites and appearances again because the industry turned their back on her and stopped inviting her anywhere.”
Minaj’s fans were quick to defend both her look and her relevance.
“I love this hair, OMG,” one said, while another added, “She really does get finer over time.”
“She is moving toward politics now,” a third said.
Minaj’s appearance at the World Liberty Forum came soon after Trump recalled the compliment he gave her at the White House
Trump hosted leaders from the Black community to mark Black History Month at his official residence on the same day as the WLF event. In his speech at the gathering, he named Mike Tyson, Nicki Minaj, and others as his friends of color.
“Mike Tyson, boy, I tell you, Mike has been loyal to me. Whenever they come out, they say, ‘Trump is a racist,’ but Mike Tyson goes, ‘He is not a racist; he is my friend,’” Trump said.
“He has been there from the beginning, in good times and bad. But Mike Tyson is a great guy, and he has been so loyal. Always been loyal.”
About Minaj, the president said, “I love Nicki Minaj. She was here a couple of weeks ago. She is so beautiful. I said, ‘Nicki, you are so beautiful.’”
He further shared how Minaj did not want to talk about the length of her nails, saying, “Her nails are that long. I said, ‘Nicki, are they real?’ She did not want to get into that.”
Trump’s comments led some netizens to believe he has a crush on Minaj, as one said he spoke about the rapper “like he isn’t a married man.”
Another advised, “Just say it with your heart — you love her.”
“She’s tryna be so white,” a critic noted about Minaj’s new look
