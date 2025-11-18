Gen Z Are Obsessed With Viral Trend Of “Silent Walking,” People Mock The Concept

From “bed rotting” to “raw-dogging,” Gen Zers love coining names for trends they incorporate into their lifestyles. One of them is “silent walking,” except it doesn’t describe anything new at all.
The idea involves leaving your phone at home and going on a walk without any technological stimuli—no podcasts, music, audiobooks, or social media.
Without these distractions, you’re able to focus more on your thoughts—however anxiety-inducing these might be for some—and connect with your surroundings.
And yes, to promote silent walking to the world, these content creators made the exception to record themselves doing so.
Mady Maio, the co-host of the Okay Sister podcast, takes credit for “unintentionally starting a movement” on TikTok.
“At first, I was like, f**k no, my anxiety could never, which is probably what you’re thinking, but something within me was like, ‘Let me just try it.'”
As she explained, it was her boyfriend who initially challenged her to take a walk unplugged. In the first two minutes, her mind felt like “mayhem” until she “hit a flow state” where she could “hear herself.”
“Look, the universe and your intuition come to you through whispers, so if you’re never alone with your thoughts and you never get quiet, you’re gonna miss the whispers.
“The brain fog lifted; suddenly, all these ideas are flowing into me because I’m giving them space to enter.”
Similarly, influencer Arielle Lorre spoke on Dear Media about the changes she has experienced since leaving her phone at home.
“I feel like when I walk in silence, my senses are on high alert. I smell everything, I hear everything, I am seeing everything, and it’s so grounding for me,” she described in January 2023.
Videos about silent walking have sparked varying reactions, with many criticizing the TikTokers for describing the activity as a “trend”
Professional women’s coach Valerie Jones, who takes two 30-minute silent walks per week, said that tech-free exercise helped improve her mood during a challenging period in her life.
“After my divorce, I started walking and getting out into nature every day, and it became a huge part of my healing.”
Before that, Valerie felt the need to listen to music or a podcast because she found it “so painful to walk in silence” and connect with her thoughts.
Videos about “silent walking” have sparked mixed reactions online. A large group mocked the TikTokers for describing this form of exercise as a “trend,” arguing that there’s nothing revolutionary about going for an unplugged walk.
User @genny_genny_bo_benny referred to these videos as “another Gen-Z Christopher Columbus moment,” where they believe they are discovering something that has existed long before.
“It ain’t ‘silent walking’ it’s called walking, WOWZERS,” another critic wrote.
“So she just went for a walk. Honestly can’t tell if they’re trolling or if they genuinely mean it,” said somebody else.
A separate critic wrote: “Your ancestors have been walking thousands of miles away sailing to new lands, and you are blown away because you can walk without electronics.”
However, another group defended the trend, reminding users that Gen-Zers— people aged between 12 and 27— grew up with technology, so leaving their phones at home can be challenging for those who have developed an addiction.
“To be fair, in their lifetimes, they’ve never been without a phone or some kind of device to track or make noise. Silence is beautiful. Especially when you weren’t born into it,” somebody said.
Others didn’t focus on labels and timing, instead congratulating the content creators for encouraging people to go outside and take a walk in an age of increasing technological stimuli.
Bored Panda consulted Dr. Caroline Fenkel, LCSW, co-founder and chief clinical officer at Charlie Health, about the benefits of silent walking. Launched in 2020, Charlie Health offers personalized mental health care for teens and young adults.
“Walking without distractions allows us to tap into a natural form of mindfulness. By unplugging, we create space to notice the environment, our thoughts, and even our emotions,” explains Dr. Fenkel.
“This can lead to clearer thinking, reduced stress, and a greater sense of balance. In a world where we’re constantly stimulated, taking time to unplug allows our minds to settle and refresh.”
Reconnecting with oneself can be especially difficult—and necessary—for younger generations.
“Gen Z has grown up in a world saturated with technology, where instant gratification and constant input are the norm. It’s easy to avoid uncomfortable or complex feelings when there’s always a distraction at hand.
“Without the chance to sit with their thoughts, they may feel disconnected from their inner selves. This is compounded by societal pressures to be constantly ‘on’ and available.”
According to Harmony Healthcare IT, Gen Zers spend an average of 6 hours and 5 minutes on their phones daily. In contrast, the generation that spends the least amount of time on their phones is Baby Boomers (individuals aged 57-75), who use their phones for about 3 hours and 31 minutes daily.
Gen Z also reports the highest levels of addiction to their phones (56%) compared to older generations.
The majority of teens feel the need to check their devices as soon as they start the day, data from the Center for Internet & Technology Addiction shows.
Additionally, they feel a strong sense of urgency regarding information on their devices: 80% of Gen Zers report checking their phones within 5 minutes of receiving a notification.
If you’re looking to reduce your daily screen time, Dr. Fenkel recommends starting small: leave your phone behind (or resist the temptation to use it) for a short 10 to 15-minute walk.
“Notice the sounds, the sights, even the pace of your own breathing. The more you practice, the easier it becomes to embrace these moments of solitude.
“You may find that what felt uncomfortable at first turns into a welcome break from the noise of daily life.”
