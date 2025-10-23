“She Got Political”: Woman Refuses To Share Her Chicken Sandwich With Her Cat, Wonders If She’s The Jerk

Cats rule the world. And everything in it, including any food you make, belongs to them. You know this. We know this. But apparently not everyone got the message!
In a wonderfully witty and wholesome online post on the Cats subreddit, redditor u/Rochelle6 asked the internet to weigh in on a ‘sensitive’ question. She shared how she gently refused to allow her cat, Luna, to eat her chicken sandwich.
The net had an incredibly enjoyable time reacting to the fun post. Scroll down for the full story and discussion, as well as a list of ingredients cats shouldn’t eat. This is likely to be the best thing you’re going to read today. Bored Panda reached out to u/Rochelle6 and Luna for comment, and we’ll update the article as soon as we hear back from them!
Meet Luna, who was craving a bite of her owner’s chicken sandwich. However, things turned out differently from what she wanted
One internet user went viral for her hilarious and cute story about how she refused to give her sandwich to her beloved cat
Some ingredients are toxic to cats, so it’s very important to know exactly what your pet is eating
The story went massively viral on the Cats subreddit and beyond. At the time of writing, u/Rochelle6’s post garnered 32k upvotes and more than 600 comments. What’s more, the author received 4 awards from other internet users.
The Cats subreddit had a field day. Folks jokingly weighed in either to support the cat or the owner. Meanwhile, there were so many feline-related puns thrown around that you could really feel how much fun everyone was having.
With so much stress, internet drama, and negative news in recent years, it is beyond refreshing to see a post like this grab the digital world’s attention. It is rare for someone to take the popular AITA format and twist it for the sake of comedy. Throw in an adorable cat photo and you’ve got all the hallmarks of a viral story.
On a slightly more serious note, it’s actually a good thing, health-wise, that the owner didn’t allow her cat to nibble on her chicken sandwich. A lot depends on the actual contents of the sandwich!
In a nutshell, eating bread can cause digestive issues in cats. Meanwhile, if you’ve added any sauces, seasonings, or fillings that have a lot of sodium or fat, it can create future health problems for your imperial feline.
What’s more, some ingredients are actually super harmful to animals. For instance, PDSA warns that plants called alliums, which include onions, garlic, shallots, leeks, and chives, are toxic for cats and dogs.
“They cause gut upsets, and damage red blood cells, which results in anaemia,” PDSA explains.
If your cat has eaten any of these ingredients, you must contact your vet immediately. With treatment, your cat will recover. If your cat ate these things fewer than four hours ago, it might get an injection to throw up. Your cat might also need to ingest activated charcoal to absorb the remaining toxins in their system.
After allium poisoning, your cat may need to stay at your vet’s for observation and to be put on a fluid drip for recovery.
You have to be very careful with your cat’s diet. Many human foods don’t suit them
Meanwhile, when it comes to eating chicken, boiling or baking it plain without any oil, salt, or spices is safe for your cat. Just be sure to remove the skin and bones.
And try to steer clear of feeding your cat any processed meats (bacon, ham, etc.) because they have lots of sodium and preservatives in them.
Aside from allium family plants, Purina notes that the human foods that you should NOT feed your cat include the following:
The internet absolutely loved the story. Here’s how folks online reacted
Some readers jokingly said that the owner was wrong not to share her sandwich
Meanwhile, some readers thought that nobody was in the wrong
