This Artist Created 21 Playful Animals From Laundry And Captured Them In Picturesque Landscapes

It’s never too much animal content, don’t you agree? Even when we don’t feature actual living beings, we’re excited to share the work of artists inspired by animals. This time, we’re thrilled to introduce a playful project by Helga Stentzel, the creator of ‘Clothes Line Animals.’ This series showcases laundry-like fabric arrangements designed to evoke various animals in a simplistic manner, posed against picturesque landscapes.

Helga shared her thoughts about her creative project with us, explaining what initially inspired her to create the Clothesline Animals series: “The Clothesline Animals series began in 2020, right in the midst of COVID. I remember spotting my son’s trousers on the line, and they looked so much like a horse’s head that I couldn’t resist completing the animal. I added my husband’s jumper, a tea towel, and a few more pegs, and Peg-asus just came to life! Looking back, I think I was subconsciously searching for ways to bring more joy into my days. That spontaneous spark of creativity turned a moment of laundry into something delightful, and from there, the series grew as I continued to find animals hidden in everyday clothes.”

More info: Instagram | Facebook | x.com | helgastentzel.com

#1

Image source: helga.stentzel

#2

Image source: helga.stentzel

#3

Image source: helga.stentzel

#4

Image source: helga.stentzel

#5

Image source: helga.stentzel

#6

Image source: helga.stentzel

#7

Image source: helga.stentzel

#8

Image source: helga.stentzel

#9

Image source: helga.stentzel

#10

Image source: helga.stentzel

#11

Image source: helga.stentzel

#12

Image source: helga.stentzel

#13

Image source: helga.stentzel

#14

Image source: helga.stentzel

#15

Image source: helga.stentzel

#16

Image source: helga.stentzel

#17

Image source: helga.stentzel

#18

Image source: helga.stentzel

#19

Image source: helga.stentzel

#20

Image source: helga.stentzel

#21

Image source: helga.stentzel

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
