Hey Pandas, Tell Us A Scary Story That Will Keep Us Up At Night (Closed)

#1
One day in the middle of the night, you decide to go grocery shopping. You grab your keys and
wallet and drive to the nearest store. As you grab a basket and head inside you notice the store to be
quite full despite it being the middle of the night. Tired and determined, you head to the bread isle and
scroll the shelves. You find the perfect, soft loaf of bread and go to toss it in your basket. When suddenly
you spot a spider, startled you swing our hand and slap it, killing it. Uneasy you turn around to see an old
woman staring at you. Uncomfortable with her staring, you basket your loaf and move on. Wandering
the isles, you spot the mustard and begin making your way towards it. You grab the yellowest bottle of
mustard and plop it in your basket. Satisfied you look up and see two spiders crawling along the shelves.
Disgusted you raise your hand and kill the spider. Happy you take your basket and continue your
shopping. Suddenly, you feel a stabbing pain inside your ears. Unknowing what causes this pain you
begin clawing your ears. As the pain continues, so does your clawing. You keep scratching your ears, and
slowly you begin to bleed. Longing for the pain to end you continue to claw, and you continue to bleed.
“Are you ok?” a voice says, you look up from your painful agony, and see the same woman who was
starring in the bread isle. “Does it hurt?” she asks with a concerned look. Now teary eyed you look up
and say yes. A menacing grin forms on her face, and she leans in close, “good!” she laughs. The woman
reaches into her purse and pulls out a small dusty mirror, handing it to you. Shaking, you take the mirror
and look, your face pools with blood and your ears are battered and cut. Crying, you look from the
mirror, suddenly, the pain stops. You force a tattered smile, when all at once you begin vomiting. You
continued, and as you opened your eyes you saw billions of spiders being vomited up. The old woman
turns and walks away with a satisfied smile.
Her children are fed.
#2
Adulthood.
#3
so the other day i was in a friends house and he has an attic his bedroom contains the entrance to the attic and we were talking away when we heard his moms voice in the attic this was very strange because his mom was not at home we chucked up to maybe we left the tv on we tip toed all the way to the living room and a wave of relief flooded my head we turned off the tv and started heading back to bed when i saw for a flash a slim women that resembled a hairless cat in a way i was freaked out so me and my friend ran at it we heard it scurry all the way into the bed room where all i saw was the string hanging from attic door swinging
