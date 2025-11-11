2-Year-Old Triplets Become Best Friends With Their Garbage Collectors (10+ Pics)

Unlike any other soon-to-be-3-year-olds, triplets Heaton, Holden and Wilder Reich wait for Garbage Day more than anything. Every Tuesday and Friday, when garbage collectors Mr. Chad, Mr. Rob and Mr. Andrew come down to the triplets’ home in Florida, the toddlers run out with joy and a drink or a special snack in hand to greet them.
The friendship started when the triplets were just a couple months old, and since then, they’ve formed a very close bond with the sanitation workers. Every Tuesday and Friday they spend about 10-15 minutes together, hugging, high-fiving, fist-bumping, and catching up. Sometimes the little ones even help the workers with the garbage. Could this be any cuter?!
Meet the cutest BFFs ever – 2-year-old triplets and their garbage collectors
It all started when the triplets were just a couple months old and they’d wave to the drivers from their stroller…
A couple months later, the garbage truck would beep and horn, and wave hi to the babies…
Then the bond started to grow…
And the triplets became real BFFs with the garbage collectors…
Every day their bond gets stronger and stronger…
And now…
Every Garbage Day the toddlers wait excitedly for the workers…
And when they show up every Tuesday and Friday…
They wave…
They hug…
They play…
They catch up…
Sometimes the little toddlers even help the workers out!
Watch this video for some more cuteness…
