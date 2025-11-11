This Guy Turned His Wife’s Shopping Trips Into a Hilarious Game

by

What to do while your significant other shops is a question that Western men have had to deal with since the birth of the shopping mall. Enterprising husband Steve Venegas has come up with a creative and fun game to play that will make shopping fun again.

The game is simple – dress up as a mannequin at the store you (or your significant other) is shopping at and take a picture. Venegas’ pictures are hilarious because, in most of them, he does his best to strike the same pose as the mannequin next to him. Each picture looks like he’s posing with a pale, decapitated twin brother. He shares the pictures, part of his Gap Mannequin Project, on the project’s Tumblr, gapmannequinproject.tumblr.com.

Now, instead of wasting money at cafes, bars or electronics stores, guys will finally have a way to have fun while their second halves shop. And obviously, the game translates well to women who are bored of shopping as well. If you try this “game” out, send us your pics!

Source: gapmannequinproject.tumblr.com (via)

This Guy Turned His Wife&#8217;s Shopping Trips Into a Hilarious Game
This Guy Turned His Wife&#8217;s Shopping Trips Into a Hilarious Game
This Guy Turned His Wife&#8217;s Shopping Trips Into a Hilarious Game
This Guy Turned His Wife&#8217;s Shopping Trips Into a Hilarious Game
This Guy Turned His Wife&#8217;s Shopping Trips Into a Hilarious Game
This Guy Turned His Wife&#8217;s Shopping Trips Into a Hilarious Game
This Guy Turned His Wife&#8217;s Shopping Trips Into a Hilarious Game
This Guy Turned His Wife&#8217;s Shopping Trips Into a Hilarious Game
This Guy Turned His Wife&#8217;s Shopping Trips Into a Hilarious Game
This Guy Turned His Wife&#8217;s Shopping Trips Into a Hilarious Game
This Guy Turned His Wife&#8217;s Shopping Trips Into a Hilarious Game
This Guy Turned His Wife&#8217;s Shopping Trips Into a Hilarious Game
This Guy Turned His Wife&#8217;s Shopping Trips Into a Hilarious Game
This Guy Turned His Wife&#8217;s Shopping Trips Into a Hilarious Game
This Guy Turned His Wife&#8217;s Shopping Trips Into a Hilarious Game

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Meet the Cast of CBS Show “FBI”
3 min read
Jan, 21, 2019
TVOvermind Talks With LOST’s Yunjin Kim and Daniel Dae Kim « TVOvermind
3 min read
Mar, 30, 2010
5 Podcasts That You Absolutely NEED to Listen to In 2018
3 min read
Jan, 4, 2018
Why Porky Pig’s Rap in Space Jam 2 is Causing Issues
3 min read
Jul, 10, 2021
Five Lessons the Show Kindred Spirits Teaches Us
3 min read
Mar, 17, 2020
Jeffrey Tambor Quits Transparent After Sexual Harassment Allegations
3 min read
Nov, 20, 2017
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.