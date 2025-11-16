Delusional Boss Threatens To Fire Employees If They Don’t Come To Work When Having Covid-19, People Are Roasting Him Hard

There are two types of managers in this world: ones that actually care for their workers, their health and safety (your Richard Bransons and Corie Barries); and those who only care for money and all the ways it can be accumulated. Doesn’t matter if it’s raining in fiery, crushing meteors, or a deadly pandemic is on the loose threatening the entire human race — either you come to work, ignore what the world’s finest experts and safety warnings say, or start looking for another job.
As the user ‘keiara2000‘ shared on his Imgur account, an anonymous boss send their employees a threatening and belittling email saying that they will do everything in their power (which, in this unfortunate case, is absolute) to fire anyone who “worries about spreading Covid to coworkers” as it is only a “simple flu.”
We all know where the last powerful person who ignored Covid regulations altogether ended up being (here’s a hint: not a president). And that “Manager of the Year” award? Well, we know where it’s definitely not going.
The ongoing pandemic is hard to live by as it is, putting safety and careers in a never-ending flux
Image credits: Shane (not the actual photo)
And what makes it even more challenging are the ignorant managers who would rather put a worker’s safety in jeopardy than lose another penny
Image credits: keiara2000
People in the comments couldn’t believe how senseless and oppressive this manager was
