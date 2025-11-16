Game Of Thrones Trivia Quiz Only Hardcore Fans Will Get Right

by

#1

What is the meaning of “Valar morghulis”?

#2

What is Sandor Clegane’s nickname?

#3

Who said this memorable line: “You know nothing, Jon Snow”?

#4

Which character is the first to kill a White Walker?

#5

Which vegetable-related nickname is Stannis Baratheon’s right-hand man Davos Seaworth known by?

#6

Who is Daenerys’ first husband?

#7

What is the name of Jon Snow’s direwolf?

#8

What is the main religion of the Seven Kingdoms?

#9

What is the name of the “Mad King”?

#10

Name the person who pushed Brandon stark out of the tower window?

#11

Which actress plays the role of Margaery Tyrell?

#12

What House rules The Riverlands?

#13

In ‘Game of Thrones’, what area is also known as The Shadow Lands?

#14

Who said this memorable line: “Any man who must say, I am the king, is no true king.”?

#15

What poison was used to kill Jon Arryn?

#16

Khal Drogo was a warlord of which people?

#17

How many men did Theon Greyjoy use to capture Winterfell?

#18

Who was behind the creation of The Night King?

#19

Where will you find the House of the Undying?

#20

Lord Varys became a eunich in what free city?

#21

What is the customary response to Valar Morghulis?

#22

What nasty creature felled a drunken King Robert?

#23

What was the name of the person who chopped off Jaime Lannister’s right hand?

#24

Eddard Stark, also called “Ned” and Catelyn had __ children.

#25

Who got infected with the greyscale disease?

#26

In ‘Game of Thrones’, how old was Jamie Lannister when he was knighted?

#27

Where were the Water Gardens constructed?

#28

Who is known as “The Kingslayer”?

#29

What does Bran Stark repeatedly dream of?

#30

What was Lord Petyr Baelish’s role on the Small Council?

#31

What is Varys’s nickname?

#32

Which is the youngest child of Tywin Lannister?

#33

Name the capital city of Westeros’ Seven Kingdoms and the seat of the Iron Throne?

#34

What was the name of the explosive used in the Battle of Blackwater?

#35

Which of the direwolves died in season 1?

#36

Which religion does the Brotherhood Without Banners preach?

#37

In which season did Sansa choose to marry Ramsay Bolton?

#38

How many episodes of Game of Thrones are there in total?

#39

Which character says the line: “Say it. Say her name. Say it!”

#40

Which character is often referred to with ‘Giantsbane’ in their name?

#41

In ‘Game of Thrones’, what House rules the Kingdom of the Reach?

#42

In ‘Game of Thrones’, who created the Kingsguard?

#43

What House rules the Kingdom of the Mountain?

#44

What Lord defended Eddard Stark and Robert Baratheon against the Mad King?

#45

What House rules the Kingdom of the North?

#46

Who becomes King of Westeros after King Joffrey’s death?

#47

How does Brienne of Tarth become a member of Renly’s Kingsguard?

#48

Who married at the Red Wedding?

#49

Gendry’s helm is shaped like the head of which animal?

#50

What was Hodor’s birth name?

#51

How many feet high is The Wall?

#52

How many Starks appeared in the first episode of the series?

#53

What is the name of the gate that leads to The Eyrie?

#54

Who had sent the shadow demon to kill Renly Baratheon?

#55

Who did Jon execute after his first general meeting as Lord Commander with the men of the Night’s Watch?

#56

Which free city is the most powerful?

#57

Gwendoleine Christine plays what role?

#58

In ‘Game of Thrones’, the First Men allied themselves with whom to fight The Others?

#59

What year was George R.R. Martin’s book “A Game of Thrones” published?

#60

Who teaches Davos to read?

#61

Which is the main color of House Tarly’s sigil?

#62

Which House is a direct vassal of House Baratheon of King’s Landing?

#63

Who is the king of Westeros when the tv series begins?

#64

What noble house is Catelyn Stark from?

#65

What was the relation between Eddard Stark and Jon Snow?

#66

Which actress originally played the role of Catelyn Stark in the unaired pilot?

#67

Which character appears in more episodes than any other?

#68

What is the name of the ancestral home of House Lannister?

#69

Name the orphan baker boy who befriends Arya Stark.

#70

What is the name of the huge mercenary army commanded by Daenerys?

#71

What House rules the Kingdom of the Stormlands?

#72

What was in the wedding pie at King Joffrey’s wedding?

#73

Melisandre holds what title?

#74

Where did Tyrion Lannister join the Second Sons?

#75

What House rules Storm’s End?

#76

The Second Sons were defeated while defending what city?

#77

The Lords of Arbor are from what House?

#78

What is the largest castle in Westeros?

#79

Rodrick Cassell is a member of which House?

#80

In ‘Game of Thrones’, how old was Bronn when he first killed someone?

#81

Who did Prince Oberyn fight in defense of Tyrion Lannister?

#82

What are the victims of the Others called?

#83

In ‘Game of Thrones’, how many manned castles did the Night’s Watch have at the height of its power?

#84

What family traditionally held the title of Warden of the North?

#85

Ygritte met with Jon Snow while part of a wilding scouting party with who’s band?

#86

Which of the following is NOT a family in Game of Thrones?

#87

What is it that Jaqen H’ghar teaches Arya Stark?

#88

When did Daenerys receive the dragon eggs?

#89

Who is Robb Stark’s mother?

#90

In which territory is Mance Rayder recognized as king?

#91

How does Grey Worm become the leader of the Unsullied?

#92

Why did Samwell Tarly join the Night’s Watch?

#93

How do Daenerys and Ser Jorah Mormont meet?

#94

How many knights make up the Kingsguard?

#95

What type of bird is featured on Littlefinger’s sigil?

#96

How many daughters did Oberyn of Dorne have?

#97

What is the name of the ship commanded by Yara Greyjoy?

#98

Where can we find the Moon Door?

#99

What are the words of House Martell?

#100

What is the name of the ancestral Valyrian steel sword belonging to House Tarly?

#101

During the Red Wedding, which Houses were allies against the Starks?

#102

What is the name of Robb Stark’s wife?

#103

Which houses have animals in their sigils?

#104

Who poisoned King Joffrey?

#105

Who is the true heir to the iron throne after Robert’s death?

#106

Which sword was wielded by Visenya Targaryen?

#107

Which of the following cities is located in Essos?

#108

Who was the Lightning Lord?

#109

“Winter is coming”, which house’s motto is this?

#110

The destruction of the Great Sept of Baelor caused many casualties. Which two characters died during the explosion?

#111

At Hoster Tully’s funeral, who shot the burning arrow that hit its mark?

#112

Where did the Faith of the Seven originate?

#113

What House has the motto ‘Fire and Blood’?

#114

In ‘Game of Thrones’, Lena Headey plays what role?

#115

What game company produced an official video game version of ‘Game of Thrones’?

#116

Which famous actress plays Olenna Tyrell?

#117

Who designs a special saddle for Bran?

#118

Which wildling has nineteen wives?

#119

What captive Wildling helps Bran escape Winterfell?

#120

What new name does Ramsay Snow give Theon Greyjoy?

#121

Which Lannister is one of Tyrion’s informants?

#122

The largest skull in the dungeons beneath King’s Landing belonged to which dragon?

#123

Which animal does Tywin Lannister skin during his first appearance in the show?

#124

Daenerys was born into which family?

#125

Lord Roose Bolton is the Lord of what?

#126

In ‘Game of Thrones’, what knight did Bronn defeat for Tyrion?

#127

In ‘Game of Thrones’, what is the capital of The Reach?

#128

Who became Lord of Bear Island after Ser Jorah Mormont?

#129

Peter Dinklage plays what role on ‘Game of Thrones’?

#130

Who said this memorable line: “War was easier than daughters.”?

#131

Who rescues Sansa and Theon as they fled through the forests of the North in the first episode of season?

#132

What is the name of the ancestral Stark sword that Tywin Lannister oversees the reforging of in the first episode of season 3?

#133

Which house has the motto ‘We do not sow’?

#134

What was the first prize in the jousting tournament held when Ned Stark became the Hand of the King?

#135

Who gave Tyrion his distinctive facial scar in battle?

#136

What’s the name of the small sword wielded by Arya Stark? And who gave it to her as a gift?

#137

“The Mountain” character has been played by how many actors?

#138

Prince Oberyn is also known by what name?

#139

Who knighted Jaime Lannister?

#140

What does Lord Varys usually claim to be his aim?

#141

Which character was killed by Othor while beyond the Wall?

#142

What is the name of the continent on which most of the action of “Game of Thrones” takes place?

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
50 Designs That Are So Terrible, They Should Have Gotten Someone Fired (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Madam Secretary
Madam Secretary: Arctic Circle Up For Grabs. Jason Suffers Heartbreak.
3 min read
Apr, 30, 2018
Anti-Masker Gets Roasted Online For Lying On Costco Floor For 8 Minutes To Protest Mask Requirements
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Hey Pandas, What’s Your Favorite BP Section? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
I Create Crochet Toys
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
The Best Sitcoms of TGIF
3 min read
Jan, 26, 2015
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.