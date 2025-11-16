Game Of Thrones Trivia Quiz Only Hardcore Fans Will Get Right

#1
What is the meaning of “Valar morghulis”?
#2
What is Sandor Clegane’s nickname?
#3
Who said this memorable line: “You know nothing, Jon Snow”?
#4
Which character is the first to kill a White Walker?
#5
Which vegetable-related nickname is Stannis Baratheon’s right-hand man Davos Seaworth known by?
#6
Who is Daenerys’ first husband?
#7
What is the name of Jon Snow’s direwolf?
#8
What is the main religion of the Seven Kingdoms?
#9
What is the name of the “Mad King”?
#10
Name the person who pushed Brandon stark out of the tower window?
#11
Which actress plays the role of Margaery Tyrell?
#12
What House rules The Riverlands?
#13
In ‘Game of Thrones’, what area is also known as The Shadow Lands?
#14
Who said this memorable line: “Any man who must say, I am the king, is no true king.”?
#15
What poison was used to kill Jon Arryn?
#16
Khal Drogo was a warlord of which people?
#17
How many men did Theon Greyjoy use to capture Winterfell?
#18
Who was behind the creation of The Night King?
#19
Where will you find the House of the Undying?
#20
Lord Varys became a eunich in what free city?
#21
What is the customary response to Valar Morghulis?
#22
What nasty creature felled a drunken King Robert?
#23
What was the name of the person who chopped off Jaime Lannister’s right hand?
#24
Eddard Stark, also called “Ned” and Catelyn had __ children.
#25
Who got infected with the greyscale disease?
#26
In ‘Game of Thrones’, how old was Jamie Lannister when he was knighted?
#27
Where were the Water Gardens constructed?
#28
Who is known as “The Kingslayer”?
#29
What does Bran Stark repeatedly dream of?
#30
What was Lord Petyr Baelish’s role on the Small Council?
#31
What is Varys’s nickname?
#32
Which is the youngest child of Tywin Lannister?
#33
Name the capital city of Westeros’ Seven Kingdoms and the seat of the Iron Throne?
#34
What was the name of the explosive used in the Battle of Blackwater?
#35
Which of the direwolves died in season 1?
#36
Which religion does the Brotherhood Without Banners preach?
#37
In which season did Sansa choose to marry Ramsay Bolton?
#38
How many episodes of Game of Thrones are there in total?
#39
Which character says the line: “Say it. Say her name. Say it!”
#40
Which character is often referred to with ‘Giantsbane’ in their name?
#41
In ‘Game of Thrones’, what House rules the Kingdom of the Reach?
#42
In ‘Game of Thrones’, who created the Kingsguard?
#43
What House rules the Kingdom of the Mountain?
#44
What Lord defended Eddard Stark and Robert Baratheon against the Mad King?
#45
What House rules the Kingdom of the North?
#46
Who becomes King of Westeros after King Joffrey’s death?
#47
How does Brienne of Tarth become a member of Renly’s Kingsguard?
#48
Who married at the Red Wedding?
#49
Gendry’s helm is shaped like the head of which animal?
#50
What was Hodor’s birth name?
#51
How many feet high is The Wall?
#52
How many Starks appeared in the first episode of the series?
#53
What is the name of the gate that leads to The Eyrie?
#54
Who had sent the shadow demon to kill Renly Baratheon?
#55
Who did Jon execute after his first general meeting as Lord Commander with the men of the Night’s Watch?
#56
Which free city is the most powerful?
#57
Gwendoleine Christine plays what role?
#58
In ‘Game of Thrones’, the First Men allied themselves with whom to fight The Others?
#59
What year was George R.R. Martin’s book “A Game of Thrones” published?
#60
Who teaches Davos to read?
#61
Which is the main color of House Tarly’s sigil?
#62
Which House is a direct vassal of House Baratheon of King’s Landing?
#63
Who is the king of Westeros when the tv series begins?
#64
What noble house is Catelyn Stark from?
#65
What was the relation between Eddard Stark and Jon Snow?
#66
Which actress originally played the role of Catelyn Stark in the unaired pilot?
#67
Which character appears in more episodes than any other?
#68
What is the name of the ancestral home of House Lannister?
#69
Name the orphan baker boy who befriends Arya Stark.
#70
What is the name of the huge mercenary army commanded by Daenerys?
#71
What House rules the Kingdom of the Stormlands?
#72
What was in the wedding pie at King Joffrey’s wedding?
#73
Melisandre holds what title?
#74
Where did Tyrion Lannister join the Second Sons?
#75
What House rules Storm’s End?
#76
The Second Sons were defeated while defending what city?
#77
The Lords of Arbor are from what House?
#78
What is the largest castle in Westeros?
#79
Rodrick Cassell is a member of which House?
#80
In ‘Game of Thrones’, how old was Bronn when he first killed someone?
#81
Who did Prince Oberyn fight in defense of Tyrion Lannister?
#82
What are the victims of the Others called?
#83
In ‘Game of Thrones’, how many manned castles did the Night’s Watch have at the height of its power?
#84
What family traditionally held the title of Warden of the North?
#85
Ygritte met with Jon Snow while part of a wilding scouting party with who’s band?
#86
Which of the following is NOT a family in Game of Thrones?
#87
What is it that Jaqen H’ghar teaches Arya Stark?
#88
When did Daenerys receive the dragon eggs?
#89
Who is Robb Stark’s mother?
#90
In which territory is Mance Rayder recognized as king?
#91
How does Grey Worm become the leader of the Unsullied?
#92
Why did Samwell Tarly join the Night’s Watch?
#93
How do Daenerys and Ser Jorah Mormont meet?
#94
How many knights make up the Kingsguard?
#95
What type of bird is featured on Littlefinger’s sigil?
#96
How many daughters did Oberyn of Dorne have?
#97
What is the name of the ship commanded by Yara Greyjoy?
#98
Where can we find the Moon Door?
#99
What are the words of House Martell?
#100
What is the name of the ancestral Valyrian steel sword belonging to House Tarly?
#101
During the Red Wedding, which Houses were allies against the Starks?
#102
What is the name of Robb Stark’s wife?
#103
Which houses have animals in their sigils?
#104
Who poisoned King Joffrey?
#105
Who is the true heir to the iron throne after Robert’s death?
#106
Which sword was wielded by Visenya Targaryen?
#107
Which of the following cities is located in Essos?
#108
Who was the Lightning Lord?
#109
“Winter is coming”, which house’s motto is this?
#110
The destruction of the Great Sept of Baelor caused many casualties. Which two characters died during the explosion?
#111
At Hoster Tully’s funeral, who shot the burning arrow that hit its mark?
#112
Where did the Faith of the Seven originate?
#113
What House has the motto ‘Fire and Blood’?
#114
In ‘Game of Thrones’, Lena Headey plays what role?
#115
What game company produced an official video game version of ‘Game of Thrones’?
#116
Which famous actress plays Olenna Tyrell?
#117
Who designs a special saddle for Bran?
#118
Which wildling has nineteen wives?
#119
What captive Wildling helps Bran escape Winterfell?
#120
What new name does Ramsay Snow give Theon Greyjoy?
#121
Which Lannister is one of Tyrion’s informants?
#122
The largest skull in the dungeons beneath King’s Landing belonged to which dragon?
#123
Which animal does Tywin Lannister skin during his first appearance in the show?
#124
Daenerys was born into which family?
#125
Lord Roose Bolton is the Lord of what?
#126
In ‘Game of Thrones’, what knight did Bronn defeat for Tyrion?
#127
In ‘Game of Thrones’, what is the capital of The Reach?
#128
Who became Lord of Bear Island after Ser Jorah Mormont?
#129
Peter Dinklage plays what role on ‘Game of Thrones’?
#130
Who said this memorable line: “War was easier than daughters.”?
#131
Who rescues Sansa and Theon as they fled through the forests of the North in the first episode of season?
#132
What is the name of the ancestral Stark sword that Tywin Lannister oversees the reforging of in the first episode of season 3?
#133
Which house has the motto ‘We do not sow’?
#134
What was the first prize in the jousting tournament held when Ned Stark became the Hand of the King?
#135
Who gave Tyrion his distinctive facial scar in battle?
#136
What’s the name of the small sword wielded by Arya Stark? And who gave it to her as a gift?
#137
“The Mountain” character has been played by how many actors?
#138
Prince Oberyn is also known by what name?
#139
Who knighted Jaime Lannister?
#140
What does Lord Varys usually claim to be his aim?
#141
Which character was killed by Othor while beyond the Wall?
#142
What is the name of the continent on which most of the action of “Game of Thrones” takes place?
