Woman’s Fiancé Lets His Mom Try On Her Wedding Dress, Knowing She Would Be Livid, Drama Ensues

Choosing the right outfit for a wedding can be a challenge; even more so when you’re the bride. That’s why when they do find the dress, the soon-to-be-wed typically hopes to be the only one wearing it.
That wasn’t the case for the redditor u/Repulsive_Scheme1359. She told the AITA community about her future MIL being eager to try on her wedding dress, which she eventually did despite the bride-to-be prohibiting her from doing so. That led to a huge fight in the family and the bride wondering if she was a jerk. Scroll down to find the full story below.
It’s safe to assume that the brides typically expect to be the only ones who get to wear their wedding dresses
This bride-to-be got into a fight with her future MIL over the woman wanting to try on her wedding dress
The OP provided an update on how things unfolded
Finding the perfect wedding dress is in no way an easy task
Whether it’s a headache or a joy, shopping for a wedding outfit can be a time-consuming affair. Unsurprisingly so—there’s so much to choose from, yet so many options just don’t feel like it. You might like the way the fabric flows on one dress, but hate the lace top it features, or adore the sleeves on another one but despise the puffy princess-like skirt. It’s a task, and quite a few brides would likely attest to it.
That’s why people in search of the perfect wedding outfit often turn to their loved ones for help. Research shows that the bride’s mother’s opinion is typically the most influential one when it comes to dress selection, followed by the bride herself, the groom, friends, and sisters respectively.
It’s no surprise that brides spend countless hours looking for the right fit and often involve other people, considering the amount of money they might spend on the dress. Gitnux revealed that women spend an average of 28% of the entire wedding budget on it. (Gitnux also pointed out that they spend roughly 4.4 months looking for the dress.) In 2022, their spendings resulted in the global bridal gown market size reaching over 43,500 US dollars.
Some women opt for a pair of pants for their big day instead of the traditional white dress
It’s difficult to determine how much a wedding outfit typically costs, considering that everyone has a different budget set for their big day. But The Knot suggested that the average price for a wedding dress in 2022 was roughly 1,900 dollars. It also pointed out that a dress is still the most popular choice for women’s wedding attire with as many as 93% of brides choosing it. However, some tend to go a less traditional way and opt for pants or a jumpsuit instead.
Stylist Kennedy Bingham told Brides magazine that even though such options as pants are getting more popular, he wouldn’t consider it a trend. “Brides rarely wear suits on their wedding day to follow a trend,” he said. “They do so because it’s the truest expression of their individual style and identity.”
Harper’s Bazaar also emphasized that the way the soon-to-be-wed view wedding shopping is changing. Buying director at Browns, Ida Peterson, pointed out that, “women are coming in in increasing numbers looking for something that goes beyond your typical wedding dress and has a fashion edge to it.”
Whether it’s a dress, a pants suit, or something else, for that matter, the outfit is likely more precious because of its sentimental than financial value. Therefore, some people—including the OP—might not want others to wear the clothing they chose for the special occasion. However, the redditor’s point of view seemingly split the online community into camps.
