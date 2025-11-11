15-Year-Old Artist Creates Awesome 3D Notebook Drawings

by

Brazilian artist João Carvalho, a.k.a. J Desenhos draws on lined paper of notebooks, which might seem boring until you see how he manages to twist and turn these drawing notepad pages into amazing 3D drawings. And he’s only 15 years old!

Carvalho bends the blue “notebook lines” that he draws across the page and then adds shading to complete his cool drawings. The famous characters and interesting shapes seem to pop out of or even through the 3D notebook page. What’s most surprising is that he hasn’t been at it for long – he began drawing these 3D artworks in June of this year, and he taught himself to draw!

We’d like to thank Carvalho for telling Bored Panda about his unique artworks and drawing ideas!

More info: Facebook (h/t: twistedsifter)

We’d like to thank João for providing Bored Panda with exclusive information about his work!

