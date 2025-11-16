Halloween Photo Tradition (8 Pics)

For nearly a decade we’ve taken our yearly family photo in Halloween costumes. We always pose in the same spot, so the only thing that changes is the theme and our children’s height.
Inside Out Halloween costume 2015
The Peanuts Halloween costume 2016
Scooby Doo Halloween costume 2017
The Muppets Halloween costume 2018
Trolls Halloween costume 2019
The Goonies Halloween costume 2020
The Shining Halloween costume 2021
Clue Halloween costume 2022
