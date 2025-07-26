Bride’s Bouquets Replaced By Flying Cats In The Latest Wedding Photography Trend

by

At BridesThrowingCats.com, cats continue their supreme, unchallenged domination of the internet. The quirky site takes submissions of wedding photos of brides throwing their bouquets of flowers to waiting crowds of women and digitally replaces the bouquets with funny cats. Plain and simple.

The funny photos are of varying quality, but most are well-made and believable photo manipulations. Perhaps funnier than the cool photos themselves is the thought of what would happen to the women’s outstretched hands if they actually tried to catch the silly cats.

For further documentation of cat-kind’s unstoppable domination of the internet, check out these articles. Portraiture, physics, men’s photography, facial hair styling, painting – there is literally no field that they haven’t infiltrated.

Source: BridesThrowingCats.com

Bride&#8217;s Bouquets Replaced By Flying Cats In The Latest Wedding Photography Trend

Original image: bryanaulick.com

Bride&#8217;s Bouquets Replaced By Flying Cats In The Latest Wedding Photography Trend
Bride&#8217;s Bouquets Replaced By Flying Cats In The Latest Wedding Photography Trend
Bride&#8217;s Bouquets Replaced By Flying Cats In The Latest Wedding Photography Trend
Bride&#8217;s Bouquets Replaced By Flying Cats In The Latest Wedding Photography Trend
Bride&#8217;s Bouquets Replaced By Flying Cats In The Latest Wedding Photography Trend
Bride&#8217;s Bouquets Replaced By Flying Cats In The Latest Wedding Photography Trend
Bride&#8217;s Bouquets Replaced By Flying Cats In The Latest Wedding Photography Trend
Bride&#8217;s Bouquets Replaced By Flying Cats In The Latest Wedding Photography Trend

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Scott Reeves from 'General Hospital'
Scott Reeves Makes a Comeback to ‘General Hospital’ After 11 Years
3 min read
Oct, 10, 2024
Skins UK 5.02 “Rich” Review
3 min read
Feb, 6, 2011
Omarosa Exits White House To Enter “Celebrity Big Brother”
3 min read
Feb, 1, 2018
Bianca Censori’s Nude Comeback Post After Kanye West Split Sends Fans Into A Frenzy
3 min read
Jul, 9, 2025
Five Drama Actresses Who Never Escaped The Shadow Of Their Emmy Nomination
3 min read
May, 10, 2024
General Hospital Recap: Biggest Moments in the Iconic Series
3 min read
Apr, 3, 2024
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.