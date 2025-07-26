Bride’s Bouquets Replaced By Flying Cats In The Latest Wedding Photography Trend

At BridesThrowingCats.com, cats continue their supreme, unchallenged domination of the internet. The quirky site takes submissions of wedding photos of brides throwing their bouquets of flowers to waiting crowds of women and digitally replaces the bouquets with funny cats. Plain and simple.
The funny photos are of varying quality, but most are well-made and believable photo manipulations. Perhaps funnier than the cool photos themselves is the thought of what would happen to the women’s outstretched hands if they actually tried to catch the silly cats.
For further documentation of cat-kind’s unstoppable domination of the internet, check out these articles. Portraiture, physics, men’s photography, facial hair styling, painting – there is literally no field that they haven’t infiltrated.
Source: BridesThrowingCats.com
Original image: bryanaulick.com
