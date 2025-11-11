9 Hilarious Wedding Invitations That Simply Can’t Be Ignored

The expectation of a picture-perfect storybook wedding often turns what is supposed to be a beautiful time in two people’s lives into a stressful, nail-biting catastrophe. Fortunately for these couples, it looks like they’ve taken a step back and dealt with the stress of wedding planning with a generous dose of humor, expressed in their unique wedding invitations.

RSVPs for weddings are one of the many things that can go wrong with the festivity – some people will fail to respond to their invitation cards and show up expecting a seat, while others will confirm and then fail to arrive without any notice. The humorous response options on these couples’ wedding RSVP cards will hopefully discourage people from being assholes.

It seems like this is part of a recent trend in which weddings have been getting funnier and more lighthearted and creative – from movie poster wedding cards to funny cards with party attack pictures.

Image credits: imgur.com

Image credits: imgur.com

Image credits: imgur.com

Image credits: Katie Kerr and Chris Sabino

Image credits: imgur.com

Image credits: imgur.com

Image credits: imgur.com

Image credits: imgur.com

Image credits: unknown

