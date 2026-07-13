85 Bewildering “Engrish” Mishaps That Prove Google Translate Cannot Be Trusted (New Pics)

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Learning a new language is hard, and trying to communicate in it means you’re bound to make a mistake sooner or later. There’s nothing wrong with that. Making the effort to speak or write in a different tongue is always commendable.

At the same time, some mistakes can be pretty funny. We gathered a collection of hilarious translation fails from the Engrish subreddit, where people share signs, labels, and messages that did not quite come out as intended. Check them out below.

#1 Tongues vs. Tongs

85 Bewildering “Engrish” Mishaps That Prove Google Translate Cannot Be Trusted (New Pics)

Image source: 2040009

85 Bewildering “Engrish” Mishaps That Prove Google Translate Cannot Be Trusted (New Pics)

#2 Meal/Femeal

85 Bewildering “Engrish” Mishaps That Prove Google Translate Cannot Be Trusted (New Pics)

Image source: creepysarma

#3 No Wife!!

85 Bewildering “Engrish” Mishaps That Prove Google Translate Cannot Be Trusted (New Pics)

Image source: FunnyLizardExplorer

#4 Found On A Supermarket App

85 Bewildering “Engrish” Mishaps That Prove Google Translate Cannot Be Trusted (New Pics)

Image source: Kammar13

#5 I Hope They’re Not E. Coli And Salmonella

85 Bewildering “Engrish” Mishaps That Prove Google Translate Cannot Be Trusted (New Pics)

Image source: cela_

#6 Should I Report Them For Selling Drug Pizza

85 Bewildering “Engrish” Mishaps That Prove Google Translate Cannot Be Trusted (New Pics)

Image source: dnnggg

#7 Fried Enema

85 Bewildering “Engrish” Mishaps That Prove Google Translate Cannot Be Trusted (New Pics)

Image source: SlojackHorsewoman

#8 Undertale Ref

85 Bewildering “Engrish” Mishaps That Prove Google Translate Cannot Be Trusted (New Pics)

Image source: wchbyjdk

#9 Would You

85 Bewildering “Engrish” Mishaps That Prove Google Translate Cannot Be Trusted (New Pics)

Image source: alonewithnoone

#10 I Rate 2 Star Restaraunt

85 Bewildering “Engrish” Mishaps That Prove Google Translate Cannot Be Trusted (New Pics)

Image source: _INFINITELY_MORE_

#11 Bloodborne, The Dish

85 Bewildering “Engrish” Mishaps That Prove Google Translate Cannot Be Trusted (New Pics)

Image source: SFAoperative

#12 Okay, Fine. I Will Lie Next Time, Especially To Someone Who Is Close To A Near-Death Situation

85 Bewildering “Engrish” Mishaps That Prove Google Translate Cannot Be Trusted (New Pics)

Image source: Relative_Instance_17

#13 What??

85 Bewildering “Engrish” Mishaps That Prove Google Translate Cannot Be Trusted (New Pics)

Image source: Lord_BlueFlame

#14 I Don’t Want To

85 Bewildering “Engrish” Mishaps That Prove Google Translate Cannot Be Trusted (New Pics)

Image source: Okatbestmemes

#15 Please Wait Patiently For The Failure Of The System

85 Bewildering “Engrish” Mishaps That Prove Google Translate Cannot Be Trusted (New Pics)

Image source: phillipdelphias

#16 They Tried To Warn Us

85 Bewildering “Engrish” Mishaps That Prove Google Translate Cannot Be Trusted (New Pics)

Image source: bjohn876

#17 What Would You Like Sir?

85 Bewildering “Engrish” Mishaps That Prove Google Translate Cannot Be Trusted (New Pics)

Image source: 19potato96

#18 LOL

85 Bewildering “Engrish” Mishaps That Prove Google Translate Cannot Be Trusted (New Pics)

Image source: Jiewen_wang09

#19 Umm Ok

85 Bewildering “Engrish” Mishaps That Prove Google Translate Cannot Be Trusted (New Pics)

Image source: proffie

#20 You Have Been Warned

85 Bewildering “Engrish” Mishaps That Prove Google Translate Cannot Be Trusted (New Pics)

Image source: L4VV5045

#21 Please Do Not Enter The Women

85 Bewildering “Engrish” Mishaps That Prove Google Translate Cannot Be Trusted (New Pics)

Image source: therico

#22 Flesh Blender

85 Bewildering “Engrish” Mishaps That Prove Google Translate Cannot Be Trusted (New Pics)

Image source: Advanced-Box2600

#23 I Am Not Hungry, I Will Just Have Some

85 Bewildering “Engrish” Mishaps That Prove Google Translate Cannot Be Trusted (New Pics)

Image source: bert23bert

#24 Does This One Count?

85 Bewildering “Engrish” Mishaps That Prove Google Translate Cannot Be Trusted (New Pics)

Image source: adventu_Rena

#25 At A Hotel In Shanghai

85 Bewildering “Engrish” Mishaps That Prove Google Translate Cannot Be Trusted (New Pics)

Image source: Fit_Surround9250

#26 A Gentle Reminder

85 Bewildering “Engrish” Mishaps That Prove Google Translate Cannot Be Trusted (New Pics)

Image source: Connect_Bee_8464

#27 Ah Yes My Bad, Thanks For The Correction

85 Bewildering “Engrish” Mishaps That Prove Google Translate Cannot Be Trusted (New Pics)

Image source: Lord_BlueFlame

#28 Blursed_menu Translation

85 Bewildering “Engrish” Mishaps That Prove Google Translate Cannot Be Trusted (New Pics)

Image source: Voltagepeanutbutter7

#29 Super Prison

85 Bewildering “Engrish” Mishaps That Prove Google Translate Cannot Be Trusted (New Pics)

Image source: candf8611

#30 Does This Go Here?

85 Bewildering “Engrish” Mishaps That Prove Google Translate Cannot Be Trusted (New Pics)

Image source: Gingerbread_Man221

#31 Found While Waiting In Line

85 Bewildering “Engrish” Mishaps That Prove Google Translate Cannot Be Trusted (New Pics)

Image source: Gustel

#32 Don’t Do It

85 Bewildering “Engrish” Mishaps That Prove Google Translate Cannot Be Trusted (New Pics)

Image source: borda2613

#33 Seems Probable

85 Bewildering “Engrish” Mishaps That Prove Google Translate Cannot Be Trusted (New Pics)

Image source: DrFiendish

#34 This Police Sign In China

85 Bewildering “Engrish” Mishaps That Prove Google Translate Cannot Be Trusted (New Pics)

Image source: CJCRASHBAN21

#35 Found That Sign In Thailand

85 Bewildering “Engrish” Mishaps That Prove Google Translate Cannot Be Trusted (New Pics)

Image source: konradowypl

#36 The What Egg?!

85 Bewildering “Engrish” Mishaps That Prove Google Translate Cannot Be Trusted (New Pics)

Image source: EggyHardware

#37 Birth Certificates Can Only Be Obtained For First-Degree Relatives!

85 Bewildering “Engrish” Mishaps That Prove Google Translate Cannot Be Trusted (New Pics)

Image source: EnvironmentalKing244

#38 Delicious

85 Bewildering “Engrish” Mishaps That Prove Google Translate Cannot Be Trusted (New Pics)

Image source: stumu415

#39 Never Visiting This Place Now

85 Bewildering “Engrish” Mishaps That Prove Google Translate Cannot Be Trusted (New Pics)

Image source: MedicinaeBaccalaureu

#40 That’s Why It Keeps Getting Vanished

85 Bewildering “Engrish” Mishaps That Prove Google Translate Cannot Be Trusted (New Pics)

Image source: Horror-Entertainer65

#41 It’s That Time Of Year Again…

85 Bewildering “Engrish” Mishaps That Prove Google Translate Cannot Be Trusted (New Pics)

Image source: XROOR

#42 Beer

85 Bewildering “Engrish” Mishaps That Prove Google Translate Cannot Be Trusted (New Pics)

Image source: lucidshred

#43 Found This In A Chinese Electronics Store

85 Bewildering “Engrish” Mishaps That Prove Google Translate Cannot Be Trusted (New Pics)

Image source: OrdinaryBiscotti6402

#44 Wanna Eat Some Beautiful People?

85 Bewildering “Engrish” Mishaps That Prove Google Translate Cannot Be Trusted (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

#45 We Cant Not Sell Humbuger On This Moment

85 Bewildering “Engrish” Mishaps That Prove Google Translate Cannot Be Trusted (New Pics)

Image source: dibsibisbysbus

#46 Actual Engrish

85 Bewildering “Engrish” Mishaps That Prove Google Translate Cannot Be Trusted (New Pics)

Image source: ThatManulTheCat

#47 Bought A New Desktop Cooling Fan

85 Bewildering “Engrish” Mishaps That Prove Google Translate Cannot Be Trusted (New Pics)

Image source: cronos801

#48 Found In Nepal

85 Bewildering “Engrish” Mishaps That Prove Google Translate Cannot Be Trusted (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

#49 “Females Of Reddit…” *has A Stroke*

85 Bewildering “Engrish” Mishaps That Prove Google Translate Cannot Be Trusted (New Pics)

Image source: -UltraFerret-

#50 Please “Translate”

85 Bewildering “Engrish” Mishaps That Prove Google Translate Cannot Be Trusted (New Pics)

Image source: Fuzzy_County3863

#51 Products Have No Quality. We Have No Dignity

85 Bewildering “Engrish” Mishaps That Prove Google Translate Cannot Be Trusted (New Pics)

Image source: keepinitoldskool

#52 Me Personally, I Would Drive A Seatbelt

85 Bewildering “Engrish” Mishaps That Prove Google Translate Cannot Be Trusted (New Pics)

Image source: rohaan1002

#53 No Embarrassment At All

85 Bewildering “Engrish” Mishaps That Prove Google Translate Cannot Be Trusted (New Pics)

Image source: sjanzeir

#54 Wanted Boy . .

85 Bewildering “Engrish” Mishaps That Prove Google Translate Cannot Be Trusted (New Pics)

Image source: OnesimusUnbound

#55 Train Station In Taiwan

85 Bewildering “Engrish” Mishaps That Prove Google Translate Cannot Be Trusted (New Pics)

Image source: charliehu1226

#56 Mental Bed Frame

85 Bewildering “Engrish” Mishaps That Prove Google Translate Cannot Be Trusted (New Pics)

Image source: ohlongjohnsonohlong

#57 Hot Bread Not Good No Money

85 Bewildering “Engrish” Mishaps That Prove Google Translate Cannot Be Trusted (New Pics)

Image source: Beneficial-Strain909

#58 Fire In The Hole

85 Bewildering “Engrish” Mishaps That Prove Google Translate Cannot Be Trusted (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

#59 Brave Boys Don’t Like Boys

85 Bewildering “Engrish” Mishaps That Prove Google Translate Cannot Be Trusted (New Pics)

Image source: uvvyuu

#60 Cute

85 Bewildering “Engrish” Mishaps That Prove Google Translate Cannot Be Trusted (New Pics)

Image source: iury221

#61 Hair Salon I Drive By Every Day

85 Bewildering “Engrish” Mishaps That Prove Google Translate Cannot Be Trusted (New Pics)

Image source: PinballWizard77

#62 How We Got Here: A Very Hilarious Parsing Error!

85 Bewildering “Engrish” Mishaps That Prove Google Translate Cannot Be Trusted (New Pics)

Image source: HappyMeringues

#63 The Best A Man Can Get

85 Bewildering “Engrish” Mishaps That Prove Google Translate Cannot Be Trusted (New Pics)

Image source: Ultimate_Foreigner

#64 Interesting

85 Bewildering “Engrish” Mishaps That Prove Google Translate Cannot Be Trusted (New Pics)

Image source: aveistupid

#65 I Wasn’t Going To

85 Bewildering “Engrish” Mishaps That Prove Google Translate Cannot Be Trusted (New Pics)

Image source: Mojito134

#66 I Will Ok

85 Bewildering “Engrish” Mishaps That Prove Google Translate Cannot Be Trusted (New Pics)

Image source: Significant_Leg6073

#67 Came Across This Beauty On Ig

85 Bewildering “Engrish” Mishaps That Prove Google Translate Cannot Be Trusted (New Pics)

Image source: Pro_96

#68 Care For Life Do Not Fun. What Is Don’t Fun?

85 Bewildering “Engrish” Mishaps That Prove Google Translate Cannot Be Trusted (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

#69 Feeling Blessed In This Thai Bar

85 Bewildering “Engrish” Mishaps That Prove Google Translate Cannot Be Trusted (New Pics)

Image source: toofgid

#70 Yes I’m Lesbian

85 Bewildering “Engrish” Mishaps That Prove Google Translate Cannot Be Trusted (New Pics)

Image source: fasada68

#71 My Country Doesn’t Even Have A Ligal Age For Knif Purchaches

85 Bewildering “Engrish” Mishaps That Prove Google Translate Cannot Be Trusted (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

#72 Spaider Man

85 Bewildering “Engrish” Mishaps That Prove Google Translate Cannot Be Trusted (New Pics)

Image source: SwordfishLiving3228

#73 She’s Waiting… (As Seen In China)

85 Bewildering “Engrish” Mishaps That Prove Google Translate Cannot Be Trusted (New Pics)

Image source: Extension_Spot3651

#74 Bulgarian Sign

85 Bewildering “Engrish” Mishaps That Prove Google Translate Cannot Be Trusted (New Pics)

Image source: FRAaaa1

#75 Crad

85 Bewildering “Engrish” Mishaps That Prove Google Translate Cannot Be Trusted (New Pics)

Image source: Prudent-Designer7121

#76 Mmmm Tasty

85 Bewildering “Engrish” Mishaps That Prove Google Translate Cannot Be Trusted (New Pics)

Image source: Johnnie_WalkerBlue

#77 Found This Beauty Traveling Japan

85 Bewildering “Engrish” Mishaps That Prove Google Translate Cannot Be Trusted (New Pics)

Image source: J0hnCitizen

#78 Wall Decor At A Chinese Restaurant

85 Bewildering “Engrish” Mishaps That Prove Google Translate Cannot Be Trusted (New Pics)

Image source: Ferwatch01

#79 Mholesowe

85 Bewildering “Engrish” Mishaps That Prove Google Translate Cannot Be Trusted (New Pics)

Image source: Bulky_Nature_3861

#80 My Favourite Cities

85 Bewildering “Engrish” Mishaps That Prove Google Translate Cannot Be Trusted (New Pics)

Image source: SirExampleGiven

#81 No Bb For You

85 Bewildering “Engrish” Mishaps That Prove Google Translate Cannot Be Trusted (New Pics)

Image source: angusnumber1Legend

#82 We Is Closed

85 Bewildering “Engrish” Mishaps That Prove Google Translate Cannot Be Trusted (New Pics)

Image source: kihogaya

#83 Baby!!

85 Bewildering “Engrish” Mishaps That Prove Google Translate Cannot Be Trusted (New Pics)

Image source: Significant_Leg6073

#84 Open Tomorry

85 Bewildering “Engrish” Mishaps That Prove Google Translate Cannot Be Trusted (New Pics)

Image source: OINOU

#85 Had This Sweater For Years, Can’t Believe It Took Me This Long To Notice The Tag

85 Bewildering “Engrish” Mishaps That Prove Google Translate Cannot Be Trusted (New Pics)

Image source: supersequiter

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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