85 Bewildering “Engrish” Mishaps That Prove Google Translate Cannot Be Trusted (New Pics)

Learning a new language is hard, and trying to communicate in it means you’re bound to make a mistake sooner or later. There’s nothing wrong with that. Making the effort to speak or write in a different tongue is always commendable.
At the same time, some mistakes can be pretty funny. We gathered a collection of hilarious translation fails from the Engrish subreddit, where people share signs, labels, and messages that did not quite come out as intended. Check them out below.
#1 Tongues vs. Tongs
Image source: 2040009
#2 Meal/Femeal
Image source: creepysarma
#3 No Wife!!
Image source: FunnyLizardExplorer
#4 Found On A Supermarket App
Image source: Kammar13
#5 I Hope They’re Not E. Coli And Salmonella
Image source: cela_
#6 Should I Report Them For Selling Drug Pizza
Image source: dnnggg
#7 Fried Enema
Image source: SlojackHorsewoman
#8 Undertale Ref
Image source: wchbyjdk
#9 Would You
Image source: alonewithnoone
#10 I Rate 2 Star Restaraunt
Image source: _INFINITELY_MORE_
#11 Bloodborne, The Dish
Image source: SFAoperative
#12 Okay, Fine. I Will Lie Next Time, Especially To Someone Who Is Close To A Near-Death Situation
Image source: Relative_Instance_17
#13 What??
Image source: Lord_BlueFlame
#14 I Don’t Want To
Image source: Okatbestmemes
#15 Please Wait Patiently For The Failure Of The System
Image source: phillipdelphias
#16 They Tried To Warn Us
Image source: bjohn876
#17 What Would You Like Sir?
Image source: 19potato96
#18 LOL
Image source: Jiewen_wang09
#19 Umm Ok
Image source: proffie
#20 You Have Been Warned
Image source: L4VV5045
#21 Please Do Not Enter The Women
Image source: therico
#22 Flesh Blender
Image source: Advanced-Box2600
#23 I Am Not Hungry, I Will Just Have Some
Image source: bert23bert
#24 Does This One Count?
Image source: adventu_Rena
#25 At A Hotel In Shanghai
Image source: Fit_Surround9250
#26 A Gentle Reminder
Image source: Connect_Bee_8464
#27 Ah Yes My Bad, Thanks For The Correction
Image source: Lord_BlueFlame
#28 Blursed_menu Translation
Image source: Voltagepeanutbutter7
#29 Super Prison
Image source: candf8611
#30 Does This Go Here?
Image source: Gingerbread_Man221
#31 Found While Waiting In Line
Image source: Gustel
#32 Don’t Do It
Image source: borda2613
#33 Seems Probable
Image source: DrFiendish
#34 This Police Sign In China
Image source: CJCRASHBAN21
#35 Found That Sign In Thailand
Image source: konradowypl
#36 The What Egg?!
Image source: EggyHardware
#37 Birth Certificates Can Only Be Obtained For First-Degree Relatives!
Image source: EnvironmentalKing244
#38 Delicious
Image source: stumu415
#39 Never Visiting This Place Now
Image source: MedicinaeBaccalaureu
#40 That’s Why It Keeps Getting Vanished
Image source: Horror-Entertainer65
#41 It’s That Time Of Year Again…
Image source: XROOR
#42 Beer
Image source: lucidshred
#43 Found This In A Chinese Electronics Store
Image source: OrdinaryBiscotti6402
#44 Wanna Eat Some Beautiful People?
Image source: [deleted]
#45 We Cant Not Sell Humbuger On This Moment
Image source: dibsibisbysbus
#46 Actual Engrish
Image source: ThatManulTheCat
#47 Bought A New Desktop Cooling Fan
Image source: cronos801
#48 Found In Nepal
Image source: [deleted]
#49 “Females Of Reddit…” *has A Stroke*
Image source: -UltraFerret-
#50 Please “Translate”
Image source: Fuzzy_County3863
#51 Products Have No Quality. We Have No Dignity
Image source: keepinitoldskool
#52 Me Personally, I Would Drive A Seatbelt
Image source: rohaan1002
#53 No Embarrassment At All
Image source: sjanzeir
#54 Wanted Boy . .
Image source: OnesimusUnbound
#55 Train Station In Taiwan
Image source: charliehu1226
#56 Mental Bed Frame
Image source: ohlongjohnsonohlong
#57 Hot Bread Not Good No Money
Image source: Beneficial-Strain909
#58 Fire In The Hole
Image source: [deleted]
#59 Brave Boys Don’t Like Boys
Image source: uvvyuu
#60 Cute
Image source: iury221
#61 Hair Salon I Drive By Every Day
Image source: PinballWizard77
#62 How We Got Here: A Very Hilarious Parsing Error!
Image source: HappyMeringues
#63 The Best A Man Can Get
Image source: Ultimate_Foreigner
#64 Interesting
Image source: aveistupid
#65 I Wasn’t Going To
Image source: Mojito134
#66 I Will Ok
Image source: Significant_Leg6073
#67 Came Across This Beauty On Ig
Image source: Pro_96
#68 Care For Life Do Not Fun. What Is Don’t Fun?
Image source: [deleted]
#69 Feeling Blessed In This Thai Bar
Image source: toofgid
#70 Yes I’m Lesbian
Image source: fasada68
#71 My Country Doesn’t Even Have A Ligal Age For Knif Purchaches
Image source: [deleted]
#72 Spaider Man
Image source: SwordfishLiving3228
#73 She’s Waiting… (As Seen In China)
Image source: Extension_Spot3651
#74 Bulgarian Sign
Image source: FRAaaa1
#75 Crad
Image source: Prudent-Designer7121
#76 Mmmm Tasty
Image source: Johnnie_WalkerBlue
#77 Found This Beauty Traveling Japan
Image source: J0hnCitizen
#78 Wall Decor At A Chinese Restaurant
Image source: Ferwatch01
#79 Mholesowe
Image source: Bulky_Nature_3861
#80 My Favourite Cities
Image source: SirExampleGiven
#81 No Bb For You
Image source: angusnumber1Legend
#82 We Is Closed
Image source: kihogaya
#83 Baby!!
Image source: Significant_Leg6073
#84 Open Tomorry
Image source: OINOU
#85 Had This Sweater For Years, Can’t Believe It Took Me This Long To Notice The Tag
Image source: supersequiter
Follow Us