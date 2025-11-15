40 Helicopter Moms Being Shamed Online For Their Behavior

Parenting is one of life’s biggest and most enjoyable challenges. Helping your children grow into incredibly capable, morally upstanding, and passionate dreamers is every parent’s wish. However… we sometimes lose faith in the future of the human race when we see how some parents are acting online. The sad fact is, just because someone is a parent doesn’t mean that they’re a good one (even if they love their kids as much as anyone else).
There’s an online group on Reddit with 245k members called ‘[Stuff] Mom Groups Say’ that’s been active since 2018. It’s dedicated to shaming bad moms and all of their mom group drama. From anti-vaxx showdowns to debates about essential oils, the subreddit believes that these parents deserve to be called out for their behavior that, frankly, causes more harm than good.
Scroll down to lose a chunk of your faith in humanity, upvote the best of the worst pics, and do let us know what you think about these anti-parents, dear Pandas. Bored Panda spoke about the drama and misinformation that sometimes can be found in social media mom groups with the moderators of the ‘[Stuff] Mom Groups Say’ subreddit, as well as with Samantha Scroggin, the founder of the ‘Walking Outside in Slippers’ parenting blog. Check out what they had to say below to pick up some great advice.
#1 This Mom On Why She Is Refusing The Big C19 Vaccine
#2 Why Do They All Have To Hate Science Though?
#3 Why Are Karen’s So Against Thermometers? Don’t Consent! Bonus Snark At The End
#4 I Asked About Learning Activities For My Toddler
#5 Saw This And Just Knew It Belonged Here
#6 The Mom Group I’m In Is A Goldmine For Crazy. I Posted About My 2 Year Old Asking For Privacy In The Bathroom And This Was A Comment I Got
#7 Is Covid19 Real? Asked And Answered In A Local Mom Group
#8 Gay Satanic Clowns
#9 It’s Gross Karen. I’m Also Pretty Certain It’s Illegal To Feed Unsuspecting People Your Bodily Fluids
#10 Found On A Baby Sleep Help Website. Says
#11 Maybe Because That’s Illegal
#12 *stares In Cps*
#13 Guilt Tripping Your 3 Yo Child Into Nursing Is Gross
#14 From A Mom Group On Instagram. I Guess People Without Children Are Not Allowed To Be Tired
#15 This Seems Like A Healthy Relationship
#16 That’s Not How Any Of This Works
#17 Given To My Daughter Through A Mom Group
#18 My Child’s Future Means Nothing To Me
#19 Vaccinations Made My Daughter Gay
#20 Do Babies Give Hickies?
#21 This Extreme Fear-Mongering Pisses Me Off So Much
#22 F Your Privacy. I’m Gonna Show 53,000 People Your Picture And Tell Them You Got Your Period Today!
#23 From An Unschooling Facebook Page. Poor Kid
#24 I Literally Don’t Even Know What To Say
#25 Uhhhh Would This Be A Major Red Flag To Anyone Else?
#26 They’re Not Vaxxing Their Dogs Either
#27 My Kid’s Dentist Told Me Skipping Antibiotics Will Be Really Painful For Her, So I’d Like To Go Ahead And Do That
#28 Thats More Than 3 Pagents A Month If They Start When She Was Born! Of Course The Poor Thing Doesn’t Want To Out Her Sippy Cup Down Shes A Baby!
#29 Egg Fast Keto Mom Group
#30 Who Says You Can’t Be Cool And Rebellious Once You’re A Mom
#31 Please Don’t Make Me Explain Why
#32 Yeah, That’s Just Insane
#33 Common Core Is Definitely Part Of The Leftist Agenda
#34 If You Have To Ask…
#35 If Only It Fixed Everything (Found In My Breastfeeding Group)
#36 I Guess You’re Out Of Luck Then
#37 Can’t Find Science To Back Up Your Claim? Must Be God
#38 God Forbid, A Bald Baby!
#39 Prayer Isn’t Billable To Insurance, Karen
#40 Who Knew I Wasn’t A Real Mom?
