40 Helicopter Moms Being Shamed Online For Their Behavior

Parenting is one of life’s biggest and most enjoyable challenges. Helping your children grow into incredibly capable, morally upstanding, and passionate dreamers is every parent’s wish. However… we sometimes lose faith in the future of the human race when we see how some parents are acting online. The sad fact is, just because someone is a parent doesn’t mean that they’re a good one (even if they love their kids as much as anyone else).

There’s an online group on Reddit with 245k members called ‘[Stuff] Mom Groups Say’ that’s been active since 2018. It’s dedicated to shaming bad moms and all of their mom group drama. From anti-vaxx showdowns to debates about essential oils, the subreddit believes that these parents deserve to be called out for their behavior that, frankly, causes more harm than good.

Scroll down to lose a chunk of your faith in humanity, upvote the best of the worst pics, and do let us know what you think about these anti-parents, dear Pandas. Bored Panda spoke about the drama and misinformation that sometimes can be found in social media mom groups with the moderators of the ‘[Stuff] Mom Groups Say’ subreddit, as well as with Samantha Scroggin, the founder of the ‘Walking Outside in Slippers’ parenting blog. Check out what they had to say below to pick up some great advice.

#1 This Mom On Why She Is Refusing The Big C19 Vaccine

Image source: reddit.com

#2 Why Do They All Have To Hate Science Though?

Image source: 3 months ago

#3 Why Are Karen’s So Against Thermometers? Don’t Consent! Bonus Snark At The End

Image source: reddit.com

#4 I Asked About Learning Activities For My Toddler

Image source: reddit.com

#5 Saw This And Just Knew It Belonged Here

Image source: reddit.com

#6 The Mom Group I’m In Is A Goldmine For Crazy. I Posted About My 2 Year Old Asking For Privacy In The Bathroom And This Was A Comment I Got

Image source: reddit.com

#7 Is Covid19 Real? Asked And Answered In A Local Mom Group

Image source: reddit.com

#8 Gay Satanic Clowns

Image source: reddit.com

#9 It’s Gross Karen. I’m Also Pretty Certain It’s Illegal To Feed Unsuspecting People Your Bodily Fluids

Image source: reddit.com

#10 Found On A Baby Sleep Help Website. Says

Image source: reddit.com

#11 Maybe Because That’s Illegal

Image source: reddit.com

#12 *stares In Cps*

Image source: reddit.com

#13 Guilt Tripping Your 3 Yo Child Into Nursing Is Gross

Image source: reddit.com

#14 From A Mom Group On Instagram. I Guess People Without Children Are Not Allowed To Be Tired

Image source: reddit.com

#15 This Seems Like A Healthy Relationship

Image source: reddit.com

#16 That’s Not How Any Of This Works

Image source: reddit.com

#17 Given To My Daughter Through A Mom Group

Image source: reddit.com

#18 My Child’s Future Means Nothing To Me

Image source: reddit.com

#19 Vaccinations Made My Daughter Gay

Image source: reddit.com

#20 Do Babies Give Hickies?

Image source: reddit.com

#21 This Extreme Fear-Mongering Pisses Me Off So Much

Image source: reddit.com

#22 F Your Privacy. I’m Gonna Show 53,000 People Your Picture And Tell Them You Got Your Period Today!

Image source: reddit.com

#23 From An Unschooling Facebook Page. Poor Kid

Image source: reddit.com

#24 I Literally Don’t Even Know What To Say

Image source: reddit.com

#25 Uhhhh Would This Be A Major Red Flag To Anyone Else?

Image source: reddit.com

#26 They’re Not Vaxxing Their Dogs Either

Image source: reddit.com

#27 My Kid’s Dentist Told Me Skipping Antibiotics Will Be Really Painful For Her, So I’d Like To Go Ahead And Do That

Image source: reddit.com

#28 Thats More Than 3 Pagents A Month If They Start When She Was Born! Of Course The Poor Thing Doesn’t Want To Out Her Sippy Cup Down Shes A Baby!

Image source: reddit.com

#29 Egg Fast Keto Mom Group

Image source: reddit.com

#30 Who Says You Can’t Be Cool And Rebellious Once You’re A Mom

Image source: reddit.com

#31 Please Don’t Make Me Explain Why

Image source: reddit.com

#32 Yeah, That’s Just Insane

Image source: reddit.com

#33 Common Core Is Definitely Part Of The Leftist Agenda

Image source: reddit.com

#34 If You Have To Ask…

Image source: reddit.com

#35 If Only It Fixed Everything (Found In My Breastfeeding Group)

Image source: reddit.com

#36 I Guess You’re Out Of Luck Then

Image source: reddit.com

#37 Can’t Find Science To Back Up Your Claim? Must Be God

Image source: reddit.com

#38 God Forbid, A Bald Baby!

Image source: reddit.com

#39 Prayer Isn’t Billable To Insurance, Karen

Image source: reddit.com

#40 Who Knew I Wasn’t A Real Mom?

Image source: reddit.com

Patrick Penrose
