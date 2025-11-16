Hilarious Moments When An Attempt Was Made, But It Didn’t Go As Expected (50 New Pics)

If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again… though in some cases it’s best to stop, take a deep breath, and have a good long think about what you’re actually trying to accomplish. It takes a lot of guts to admit that, hey, maybe you were the supervillain here or that maybe it’s best to cut your losses and move on.

Some of the most hilarious and groan-worthy fails end up being shared on the majorly popular ‘There Was An Attempt’ subreddit. A community that unites over 3.25 million redditors, r/therewasanattempt is a celebration of bad luck, incompetence, and plain old attempts at mustache-twirling villainy. We’ve collected their best and freshest viral posts to share with you, Pandas, so scroll down, enjoy, and upvote your fave pics.

When you’re done, drop by the comments and tell us about the biggest ‘There Was An Attempt’ style fails you’ve ever seen. If you love the subreddit and what it stands for (aka all the humor), then go give them a follow and check out Bored Panda’s previous articles about them here: Part 1 and Part 2. And remember, Pandas, don’t ever give up on your dreams… but only if what you’re doing is objectively good.

Redditor u/F4T4-M0RG4N4, one of the moderators helping run the entire r/therewasanattempt subreddit, was kind enough to answer our questions. Check out what they told Bored Panda below.

#1 To Help

Hilarious Moments When An Attempt Was Made, But It Didn&#8217;t Go As Expected (50 New Pics)

Image source: THE_VOLK87

#2 To Be A Smart Cop

Hilarious Moments When An Attempt Was Made, But It Didn&#8217;t Go As Expected (50 New Pics)

Image source: Sweaty-Bandicoot3289

#3 To Give The Dog A Pool

Hilarious Moments When An Attempt Was Made, But It Didn&#8217;t Go As Expected (50 New Pics)

Image source: NickWrightData

#4 To Look Dangerous

Hilarious Moments When An Attempt Was Made, But It Didn&#8217;t Go As Expected (50 New Pics)

Image source: Careful-Day7125

#5 To Scare Away A Prankster

Hilarious Moments When An Attempt Was Made, But It Didn&#8217;t Go As Expected (50 New Pics)

Image source: Koochiman

#6 To Make Sure Everyone Knew They Were Religious

Hilarious Moments When An Attempt Was Made, But It Didn&#8217;t Go As Expected (50 New Pics)

Image source: suckmydicktracy

#7 To Eat A Muffin

Hilarious Moments When An Attempt Was Made, But It Didn&#8217;t Go As Expected (50 New Pics)

Image source: psychocalcifer

#8 To Find A Good Excuse

Hilarious Moments When An Attempt Was Made, But It Didn&#8217;t Go As Expected (50 New Pics)

Image source: Crimsonslash1352

#9 To Win

Hilarious Moments When An Attempt Was Made, But It Didn&#8217;t Go As Expected (50 New Pics)

Image source: aasboiii

#10 To Stop Allie From Sitting On The Cake

Hilarious Moments When An Attempt Was Made, But It Didn&#8217;t Go As Expected (50 New Pics)

Image source: Scaulbylausis

#11 To Use A Pickup Truck

Hilarious Moments When An Attempt Was Made, But It Didn&#8217;t Go As Expected (50 New Pics)

Image source: The_Russell_Pinto

#12 To Draw A Front Facing Horse

Hilarious Moments When An Attempt Was Made, But It Didn&#8217;t Go As Expected (50 New Pics)

Image source: Jaych1990

#13 To Be Prepared For Parenting

Hilarious Moments When An Attempt Was Made, But It Didn&#8217;t Go As Expected (50 New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#14 To Hide His Face

Hilarious Moments When An Attempt Was Made, But It Didn&#8217;t Go As Expected (50 New Pics)

Image source: Onion-User-2

#15 To Make Things Complicated

Hilarious Moments When An Attempt Was Made, But It Didn&#8217;t Go As Expected (50 New Pics)

Image source: Go_ask_quan

#16 To Cook Smiley Buns

Hilarious Moments When An Attempt Was Made, But It Didn&#8217;t Go As Expected (50 New Pics)

Image source: samir391

#17 To Stop Thieves

Hilarious Moments When An Attempt Was Made, But It Didn&#8217;t Go As Expected (50 New Pics)

Image source: G-Unit11111

#18 To Remain Anonymous

Hilarious Moments When An Attempt Was Made, But It Didn&#8217;t Go As Expected (50 New Pics)

Image source: Snadams

#19 To Ban This Image

Hilarious Moments When An Attempt Was Made, But It Didn&#8217;t Go As Expected (50 New Pics)

Image source: BoomTwo

#20 To Not Pay The Painter

Hilarious Moments When An Attempt Was Made, But It Didn&#8217;t Go As Expected (50 New Pics)

Image source: EpsteinsPoolBoy

#21 To Make A Holy And Pure Stained Glass

Hilarious Moments When An Attempt Was Made, But It Didn&#8217;t Go As Expected (50 New Pics)

Image source: scot816

#22 To Inspire Graduate Students

Hilarious Moments When An Attempt Was Made, But It Didn&#8217;t Go As Expected (50 New Pics)

Image source: 4BDUL4Z1Z

#23 To Hack A Smartphone

Hilarious Moments When An Attempt Was Made, But It Didn&#8217;t Go As Expected (50 New Pics)

Image source: Varg03

#24 To Make A Sign

Hilarious Moments When An Attempt Was Made, But It Didn&#8217;t Go As Expected (50 New Pics)

Image source: 00BlackSheep

#25 To Make A Cute Panorama Picture

Hilarious Moments When An Attempt Was Made, But It Didn&#8217;t Go As Expected (50 New Pics)

Image source: GuardedInstructor

#26 To Spell The Word ‘ Trust ‘

Hilarious Moments When An Attempt Was Made, But It Didn&#8217;t Go As Expected (50 New Pics)

Image source: asocial7193

#27 To Send A Text

Hilarious Moments When An Attempt Was Made, But It Didn&#8217;t Go As Expected (50 New Pics)

Image source: cooooorn

#28 To Talk To Teenagers

Hilarious Moments When An Attempt Was Made, But It Didn&#8217;t Go As Expected (50 New Pics)

Image source: Pig_Benis_was_taken

#29 To Hatch Some Eggs

Hilarious Moments When An Attempt Was Made, But It Didn&#8217;t Go As Expected (50 New Pics)

Image source: Something_Rog

#30 To Sound A Little Fancy

Hilarious Moments When An Attempt Was Made, But It Didn&#8217;t Go As Expected (50 New Pics)

Image source: chinmaysharma1230

#31 To Support The “Canada First” Rally

Hilarious Moments When An Attempt Was Made, But It Didn&#8217;t Go As Expected (50 New Pics)

Image source: CowboyTrout

#32 At Wholesome Positivity

Hilarious Moments When An Attempt Was Made, But It Didn&#8217;t Go As Expected (50 New Pics)

Image source: scot816

#33 To Be Healthy

Hilarious Moments When An Attempt Was Made, But It Didn&#8217;t Go As Expected (50 New Pics)

Image source: gopher-toes

#34 To Produce Tears During The Act Of “Crying”

Hilarious Moments When An Attempt Was Made, But It Didn&#8217;t Go As Expected (50 New Pics)

Image source: Revolutionary_Town21

#35 To Create A Children’s Game

Hilarious Moments When An Attempt Was Made, But It Didn&#8217;t Go As Expected (50 New Pics)

Image source: TheAgGames

#36 To Be Inspirational

Hilarious Moments When An Attempt Was Made, But It Didn&#8217;t Go As Expected (50 New Pics)

Image source: Potential-Common-763

#37 To Find A Roommate With Benefits

Hilarious Moments When An Attempt Was Made, But It Didn&#8217;t Go As Expected (50 New Pics)

Image source: joelman0

#38 To Fly To New York

Hilarious Moments When An Attempt Was Made, But It Didn&#8217;t Go As Expected (50 New Pics)

Image source: bostero2

#39 To Translate A Business Sign

Hilarious Moments When An Attempt Was Made, But It Didn&#8217;t Go As Expected (50 New Pics)

Image source: CaulkADewDillDue

#40 To Prevent Employees From Discussing Wages

Hilarious Moments When An Attempt Was Made, But It Didn&#8217;t Go As Expected (50 New Pics)

Image source: KeyAdministration900

#41 To Register The Pet

Hilarious Moments When An Attempt Was Made, But It Didn&#8217;t Go As Expected (50 New Pics)

Image source: RoughReticulum

#42 To Appreciate Your Employees

Hilarious Moments When An Attempt Was Made, But It Didn&#8217;t Go As Expected (50 New Pics)

Image source: bassaleh

#43 To Look Tall

Hilarious Moments When An Attempt Was Made, But It Didn&#8217;t Go As Expected (50 New Pics)

Image source: eZstah

#44 To Get Dressed

Hilarious Moments When An Attempt Was Made, But It Didn&#8217;t Go As Expected (50 New Pics)

Image source: ButterflyMore9267

#45 To Support Embryos

Hilarious Moments When An Attempt Was Made, But It Didn&#8217;t Go As Expected (50 New Pics)

Image source: Big-Neck

#46 To Reduce The Amount Of Homeless People

Hilarious Moments When An Attempt Was Made, But It Didn&#8217;t Go As Expected (50 New Pics)

Image source: Dillontvh

#47 To Beat A Breath Test

Hilarious Moments When An Attempt Was Made, But It Didn&#8217;t Go As Expected (50 New Pics)

Image source: omgitsmint

#48 To Score A Goal

Hilarious Moments When An Attempt Was Made, But It Didn&#8217;t Go As Expected (50 New Pics)

Image source: scot816

#49 To Help Wheelchair Users

Hilarious Moments When An Attempt Was Made, But It Didn&#8217;t Go As Expected (50 New Pics)

Image source: -D3lta-

#50 To Be Very Very Human

Hilarious Moments When An Attempt Was Made, But It Didn&#8217;t Go As Expected (50 New Pics)

Image source: ShitStainedBallSack

