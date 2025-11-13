30 ‘Square Comics’ That People With Dark Sense Of Humor Will Enjoy

by

24-year-old Alvin Juano from Jakarta, Indonesia is the brilliant mind behind The Square Comics; short, darkly funny comics that take you through a range of emotions in just 3 or 4 frames.

With over 430k followers, his easy-to-digest webcomics have become a hit on Instagram, the perfect medium for regular doses of bite-sized comedy. The comics often begin full of cheer and optimism but struck you with a dark plot twist that has become Alvin’s trademark. Scroll down below to check the deliciously dark comics out for yourself, as well as a little background from Alvin himself.

More info: Instagram | Facebook

#1

30 &#8216;Square Comics&#8217; That People With Dark Sense Of Humor Will Enjoy

Image source: thesquarecomics

#2

30 &#8216;Square Comics&#8217; That People With Dark Sense Of Humor Will Enjoy

Image source: thesquarecomics

#3

30 &#8216;Square Comics&#8217; That People With Dark Sense Of Humor Will Enjoy

Image source: thesquarecomics

#4

30 &#8216;Square Comics&#8217; That People With Dark Sense Of Humor Will Enjoy

Image source: thesquarecomics

#5

30 &#8216;Square Comics&#8217; That People With Dark Sense Of Humor Will Enjoy

Image source: thesquarecomics

#6

30 &#8216;Square Comics&#8217; That People With Dark Sense Of Humor Will Enjoy

Image source: thesquarecomics

#7

30 &#8216;Square Comics&#8217; That People With Dark Sense Of Humor Will Enjoy

Image source: thesquarecomics

#8

30 &#8216;Square Comics&#8217; That People With Dark Sense Of Humor Will Enjoy

Image source: thesquarecomics

#9

30 &#8216;Square Comics&#8217; That People With Dark Sense Of Humor Will Enjoy

Image source: thesquarecomics

#10

30 &#8216;Square Comics&#8217; That People With Dark Sense Of Humor Will Enjoy

Image source: thesquarecomics

#11

30 &#8216;Square Comics&#8217; That People With Dark Sense Of Humor Will Enjoy

Image source: thesquarecomics

#12

30 &#8216;Square Comics&#8217; That People With Dark Sense Of Humor Will Enjoy

Image source: thesquarecomics

#13

30 &#8216;Square Comics&#8217; That People With Dark Sense Of Humor Will Enjoy

Image source: thesquarecomics

#14

30 &#8216;Square Comics&#8217; That People With Dark Sense Of Humor Will Enjoy

Image source: thesquarecomics

#15

30 &#8216;Square Comics&#8217; That People With Dark Sense Of Humor Will Enjoy

Image source: thesquarecomics

#16

30 &#8216;Square Comics&#8217; That People With Dark Sense Of Humor Will Enjoy

Image source: thesquarecomics

#17

30 &#8216;Square Comics&#8217; That People With Dark Sense Of Humor Will Enjoy

Image source: thesquarecomics

#18

30 &#8216;Square Comics&#8217; That People With Dark Sense Of Humor Will Enjoy

Image source: thesquarecomics

#19

30 &#8216;Square Comics&#8217; That People With Dark Sense Of Humor Will Enjoy

Image source: thesquarecomics

#20

30 &#8216;Square Comics&#8217; That People With Dark Sense Of Humor Will Enjoy

Image source: thesquarecomics

#21

30 &#8216;Square Comics&#8217; That People With Dark Sense Of Humor Will Enjoy

Image source: thesquarecomics

#22

30 &#8216;Square Comics&#8217; That People With Dark Sense Of Humor Will Enjoy

Image source: thesquarecomics

#23

30 &#8216;Square Comics&#8217; That People With Dark Sense Of Humor Will Enjoy

Image source: thesquarecomics

#24

30 &#8216;Square Comics&#8217; That People With Dark Sense Of Humor Will Enjoy

Image source: thesquarecomics

#25

30 &#8216;Square Comics&#8217; That People With Dark Sense Of Humor Will Enjoy

Image source: thesquarecomics

#26

30 &#8216;Square Comics&#8217; That People With Dark Sense Of Humor Will Enjoy

Image source: thesquarecomics

#27

30 &#8216;Square Comics&#8217; That People With Dark Sense Of Humor Will Enjoy

Image source: thesquarecomics

#28

30 &#8216;Square Comics&#8217; That People With Dark Sense Of Humor Will Enjoy

Image source: thesquarecomics

#29

30 &#8216;Square Comics&#8217; That People With Dark Sense Of Humor Will Enjoy

Image source: thesquarecomics

#30

30 &#8216;Square Comics&#8217; That People With Dark Sense Of Humor Will Enjoy

Image source: thesquarecomics

Patrick Penrose
