This Online Group Is Dedicated To Collecting Makeup Fails, And Here Are 50 Of The Worst Ones (New Pics)

It’s no secret that applying makeup can be quite a task. Maybe you’re lacking experience or using bad beauty products; you can make a ton of mistakes before getting everything right. So when the time comes and we have to look the part, we turn to the pros and hope they’ll make us look special. But believe it or not, they also make mistakes.
There’s even a whole subreddit dedicated to it. It’s called Bad MakeUp Artists and the posts in there range from mismatched foundation and aggressive contouring to caterpillar eyebrows. Who knew you can do such a terrible job and still get paid!
Scroll down through the hilarious list of worst makeup examples and be sure to check out part 1 of this post!
#1 I Understant Wanting To Be Tan But This Is Just Too Much
Image source: ArtisticRose
#2 I Cant Believe This Contour Is Done By A Professional Mua. I Feel Bad For The Bride
Image source: remelaneom1234
#3 Can We Just Let People Have Wide Noses?
Image source: Annette-spaghet
#4 Medium Rare Beef Lips
Image source: disko_lemonade13
#5 Professional Mua
Image source: Akjysdiuh708
#6 Permanent Nike Swoosh! Yikes
Image source: sammybr00ke
#7 This Client Is Only 11
Image source: goldenmagearna
#8 Mindhunter On Netflix Is Amazing, But The Horribly Matched, Yellow Makeup On All Characters In Both Seasons Is Horribly Distracting. Wendy’s Is The Worst
Image source: upstreammomentum
#9 That Eye Makeup Is Tough
Image source: curiouslyblue420
#10 I Thought This Was A Joke
Image source: childrenofthegravee
#11 A “Before And After” Of A Serum That Is Supposed To Give You Longer Lashes. You Can Clearly See The Eyelash Extension Clusters
Image source: medelsnusk
#12 Orange You Glad You Went With That Shade
Image source: M2LBB2016
#13 I Do I Even Need To Say Anything
Image source: complex_theories
#14 I Guess I Got What I Paid For With This Free Look. Asked Mua For Homecoming Makeup
Image source: TheHuntress1031
#15 The Eyes Are Neat, But Those Overdrawn Lips Irk Me…
Image source: whawha92
#16 This Color Match On The Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina
Image source: chinitachinita
#17 This Overlining Lipline Trend Needs To Die. It Looks Like A Itchy Inflammation
Image source: LeDeena
#18 I Found One! From An Episode On Hooked On The Look
Image source: Autopsyofficial
#19 Uhm…
Image source: Atenevra
#20 She Just Lost Like Half Her Nose…
Image source: weirdfridgelady
#21 Snapchat’s “Beauty Hacks” Never Fail To Deliver Material Worthy Of This Sub
Image source: shadythrowaway9
#22 The Nose Contouring And The Brows (And Not Only)… Just Why?
Image source: kkaiOkkai
#23 Can We Put An End To This Brow Trend Already? 😪
Image source: Butterfly_dash
#24 My Little Sister Got Her Makeup Done For My 30th Birthday Party, Fyi She’s Really Good At Her Own Makeup And She Wanted To Treat Herself…. Everytime I Need Cheering Up I Look At This Photo And Laugh. It Cost €60!!
Image source: Secure_Dragonfruit69
#25 The Shade Difference Between Her Hand And Face
Image source: East-Formal877
#26 Some Very Intense Bridal Makeup Seen On Instagram
Image source: mmoo17
#27 Oof
Image source: Deelsisme
#28 She Asked For Bridal Makeup And Got This
Image source: reddit.com
#29 The Eyes Are Great But…
Image source: femmeinfernale
#30 I Love The Idea, But The Brows Ruin It For Me
Image source: sashasul
#31 50 Shades Of Orange
Image source: missgoldenbrowne
#32 The Foundation Oh Noo
Image source: frogs25
#33 Oompa Loompa Doopity Doo…
Image source: Imaginary_Coconut935
#34 Her Makeup Looks Are Usually Fine, But This Outdoor Lighting Is Doing No Favors
Image source: notthelettuce
#35 It Looks Like She Has A Nose On Top Of Her Nose!
Image source: B1214
#36 And On This Season Of Horribly Over-Lined Lips
Image source: goingforth_
#37 It’s A Interesting Look
Image source: Drikkaa
#38 His Nose… I’m Speechless
Image source: allCreepy
#39 I Have No Words
Image source: ba_dum_tss__
#40 Talk About Caking It On.. Seems Like A Waste Of Foundation!
Image source: tymty
#41 Another Casualty Of 90 Day Fiancé Muas
Image source: hazed0and0confused
#42 Liverpool UK
Image source: IcantSeeUuCantSeeMe
#43 Let Me Blend That Blush
Image source: fleffeh
#44 “Pro Artist And Tutor” Who Runs A Prestigious Makeup Academy, Owns A Salon And Has 36k Followers… What
Image source: -impermanence
#45 You Can See Where She Stopped Blending Around The Collar
Image source: erinraspberry
#46 Marc Jacobs Lipstick Making These Lips Look Crusty Af. Literally Looks Like You Could Peel It Off
Image source: reddit.com
#47 Oof… Colormatch Is A Bit Off
Image source: techhausinc
#48 Mmm Yes! Ruin This Amazing Eye Makeup With Goopy Beef Lips
Image source: squidwarbtortellini
#49 Does This Belong Here ?
Image source: eribooooo
#50 Big Miranda Sings Vibes
Image source: undercoverkatie
Follow Us