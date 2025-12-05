33 Pointless Things That Serve Absolutely No Purpose Except For Being Funny

Humanity has produced some truly elite ideas. The snooze button, read receipts, and trash bags with drawstrings that actually close. Civilizational wins. Whoever invented these absolutely understood the assignment and improved daily life for everyone.

But nature demands balance. For every stroke of genius, there also has to be something completely useless. And Reddit has a whole community dedicated to finding exactly those creations. It’s called Well That Was Pointless, and it’s full of hilariously unnecessary fails. Scroll down for the funniest ones.

#1 Who Is It?

Image source: sorry_wasntlistening

#2 I Understand

Image source: sorry_wasntlistening

#3 Proper Drainage

Image source: sorry_wasntlistening

#4 What A Deal!

Image source: WinterBlastard

#5 Your Trusted News Source!

Image source: sorry_wasntlistening

#6 The Vent In My Hotel Shower Doesn’t Seem To Be Working

Image source: sorry_wasntlistening

#7 A Screwdriver That Requires A Screwdriver To Open It

Image source: brozajm

#8 Hmm

Image source: sorry_wasntlistening

#9 Thanks

Image source: sorry_wasntlistening

#10 Best Security Gate Ever Made

Image source: termi21

#11 Thank You For Noticing

Image source: sorry_wasntlistening

#12 Made In Japan

Image source: sorry_wasntlistening

#13 Starting To Understand Office Space A Little More

Image source: sorry_wasntlistening

#14 Wonderful

Image source: TickleMyWeasel

#15 A Solar Powered Parking Meter In An Underground Garage

Image source: sorry_wasntlistening

#16 Iron Man With Removable Iron Man Mask

Image source: reddit.com

#17 Solar Panels Are Set, Boss

Image source: alechko

#18 To Anyone Who Pays To Advertise Here

Image source: sorry_wasntlistening

#19 This Dart Apparently

Image source: sorry_wasntlistening

#20 A Picture To Sum Up This Sub

Image source: Bad__Bob

#21 Secure Your Haul. Task Complete!

Image source: Bad__Bob

#22 I Don’t Think That’s How It Works…

Image source: sorry_wasntlistening

#23 Today I Made A Noodle

Image source: NsfwOlive

#24 Thank God Someone Translated This

Image source: DJCouttyboy123

#25 To Help With Your Fear Of Putting Eye Drops In

Image source: sorry_wasntlistening

#26 Smhh

Image source: JPlayz99

#27 Wow Thanks Safari

Image source: AsheXehsA

#28 I Just Won The Lottery!

Image source: sorry_wasntlistening

#29 Wait👀

Image source: Big-Mama-Brett

#30 When You Go To A Scenic Overlook But You’re In A Cloud

Image source: reddituser6533687

#31 My Friend Just Sent Me This From Dundee

Image source: MatthewExley

#32 Bus Stop

Image source: cbo250

#33 Everything’s On Sale

Image source: BinkyBunky

