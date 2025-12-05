33 Pointless Things That Serve Absolutely No Purpose Except For Being Funny

Humanity has produced some truly elite ideas. The snooze button, read receipts, and trash bags with drawstrings that actually close. Civilizational wins. Whoever invented these absolutely understood the assignment and improved daily life for everyone.
But nature demands balance. For every stroke of genius, there also has to be something completely useless. And Reddit has a whole community dedicated to finding exactly those creations. It’s called Well That Was Pointless, and it’s full of hilariously unnecessary fails. Scroll down for the funniest ones.
#1 Who Is It?
Image source: sorry_wasntlistening
#2 I Understand
Image source: sorry_wasntlistening
#3 Proper Drainage
Image source: sorry_wasntlistening
#4 What A Deal!
Image source: WinterBlastard
#5 Your Trusted News Source!
Image source: sorry_wasntlistening
#6 The Vent In My Hotel Shower Doesn’t Seem To Be Working
Image source: sorry_wasntlistening
#7 A Screwdriver That Requires A Screwdriver To Open It
Image source: brozajm
#8 Hmm
Image source: sorry_wasntlistening
#9 Thanks
Image source: sorry_wasntlistening
#10 Best Security Gate Ever Made
Image source: termi21
#11 Thank You For Noticing
Image source: sorry_wasntlistening
#12 Made In Japan
Image source: sorry_wasntlistening
#13 Starting To Understand Office Space A Little More
Image source: sorry_wasntlistening
#14 Wonderful
Image source: TickleMyWeasel
#15 A Solar Powered Parking Meter In An Underground Garage
Image source: sorry_wasntlistening
#16 Iron Man With Removable Iron Man Mask
Image source: reddit.com
#17 Solar Panels Are Set, Boss
Image source: alechko
#18 To Anyone Who Pays To Advertise Here
Image source: sorry_wasntlistening
#19 This Dart Apparently
Image source: sorry_wasntlistening
#20 A Picture To Sum Up This Sub
Image source: Bad__Bob
#21 Secure Your Haul. Task Complete!
Image source: Bad__Bob
#22 I Don’t Think That’s How It Works…
Image source: sorry_wasntlistening
#23 Today I Made A Noodle
Image source: NsfwOlive
#24 Thank God Someone Translated This
Image source: DJCouttyboy123
#25 To Help With Your Fear Of Putting Eye Drops In
Image source: sorry_wasntlistening
#26 Smhh
Image source: JPlayz99
#27 Wow Thanks Safari
Image source: AsheXehsA
#28 I Just Won The Lottery!
Image source: sorry_wasntlistening
#29 Wait👀
Image source: Big-Mama-Brett
#30 When You Go To A Scenic Overlook But You’re In A Cloud
Image source: reddituser6533687
#31 My Friend Just Sent Me This From Dundee
Image source: MatthewExley
#32 Bus Stop
Image source: cbo250
#33 Everything’s On Sale
Image source: BinkyBunky
