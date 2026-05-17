Derek Hough: Bio And Career Highlights

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Derek Hough: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Derek Hough

May 17, 1985

Salt Lake City, Utah, US

41 Years Old

Taurus

Derek Hough: Bio And Career Highlights

Who Is Derek Hough?

Derek Bruce Hough is an American dancer and choreographer known for his dynamic style and innovative routines. He continuously pushes the boundaries of ballroom and Latin dance on screen.

Hough first gained widespread recognition as a professional dancer on Dancing with the Stars, winning a record six Mirrorball Trophies. His captivating performances consistently earned top scores from judges.

Early Life and Education

A rich legacy of dance permeated the Hough family home in Salt Lake City, Utah, where Derek Bruce Hough grew up among four sisters. His parents, Bruce and Mari Anne, met on a college ballroom team, and all of his grandparents were dancers.

By age twelve, Hough moved to London to study at the prestigious Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts. There he honed skills in dance, theater, singing, and gymnastics for a decade, preparing him for a multifaceted career.

Notable Relationships

Currently married to Hayley Erbert, Derek Hough previously dated British actress India de Beaufort and later had a public relationship with fellow dancer Shannon Elizabeth.

Hough and Erbert, who began dating in 2015, married in 2023. They welcomed their daughter, Everley Capri Hough, in December 2025.

Career Highlights

Derek Hough cemented his legacy on Dancing with the Stars, where he secured a record-breaking six Mirrorball Trophies with various celebrity partners. His innovative choreography consistently dazzled audiences and judges alike.

Beyond competitive dancing, Hough has launched successful live tours with his sister Julianne, like the Move Live On Tour, filling venues across the US and Canada. He also transitioned to a judging role on World of Dance and Dancing with the Stars.

Hough has garnered four Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Choreography, showcasing his profound impact on televised dance. His diverse career solidifies his status as a prominent figure in entertainment.

Signature Quote

“Dance is an expression, not an impression.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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