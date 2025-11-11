30 Brilliant Test Answers From Smartass Kids That Will Make You Laugh

You probably still remember the horror of taking a test at school. While quivering and trembling, you scribbled the answers as fast as possible or stared blankly at the letters that turned into hieroglyphs. In an ideal world, you’d probably leave the page blank and still pass or come up with a plausible answer for a subject you couldn’t understand. The smartass kids in the list below don’t believe in following those rules.
These creative pupils devised brilliant, funny test answers with puns or logic that we can’t fault. We don’t know the reasons behind all of their funny exam answers, but we know that their teacher probably had a hard time stifling a laugh.
The tricky question, though, is whether a kid provides the wrong answers to a problem in an interesting way, should they be credited or penalized for it? Naturally, the best-case scenario would be for all students to understand what they are being tested on and answer the questions correctly. But what about creativity and applying yourself intellectually?
For better or worse, these clever kids came up with funny exam answers that made us smile. It’s now time for you to experience their out-of-the-box thinking. Check out our list of 30 funny answers kids gave on tests that will leave you feeling that the world’s fate is in good hands. Don’t forget to comment about your favorite exam answers, and let us know if you ever pulled such tricks while giving tests.
#1 At Least He Can Count
#2 This Cute Kids Test Answer Is Trying to Humanize Quadrilaterals
#3 And Here We Have the Future Hopeless Romantic
#4 Funny Kids Answers Showing You Should Work Smarter Not Harder
#5 This Child for President, Please
#6 A Calculated Risk That Actually Paid Off
When it comes to taking risks during exams, some kids are way better at it than others. Weâ€™re sure that many of you pandas studied at the last moment for tests and had to use all your brain power to pass somehow. What risky and humorous test answers did you leave behind for your poor teachers in those moments? Let us know in the comments.Â
Itâ€™s a great way to teach future generations about all our exam hacks. Although looking at these pictures, weâ€™re sure kids know what theyâ€™re doing nowadays.
#7 Historically Accurate?
#8 Letâ€™s Cut to the Chase Teacher
#9 One of the Funniest Kid Test Answers That Will Make You Think
#10 Petition to Make Math This Simple
#11 We Think This Deserves Full Marx
#12 Five Points for Honesty
#13 How Do Teachers Handle These Funny Student Answers?
#14 When Youâ€™re So Wrong Youâ€™re Right
#15 Costly Mistake
#16 Straightforward Funny Test Answers From Kids
#17 A Future Politician
#18 Everyone Agreed up Until a Point
#19 This Child Knows the Power of Whistle Tones
#20 Even an Imaginary Child Can Be Bullied
#21 We Side With the Boss on This One
#22 Creative and Funny Student Answers to Teacher Questions
#23 To Be Fair, the Goat Does Look Traumatized
#24 Knowing Lady Gaga She Wonâ€™t Refute This Claim
#25 At Least This Child Is Empathetic
#26 Funny Exam Answers by Students That Teachers Canâ€™t Believe
#27 This Kid Knows How to Credit the Right People
#28 Itâ€™s a Fair Possibility
#29 Pictures Donâ€™t Lie
#30 Existentialism Is Afraid of This Kid
Which Funny Kids Answers Stumped You?
Even though exams are often considered scary, these ridiculous test answers remind us that itâ€™s okay not to take everything so seriously all the time. Kids donâ€™t just answer things with blatant honesty and humor; they also think of the weirdest things to ask. The tricky part about being a parent or teacher is answering those funny questions kids ask without losing your cool. Maybe you can also use their tactics and leave them with weird answers.
