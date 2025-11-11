30 Brilliant Test Answers From Smartass Kids That Will Make You Laugh

You probably still remember the horror of taking a test at school. While quivering and trembling, you scribbled the answers as fast as possible or stared blankly at the letters that turned into hieroglyphs. In an ideal world, you’d probably leave the page blank and still pass or come up with a plausible answer for a subject you couldn’t understand. The smartass kids in the list below don’t believe in following those rules.

These creative pupils devised brilliant, funny test answers with puns or logic that we can’t fault. We don’t know the reasons behind all of their funny exam answers, but we know that their teacher probably had a hard time stifling a laugh.

The tricky question, though, is whether a kid provides the wrong answers to a problem in an interesting way, should they be credited or penalized for it? Naturally, the best-case scenario would be for all students to understand what they are being tested on and answer the questions correctly. But what about creativity and applying yourself intellectually?

For better or worse, these clever kids came up with funny exam answers that made us smile. It’s now time for you to experience their out-of-the-box thinking. Check out our list of 30 funny answers kids gave on tests that will leave you feeling that the world’s fate is in good hands. Don’t forget to comment about your favorite exam answers, and let us know if you ever pulled such tricks while giving tests.

#1 At Least He Can Count

Image credits: Reddit.com

#2 This Cute Kids Test Answer Is Trying to Humanize Quadrilaterals

Source: imgur

#3 And Here We Have the Future Hopeless Romantic

Source: PictureHelper

#4 Funny Kids Answers Showing You Should Work Smarter Not Harder

Source: PictureHelper

#5 This Child for President, Please

Source: imgur

#6 A Calculated Risk That Actually Paid Off

Source: abolfazl

When it comes to taking risks during exams, some kids are way better at it than others. Weâ€™re sure that many of you pandas studied at the last moment for tests and had to use all your brain power to pass somehow. What risky and humorous test answers did you leave behind for your poor teachers in those moments? Let us know in the comments.Â 

Itâ€™s a great way to teach future generations about all our exam hacks. Although looking at these pictures, weâ€™re sure kids know what theyâ€™re doing nowadays.

#7 Historically Accurate?

Source: imgur.com

#8 Letâ€™s Cut to the Chase Teacher

Source: halfricantrombone

#9 One of the Funniest Kid Test Answers That Will Make You Think

Source: Reddit.com

#10 Petition to Make Math This Simple

Source: The Math House

#11 We Think This Deserves Full Marx

Source: weakbutquick

#12 Five Points for Honesty

Source: AtomicRadiation

#13 How Do Teachers Handle These Funny Student Answers?

Source: jennahopkins

#14 When Youâ€™re So Wrong Youâ€™re Right

Source: mideysmith

#15 Costly Mistake

Source: marcofolio.net

#16 Straightforward Funny Test Answers From Kids

Source: imgur

#17 A Future Politician

Source: Iamthevapelord

#18 Everyone Agreed up Until a Point

Source: Iamthevapelord

#19 This Child Knows the Power of Whistle Tones

Source: Iamthevapelord

#20 Even an Imaginary Child Can Be Bullied

Source: Iamthevapelord

#21 We Side With the Boss on This One

Source: Iamthevapelord

#22 Creative and Funny Student Answers to Teacher Questions

Source: Iamthevapelord

#23 To Be Fair, the Goat Does Look Traumatized

Source: imgur

#24 Knowing Lady Gaga She Wonâ€™t Refute This Claim

Source: Iamthevapelord

#25 At Least This Child Is Empathetic

Source: kristineb4

#26 Funny Exam Answers by Students That Teachers Canâ€™t Believe

Source: Iamthevapelord

#27 This Kid Knows How to Credit the Right People

Source: Iamthevapelord

#28 Itâ€™s a Fair Possibility

Source: Iamthevapelord

#29 Pictures Donâ€™t Lie

Source: halfricantrombone

#30 Existentialism Is Afraid of This Kid

Source: Iamthevapelord

Which Funny Kids Answers Stumped You?

Even though exams are often considered scary, these ridiculous test answers remind us that itâ€™s okay not to take everything so seriously all the time. Kids donâ€™t just answer things with blatant honesty and humor; they also think of the weirdest things to ask. The tricky part about being a parent or teacher is answering those funny questions kids ask without losing your cool. Maybe you can also use their tactics and leave them with weird answers.

