60 Things That Are ‘Technically True’ And No One Can Argue With This Logic

by

If someone asked you how many bones are in the human body and you said “more than three,” congrats—you’re technically correct. You’re also not getting invited back to trivia night, but still: correct.

The internet, however, would welcome you with open arms. People post takes like this every day, and as long as they’re technically true, there’s not much anyone can say back. Below, we’ve gathered some of the funniest examples—scroll down and upvote your favorites.

#1 I Was Doing Homework When I Did This

60 Things That Are ‘Technically True’ And No One Can Argue With This Logic

Image source: RavelOnePiece

#2 First Video Of 2026

60 Things That Are ‘Technically True’ And No One Can Argue With This Logic

Image source: joelman0

#3 Nobody Knows Such A Person

60 Things That Are ‘Technically True’ And No One Can Argue With This Logic

Image source: anshj21

#4 Meirl

60 Things That Are ‘Technically True’ And No One Can Argue With This Logic

Image source: orchid_breeder

#5 That’s Right

60 Things That Are ‘Technically True’ And No One Can Argue With This Logic

Image source: Arctic_The_Hunter

#6 It Does End Marriages, Doesn’t It

60 Things That Are ‘Technically True’ And No One Can Argue With This Logic

Image source: DrHydrate

#7 Sitting In The Garage With The Car Running And The Heat On

60 Things That Are ‘Technically True’ And No One Can Argue With This Logic

Image source: endlesscosmichorror

#8 Technically True

60 Things That Are ‘Technically True’ And No One Can Argue With This Logic

Image source: _Futureghost_

#9 Yep, Can Only Be Eaten Once

60 Things That Are ‘Technically True’ And No One Can Argue With This Logic

Image source: StonedInk

#10 AI Cant Replace Him

60 Things That Are ‘Technically True’ And No One Can Argue With This Logic

Image source: FlakyStick

#11 Technically The Truth?

60 Things That Are ‘Technically True’ And No One Can Argue With This Logic

Image source: pigginapartyhat

#12 Duolingo If It Wasn’t Mid

60 Things That Are ‘Technically True’ And No One Can Argue With This Logic

Image source: tamjidtahim

#13 So True

60 Things That Are ‘Technically True’ And No One Can Argue With This Logic

Image source: pcmr-123

#14 Two Is Less Than Three

60 Things That Are ‘Technically True’ And No One Can Argue With This Logic

Image source: opecklempen

#15 Well That Was Unexpected

60 Things That Are ‘Technically True’ And No One Can Argue With This Logic

Image source: reddit.com

#16 We All Have Peaked

60 Things That Are ‘Technically True’ And No One Can Argue With This Logic

Image source: one_loop

#17 I See 9 Of Them

60 Things That Are ‘Technically True’ And No One Can Argue With This Logic

Image source: RealisticThing9273

#18 You Can, But Generally That Would Defeat The Purpose

60 Things That Are ‘Technically True’ And No One Can Argue With This Logic

Image source: Thomas-the-Dutchie

#19 We’re Just Tapping Glass All Day

60 Things That Are ‘Technically True’ And No One Can Argue With This Logic

Image source: JoroJrn

#20 Dressing Appropriately In An Inappropriate Way

60 Things That Are ‘Technically True’ And No One Can Argue With This Logic

Image source: GianMach

#21 The Three Faces Of Truth

60 Things That Are ‘Technically True’ And No One Can Argue With This Logic

Image source: Gamin8ng

#22 Caught One In The Wild

60 Things That Are ‘Technically True’ And No One Can Argue With This Logic

Image source: Landsteiner7507

#23 Some People Call Him Dr. Specific

60 Things That Are ‘Technically True’ And No One Can Argue With This Logic

Image source: ShubhamG77

#24 The Only Trait That Matters

60 Things That Are ‘Technically True’ And No One Can Argue With This Logic

Image source: AstroLuffy123

#25 Well Yes But Actually Yes

60 Things That Are ‘Technically True’ And No One Can Argue With This Logic

Image source: TSK_01

#26 Thats The Best Last Name

60 Things That Are ‘Technically True’ And No One Can Argue With This Logic

Image source: ChristianServerJesus

#27 I Do Too

60 Things That Are ‘Technically True’ And No One Can Argue With This Logic

Image source: PenguinBeatbox

#28 Her Brain Failed Her

60 Things That Are ‘Technically True’ And No One Can Argue With This Logic

Image source: sarthhcasm

#29 You Asked And It Delivered

60 Things That Are ‘Technically True’ And No One Can Argue With This Logic

Image source: alexand3rl

#30 Life Savings

60 Things That Are ‘Technically True’ And No One Can Argue With This Logic

Image source: 69Owiredu

#31 Filming An Ad On Top Of The Sphere

60 Things That Are ‘Technically True’ And No One Can Argue With This Logic

Image source: dankshot35

#32 Including Ours Also. Thanks UK

60 Things That Are ‘Technically True’ And No One Can Argue With This Logic

Image source: Exotic_Catch5909

#33 That Would Do It

60 Things That Are ‘Technically True’ And No One Can Argue With This Logic

Image source: jk1445

#34 Well, It Definitely Came To Mine Too

60 Things That Are ‘Technically True’ And No One Can Argue With This Logic

Image source: A_spanish_guy_

#35 My Man Lighting Mcqueen And Thor Can Be Besties

60 Things That Are ‘Technically True’ And No One Can Argue With This Logic

Image source: Shiroyasha_2308

#36 He Sure Appears In That Many Scenes

60 Things That Are ‘Technically True’ And No One Can Argue With This Logic

Image source: Shiroyasha_2308

#37 Uruguay Is Not Bigger Than Uranus

60 Things That Are ‘Technically True’ And No One Can Argue With This Logic

Image source: AltDetom555555b

#38 It Played Fine For Me Too

60 Things That Are ‘Technically True’ And No One Can Argue With This Logic

Image source: AJRsVersion

#39 The Technical Truth Behind Pyramids

60 Things That Are ‘Technically True’ And No One Can Argue With This Logic

Image source: Carmius_Metal_129

#40 Hugging Mums

60 Things That Are ‘Technically True’ And No One Can Argue With This Logic

Image source: timothytomothy101

#41 Somebody That I Used To Know

60 Things That Are ‘Technically True’ And No One Can Argue With This Logic

Image source: ryoBRUHHHhhh

#42 Always Has Been True

60 Things That Are ‘Technically True’ And No One Can Argue With This Logic

Image source: Anteraji

#43 Amazing Comment

60 Things That Are ‘Technically True’ And No One Can Argue With This Logic

Image source: reddit.com

#44 Can’t Fault The Pedantry

60 Things That Are ‘Technically True’ And No One Can Argue With This Logic

Image source: parallax3900

#45 Well, He Represents The Character Perfectly

60 Things That Are ‘Technically True’ And No One Can Argue With This Logic

Image source: RakonHenri

#46 Lazy People

60 Things That Are ‘Technically True’ And No One Can Argue With This Logic

Image source: Canutethe_Great

#47 I Wanted To Know Know Who Was The Biggest Fame Wise But That Works

60 Things That Are ‘Technically True’ And No One Can Argue With This Logic

Image source: alpha_derp_guy

#48 The Bar Was Set Low In 1830

60 Things That Are ‘Technically True’ And No One Can Argue With This Logic

Image source: FriedrichOrival

#49 A Boy And His Atom

60 Things That Are ‘Technically True’ And No One Can Argue With This Logic

Image source: OldFirefighter3293

#50 Now What About Baby Shoes?

60 Things That Are ‘Technically True’ And No One Can Argue With This Logic

Image source: xxKillMyselfxx

#51 There’s One More If You Are Lucky

60 Things That Are ‘Technically True’ And No One Can Argue With This Logic

Image source: anshj21

#52 China Has Red Flags

60 Things That Are ‘Technically True’ And No One Can Argue With This Logic

Image source: reddit.com

#53 If Nirvana Formed Today

60 Things That Are ‘Technically True’ And No One Can Argue With This Logic

Image source: areyouthedevil

#54 People Do Need Them, Apparently. Checks Out

60 Things That Are ‘Technically True’ And No One Can Argue With This Logic

Image source: AmericanBruv_777

#55 I Love Pi

60 Things That Are ‘Technically True’ And No One Can Argue With This Logic

Image source: Bmchris44

#56 I Think He’s Right About This One

60 Things That Are ‘Technically True’ And No One Can Argue With This Logic

Image source: Dyimi

#57 Can’t Argue With That Logic

60 Things That Are ‘Technically True’ And No One Can Argue With This Logic

Image source: Smeepsi

#58 This Is Truly Breathtaking

60 Things That Are ‘Technically True’ And No One Can Argue With This Logic

Image source: Gamemode_dum

#59 He Also Breathes Air

60 Things That Are ‘Technically True’ And No One Can Argue With This Logic

Image source: Octopuswastaken

#60 Throwaway Joke

60 Things That Are ‘Technically True’ And No One Can Argue With This Logic

Image source: fractiousrhubarb

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Did You Know that COPS is Secretly Filming Episodes?
3 min read
Oct, 5, 2020
Hey Pandas, If You Could Change Your Name What Would You Change It To? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Hey Pandas, What’s The Most Ironic Thing Someone’s Ever Said To You? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Person of Interest Season 4 Episode 10 Review: “The Cold War”
3 min read
Dec, 17, 2014
48 Cats Posing Like Pin Up Girls
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Chris Rock Pookie
Why Chris Rock Repeatedly Turned Down Guest Spots on The Sopranos
3 min read
Jun, 19, 2021