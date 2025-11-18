Hey Pandas, What Would You Tell Yourself 5 Years Ago? (Closed)

If you could travel to the past, what message would you give your younger self?
#1
The people you call family are not worth your time or energy. They are selfish bastards who cheat and lie and make it look like you are the bad one. The sooner you break off contact with them, the better.
#2
That I would meet the love of my life and that we’d be parents to a beautiful little boy. We got 354 days together before he died of a heart attack one week short of our sons 3 months birthday.
#3
Love your mom while you still have her. Ask questions. Reminisce. Because she’s going to be gone within a year.
#4
Keep your sh*t to yourself. You don’t have to share even though you can’t take it with you
#5
They are going to offer you a promotion! Don’t accept, it’s a trap!
#6
Spend more time with dad and tell him you love him.
#7
Don’t let anyone tell you that you can’t do the things you love. Don’t believe that you are bad at math. Not all artists are starving. Be confident that following your dreams is your path. You only live in this body once on this planet.
#8
Hey Young me, here’s a bunch of advanced knowledge that you’re too young to know. Also, I know that you like cats, but don’t act like one at school. Please.
#9
to 2020 self: BUCKLE IN BESTIE, STOCK UP ON TOILET PAPER AND MASKS, UR IN FOR HELLAVA RIDE
#10
Don’t try brazilian jiu jitsu. Start of back injuries for life…
#11
Don’t let them hurt you. Don’t follow her like a dog. She’s manipulating you.
#12
please take care more about your mental health and stop studying this major because it sucks
#13
Invest in face masks
#14
5 years ago? As in just before the lockdowns and the freaking out about being around people? Oh gosh. I don’t think I would have believed it. I’m not sure how I would handle it.
Well, if it’s 5 years ago on this day, I would definitely tell myself I’m very lucky I’m planning that trip now, and don’t worry about the relationship. You’ll make it to see him again and you 2 will be okay and still together.
Oh, and that job you’re working at? You’ll have a better time with it working from home… for a short while until the managers start ragging on you again. You’ll be at another job. Just don’t get too excited about it being a “fresh, new start. And don’t think it’s door to possible popularity.” As usual, everyone will be cool with you until the first day you start hands on working. But hey, you can either persevere or quit that job too.
Oh, and don’t over spend too much. Use that will-power and actually try to save your money. Fast food doesn’t love you back enough to make you broke every week.
#15
Mine’s nearly 10 years now, but my advice to myself would be “Take that trip with your parents, even if it’s a bad time to take off time from work, because you never know how long you’ll have with them”.
#16
To keep a distance away from this specific friend, that did not turn out well this year.
Also, to actually study during remote learning. Mhm, suffered from it until this year.
#17
You don’t have to be scared that you won’t be able to have children. You’ll even get two of them and they are perfect.
#18
Quit Drinking!
#19
Appreciate your health. Whatever petty issue you’re toying with, bury it because as long as you have your health you have everything.
#20
Don’t give up. Keep going.
#21
That the coming out as nonbinary transgender I was contemplating at the time was absolutely the correct choice. I was second-guessing that so badly for months.
#22
Don’t fall in love, they will end up hurting you.
