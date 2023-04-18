Everything We Know About Yellowstone: 1923 Season 2

Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone franchise is among one of the most successful franchises on television in 2023. The success of Yellowstone has spawned multiple prequels telling the story of the Dutton family and how they came to own the largest ranch in the United States. 1923 is the second prequel (following 1883) in the Yellowstone franchise. It was such a success that the franchise announced 1923 season 2 is officially happening.
1923 season 1 ended with many unanswered questions about the Yellowstone Ranch and the future of the Dutton family. 1923 season 2 is expected to provide the answers that season 1 did not, and viewers want to know the details. Here is everything you need to know about Yellowstone’s 1923 season 2 prequel, including returning cast members, plot, and when the show might air.
What Yellowstone 1923 Season 2 Will Be About
Yellowstone’s 1923 season 2 will conclude the Dutton family’s turmoil in 1923. The end of 1923 season 1 showed a difficult time for the Dutton family. They fought to overcome financial hardships, attacks from multiple enemies, and fading hope that Spencer would return to fight for his family.
In 1923 season 2, viewers will see Spencer finally return home, Jacob Dutton’s road to recovery after being shot in 1923 season 1 episode 3, and the financial aspect of the Yellowstone Ranch’s situation. Additionally, viewers will see Teonna Rainwater as she continues trying to make it on her own after escaping her horrible situation.
What Cast Members Are Returning For 1923 Season 2?
Since 1923 season 2 is providing the rest of the storyline from season 1, it’s natural for the cast members from season 1 to return for season 2. Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren will return as Jacob and Cara Dutton. Brandon Sklenar returns as Spencer Dutton, nephew of Jacob and Cara. Darren Mann returns as Jack Dutton, and Michelle Randolph returns as Jack’s pregnant fiancé, Elizabeth Strafford.
Julia Schlaepfer is back as Alexandria, Spencer’s love interest. Aminah Nieves is back as Teonna Rainwater. Additional cast members are Sebastian Roche as Father Renaud, Robert Patrick as Sheriff William McDowell, Brian Geraghty as Zane, Jerome Flynn as Banner Creighton, and Joseph Mawle as Captain Shipley. As Elsa Dutton, Isabel May continues to lend her voice to the series as narrator. Isabel May is the only character to appear in both 1883 and 1923.
Will Season 2 End Yellowstone 1923?
It is unclear whether Yellowstone’s 1923 season 2 will end the series. Taylor Sheridan does not conform to any standard procedure within the Yellowstone franchise, so it is possible he will create a 1923 season 3. Of course, it’s equally possible he will end the 1923 story after season 2. It is rumored that Sheridan has already created two additional Yellowstone prequels set in the 1940s and the 1960s, so continuing the 1920s storyline after 1923 season 2 might not work.
When Yellowstone 1923 Season 2 Will Release
Paramount+ has not announced an official release date for 1923 season 2. There are rumors that 1923 season 2 might air in late 2023. There are also rumors that the show might air in early 2024, but nothing is official.
Taking a look back at the other Yellowstone prequels, it seems late 2023 might be the most logical release date for 1923 season 2. 1883 aired from December 2021 until February 2022. 1923 season 2 aired from December 2022 until February 2023. It’s possible 1923 season 2 might follow the same pattern and air from December 2023 until February 2024. Turnaround on these shows is quick. 1923 can film and air in six months, so anything is possible for 1923 season 2.
