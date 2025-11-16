Tech Support People Are Sharing The Worst Horror Cases They’ve Seen While On The Job (35 New Pics)

by

It’s 2022 but there are still plenty of people who struggle with computers. Not to mention all the complicated networks that connect them.

And Reddit has all the pictures to prove our ignorance. More specifically, its community ‘Tech Support Gore.’

“You will cringe to the brink of passing out after a few minutes looking at this subreddit,” its moderators say confidently. And they’re not lying.

Tricky cable knots, cracking chips, piles of dust, and poorly designed server rooms, it’s all there. Whether you’re an IT specialist or just an average internet user, this stuff will get to you.

Continue scrolling to check out the subreddit’s recent top posts, and for its earlier gems, fire up our previous publications on it here, here, and here.

#1 Before And After Of A Network Switche Refresh For A School District

Tech Support People Are Sharing The Worst Horror Cases They’ve Seen While On The Job (35 New Pics)

Image source: TheAmateurRunner

#2 It’s 2022 And I Hate Sandisk For Still Using A Design Like This

Tech Support People Are Sharing The Worst Horror Cases They’ve Seen While On The Job (35 New Pics)

Image source: cgmyt

#3 I’m Done For Today

Tech Support People Are Sharing The Worst Horror Cases They’ve Seen While On The Job (35 New Pics)

Image source: EastFoxes

#4 Thanks To Poor Planning, This Is How I Have To Service This Equipment

Tech Support People Are Sharing The Worst Horror Cases They’ve Seen While On The Job (35 New Pics)

Image source: sp00nix

#5 Some One Dropped This Off, Check That Screen Burn. It’s Off

Tech Support People Are Sharing The Worst Horror Cases They’ve Seen While On The Job (35 New Pics)

Image source: flamewingdragon

#6 Heard We’re Posting Things Found In Projectors? How About Wasps? Customer Claimed “Keeps Overheating”

Tech Support People Are Sharing The Worst Horror Cases They’ve Seen While On The Job (35 New Pics)

Image source: LordWoodyMushrome

#7 Hey, Our Network Is Down, Can You Look Into It? Me: I Think I See The Problem

Tech Support People Are Sharing The Worst Horror Cases They’ve Seen While On The Job (35 New Pics)

Image source: smohk1

#8 Cleaning Chromebooks In The School I Work In, This Is 4th Grade. Completely Dead To The World

Tech Support People Are Sharing The Worst Horror Cases They’ve Seen While On The Job (35 New Pics)

Image source: Slow_Cryptographer14

#9 Ticket States “Student Chromebook Has A Nail Sticking Out Of The Headphone Jack”

Tech Support People Are Sharing The Worst Horror Cases They’ve Seen While On The Job (35 New Pics)

Image source: seloid

#10 My Bosses Surfacebook He Refuses To Retire

Tech Support People Are Sharing The Worst Horror Cases They’ve Seen While On The Job (35 New Pics)

Image source: cmull123

#11 “My PC Gets Slower When I Turn My Space Heater On”

Tech Support People Are Sharing The Worst Horror Cases They’ve Seen While On The Job (35 New Pics)

Image source: PatrikMansuri

#12 I Have Been Wondering Why I Kept Finding Random Ants On My Work Table

Tech Support People Are Sharing The Worst Horror Cases They’ve Seen While On The Job (35 New Pics)

Image source: pembalhac

#13 Had A Feeling This Belonged Here

Tech Support People Are Sharing The Worst Horror Cases They’ve Seen While On The Job (35 New Pics)

Image source: robroastbeef

#14 Why Does My Mining Rig Keep Shutting Down?

Tech Support People Are Sharing The Worst Horror Cases They’ve Seen While On The Job (35 New Pics)

Image source: HarvestWisp

#15 This Is What A Hard Drive Looks Like When It’s Unfurled

Tech Support People Are Sharing The Worst Horror Cases They’ve Seen While On The Job (35 New Pics)

Image source: crubleigh

#16 Please Do Not Turn This Fan Off It Is Keeping 5 Camera Control Units Cool

Tech Support People Are Sharing The Worst Horror Cases They’ve Seen While On The Job (35 New Pics)

Image source: Oportunistic_DIY

#17 Phone Gore Saved Leg Gore

Tech Support People Are Sharing The Worst Horror Cases They’ve Seen While On The Job (35 New Pics)

Image source: yeahnowukkas

#18 Client Said The Cpu Was Running Hot

Tech Support People Are Sharing The Worst Horror Cases They’ve Seen While On The Job (35 New Pics)

Image source: Nambruh

#19 I. See. You

Tech Support People Are Sharing The Worst Horror Cases They’ve Seen While On The Job (35 New Pics)

Image source: hlebspovidlom

#20 Friend Complained Why Cpu Is 90 Degrees While Idling

Tech Support People Are Sharing The Worst Horror Cases They’ve Seen While On The Job (35 New Pics)

Image source: Dyotic

#21 My Friend’s iPad

Tech Support People Are Sharing The Worst Horror Cases They’ve Seen While On The Job (35 New Pics)

Image source: amolven16

#22 There Is Sawdust In This PC!

Tech Support People Are Sharing The Worst Horror Cases They’ve Seen While On The Job (35 New Pics)

Image source: G1cin

#23 Why Yes That Is A Hole In The Roof Leaving Their Dp, Switch & Routers Exposed To The Elements!

Tech Support People Are Sharing The Worst Horror Cases They’ve Seen While On The Job (35 New Pics)

Image source: Imnotarealdog

#24 Probably Not That Gory But I Found Out Why The Beamer Wasn’t Producing An Image

That’s a live spider with eggs in there, it wasn’t very happy to see me

Tech Support People Are Sharing The Worst Horror Cases They’ve Seen While On The Job (35 New Pics)

Image source: Eburon8

#25 Customer: “Laptop Fan Seems To Be Going Bad, My Son Uses The Laptop As Ashtray”

Tech Support People Are Sharing The Worst Horror Cases They’ve Seen While On The Job (35 New Pics)

Image source: hypoflexx

#26 Found On Twitter

Tech Support People Are Sharing The Worst Horror Cases They’ve Seen While On The Job (35 New Pics)

Image source: WonderfulShake

#27 Found A Weird And Exotic Cable Back Of My Grandma’s TV

Tech Support People Are Sharing The Worst Horror Cases They’ve Seen While On The Job (35 New Pics)

Image source: Cookiee1209

#28 Nothing Like A Fun Day Destroying Company Data

Tech Support People Are Sharing The Worst Horror Cases They’ve Seen While On The Job (35 New Pics)

Image source: Xantan0

#29 Access Point At My Child’s School

Tech Support People Are Sharing The Worst Horror Cases They’ve Seen While On The Job (35 New Pics)

Image source: traversingthemundane

#30 Why Won’t The Temp Go Down?… Oh

Tech Support People Are Sharing The Worst Horror Cases They’ve Seen While On The Job (35 New Pics)

Image source: ShermanLiu

#31 Oh Well, Night Shift Just Became More Fun

Yes, they have polarity, yes they’re machine fed, so they all need to carefully go back in their slot

Tech Support People Are Sharing The Worst Horror Cases They’ve Seen While On The Job (35 New Pics)

Image source: brolpe

#32 Someone Offered Me A Cheap Msi Gtx 1080ti. Glad My Case Was Big Enough

Tech Support People Are Sharing The Worst Horror Cases They’ve Seen While On The Job (35 New Pics)

Image source: koopz_ay

#33 “I Watched A Video On How To Upgrade The Ram, But Now It Won’t Turn On”

Tech Support People Are Sharing The Worst Horror Cases They’ve Seen While On The Job (35 New Pics)

Image source: Miyari__

#34 At A Student Accomodation

Tech Support People Are Sharing The Worst Horror Cases They’ve Seen While On The Job (35 New Pics)

Image source: randommen96

#35 This Smartlock With A Faulty Battery

Tech Support People Are Sharing The Worst Horror Cases They’ve Seen While On The Job (35 New Pics)

Image source: someone_else42

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Our Five Favorite Performers Who Appeared on Masters of Illusion
3 min read
Aug, 3, 2017
Top Reasons to Get Excited About the Korean Cheerleading Film Victory
3 min read
Aug, 13, 2024
We Make Adorable Pet-Themed Glass Products To Benefit The Michigan Humane Society!
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
This Magician Made Treats Disappear And Shelter Dogs’ Reactions Will Crack You Up
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
West Virginia Judge Dismisses Murray Energy’s Case Against HBO, John Oliver
3 min read
Feb, 28, 2018
The Internet Is Calling This Girl ‘The Most Beautiful Girl In The World’, But Others Think It’s Wrong
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.