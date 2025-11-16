Tech Support People Are Sharing The Worst Horror Cases They’ve Seen While On The Job (35 New Pics)

It’s 2022 but there are still plenty of people who struggle with computers. Not to mention all the complicated networks that connect them.
And Reddit has all the pictures to prove our ignorance. More specifically, its community ‘Tech Support Gore.’
“You will cringe to the brink of passing out after a few minutes looking at this subreddit,” its moderators say confidently. And they’re not lying.
Tricky cable knots, cracking chips, piles of dust, and poorly designed server rooms, it’s all there. Whether you’re an IT specialist or just an average internet user, this stuff will get to you.
Continue scrolling to check out the subreddit’s recent top posts, and for its earlier gems, fire up our previous publications on it here, here, and here.
#1 Before And After Of A Network Switche Refresh For A School District
Image source: TheAmateurRunner
#2 It’s 2022 And I Hate Sandisk For Still Using A Design Like This
Image source: cgmyt
#3 I’m Done For Today
Image source: EastFoxes
#4 Thanks To Poor Planning, This Is How I Have To Service This Equipment
Image source: sp00nix
#5 Some One Dropped This Off, Check That Screen Burn. It’s Off
Image source: flamewingdragon
#6 Heard We’re Posting Things Found In Projectors? How About Wasps? Customer Claimed “Keeps Overheating”
Image source: LordWoodyMushrome
#7 Hey, Our Network Is Down, Can You Look Into It? Me: I Think I See The Problem
Image source: smohk1
#8 Cleaning Chromebooks In The School I Work In, This Is 4th Grade. Completely Dead To The World
Image source: Slow_Cryptographer14
#9 Ticket States “Student Chromebook Has A Nail Sticking Out Of The Headphone Jack”
Image source: seloid
#10 My Bosses Surfacebook He Refuses To Retire
Image source: cmull123
#11 “My PC Gets Slower When I Turn My Space Heater On”
Image source: PatrikMansuri
#12 I Have Been Wondering Why I Kept Finding Random Ants On My Work Table
Image source: pembalhac
#13 Had A Feeling This Belonged Here
Image source: robroastbeef
#14 Why Does My Mining Rig Keep Shutting Down?
Image source: HarvestWisp
#15 This Is What A Hard Drive Looks Like When It’s Unfurled
Image source: crubleigh
#16 Please Do Not Turn This Fan Off It Is Keeping 5 Camera Control Units Cool
Image source: Oportunistic_DIY
#17 Phone Gore Saved Leg Gore
Image source: yeahnowukkas
#18 Client Said The Cpu Was Running Hot
Image source: Nambruh
#19 I. See. You
Image source: hlebspovidlom
#20 Friend Complained Why Cpu Is 90 Degrees While Idling
Image source: Dyotic
#21 My Friend’s iPad
Image source: amolven16
#22 There Is Sawdust In This PC!
Image source: G1cin
#23 Why Yes That Is A Hole In The Roof Leaving Their Dp, Switch & Routers Exposed To The Elements!
Image source: Imnotarealdog
#24 Probably Not That Gory But I Found Out Why The Beamer Wasn’t Producing An Image
That’s a live spider with eggs in there, it wasn’t very happy to see me
Image source: Eburon8
#25 Customer: “Laptop Fan Seems To Be Going Bad, My Son Uses The Laptop As Ashtray”
Image source: hypoflexx
#26 Found On Twitter
Image source: WonderfulShake
#27 Found A Weird And Exotic Cable Back Of My Grandma’s TV
Image source: Cookiee1209
#28 Nothing Like A Fun Day Destroying Company Data
Image source: Xantan0
#29 Access Point At My Child’s School
Image source: traversingthemundane
#30 Why Won’t The Temp Go Down?… Oh
Image source: ShermanLiu
#31 Oh Well, Night Shift Just Became More Fun
Yes, they have polarity, yes they’re machine fed, so they all need to carefully go back in their slot
Image source: brolpe
#32 Someone Offered Me A Cheap Msi Gtx 1080ti. Glad My Case Was Big Enough
Image source: koopz_ay
#33 “I Watched A Video On How To Upgrade The Ram, But Now It Won’t Turn On”
Image source: Miyari__
#34 At A Student Accomodation
Image source: randommen96
#35 This Smartlock With A Faulty Battery
Image source: someone_else42
Follow Us