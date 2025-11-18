15 Ironic Illustrations About Modern Society Struggles By This Artist (New Pics)

Chiara Cosentino is a dynamic Italian illustrator and fashion designer from Palermo, Sicily, who brings a bold and unfiltered perspective to her art. Known for her abstract, colorful, and emotionally charged illustrations, Chiara delves into complex themes such as feminism, mental health, love, and the struggles of modern relationships.

Her work often challenges societal norms, portraying women’s bodies and experiences in a way that is both provocative and empowering. With a background in fashion design from Naba in Milan, Chiara’s creative expression extends beyond illustrations, as she explores the intersection of art, identity, and social commentary. Her candid approach resonates deeply with those who have faced heartbreak, anxiety, or the pressures of societal expectations, making her a voice for the modern generation.

More info: Instagram | behance.net | fiverr.com

#1

Image source: sonostatachiara___

#2

Image source: sonostatachiara___

#3

Image source: sonostatachiara___

#4

Image source: sonostatachiara___

#5

Image source: sonostatachiara___

#6

Image source: sonostatachiara___

#7

Image source: sonostatachiara___

#8

Image source: sonostatachiara___

#9

Image source: sonostatachiara___

#10

Image source: sonostatachiara___

#11

Image source: sonostatachiara___

#12

Image source: sonostatachiara___

#13

Image source: sonostatachiara___

#14

Image source: sonostatachiara___

#15

Image source: sonostatachiara___

Patrick Penrose
