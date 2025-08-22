90 Hilarious Times People Wore The Right Shirts At The Right Time

Dressing for the occasion can be really difficult at times. With so many styles to choose from, from casual to black tie, the art of matching your outfit to suit the situation you find yourself in is an art in itself.
These people though, whether they meant it or not (usually not), took dressing for the occasion to the next level. Novelty T-shirts can be amusing at times, a chance to show off the wearer’s unique humor. When they come together with a funny situation at just the right time…
Scroll down below to check out Bored Panda’s list of perfectly timed T-shirts below, it’ll have you in stitches! Don’t forget to upvote your faves, and let us know what you think in the comments!
#1 Love Having My Fans Support!! This Little Guy Was Pretty Surprised When He Turned Around
Image source: justinverlander
#2 I Have Had This Shirt For Two Years, Always Wondered Why The Sleeves Were Black. Then I Met This Man At My College
Image source: CXV_
#3 I’m At The Hospital And I See This Kid And Burst Out Laughing! Had To Take His Pic Which Made All The Other People In The Waiting Room Including His Mom Crack Up
Image source: denver_patton
#4 Right Place, Right Time
Image source: norcal530
#5 My Cousin Met A Victoria’s Secret Model At The Airport. Perfect Day To Be Wearing That Shirt
Image source: trolollies
#6 4 Strangers Same Outfit
Image source: superfab96
#7 Shirt
Image source: enohcs
#8 Chance Encounter
Image source: dwimback
#9 Appropriate Shirt
Image source: Billy7788
#10 Lick It Up
Image source: Robertino_Loreti
#11 Showdown At The Supermarket
Image source: Cyan-Panda
#12 Mi Hermano De Pollo! – Walking Through Philadelphia I See This Guy And Tell Him, “Hey Man, Nice Shirt.” He Responds, “Nice Shorts.” Heads Exploded
Image source: CircadianHour
#13 One Of My Friends Was Walking In Tel Aviv With His Basic Instinct T-Shirt When
Image source: BenjaminNet
#14 I Guess The T-Shirt Worked
Image source: CARLOS—7—
#15 Urban Camouflage Of Milwaukee
Image source: SmoothHookah
#16 We All Know That Guy Who Had To One Up Everyone
Image source: hardonchairs
#17 My Friend Went To Disneyland Wearing The Wrong Shirt
Image source: Math_Nerd_
#18 Had A School Lockdown Because Of A Bomb Threat, This Guy Wore Either The Best Or The Worst Shirt
Image source: Vietace
#19 Coincidence?
#20 I Dropped Egg On My Shirt This Morning
Image source: Ninjanaught
#21 My Brother Accidentally Wore The Same Outfit As My Daughters Birthday Present
Image source: TheWinterSoldiersAss
#22 Something Is Wrong Here
#23 I Didn’t Realize Until After The Picture Was Taken That My Shirt Was Getting Lucky
Image source: chinodelarosa
#24 My Dad Wore This Shirt Out To Father’s Day Supper. He Works In IT. Our Waitress Was Not Impressed
Image source: SatchmoCCS
#25 My Dad Took A Selfie In Front Of This Man With A “Stop Taking Selfies” T-Shirt On
Image source: MicrowaveSama
#26 That Moment You Realise What You Are Wearing
Image source: HeWentToJared
#27 So My Friend Checked Into A Random Hotel, And Then This Happened
Image source: wickensworth
#28 My Dog And I Match The Fallout Shirt I’m Wearing
Image source: Lagnaktor
#29 This Person Wore The Right Shirt Today
Image source: InternetPost
#30 Many Years Ago My Dad Got To Meet Christopher Reeves. The Man Of Steel Did Not Appreciate His Shenanigans
Image source: HelloFruitBat
#31 A Buddy Of Mine Was Wearing This Ron Swanson Shirt I Made For Him And Met Ron Swanson Himself Tonight! This Is The Pinnacle Of My Own Personal Swanson Pyramid Of Greatness
Image source: art_is_dumb
#32 Well This Pretty Much Made My Day
Image source: realjknoxville
#33 Another Glitch In The Matrix!
Image source: twister99999
#34 So My Friend Was In A Restaurant Wearing A Bill Murray Tee-Shirt When…
Image source: Garage_Dragon
#35 Funny Coincidence
#36 “Hi, I’m Geor- Oh, You’re Wearing A Shirt Of My Face”
Image source: itsjoeco
#37 Never Have I Seen A Shirt So True, Until I Put This One On My Kid
Image source: REDbern
#38 My Neck
Image source: Gray09
#39 Just Me, Levar Burton And My Reading Rambo Shirt
Image source: asdflkjhasdflkjhasdf
#40 My Nephew Wore This Shirt Today. I Couldn’t Pass Up The Opportunity
Image source: coppertop
#41 My Father Really Takes This T-Shirt To Heart
Image source: gwarsh41
#42 My Friend Met This Gentlemen At Gallatin Field Airport (Montana, USA) Coincidentally, He Just Happened To Be Wearing This Shirt
Image source: LeTHAL_GrAnDMa
#43 Damn I’m Good
Image source: omegaman73ia
#44 This Guys Shirt While Riding In A Truck Bed
Image source: sonpleasestop15
#45 Found A Guy Wearing A Shirt With My Doppelgänger On It
Image source: WalterIsTheDude
#46 A Cow Seems Amused By My Son’s Shirt
Image source: Jizztrap
#47 He Said “That Is The Weirdest Shirt”
Image source: beet111
#48 Hometown Zip Code, T-Shirt, Race Number, Finishing Time – All 33607
Image source: Sneaky-Goat
#49 I Hope She Isn’t Selling That Piggy
Image source: Bobby824
#50 Perfect T-Shirt For Mugshot
#51 Walked Into A Bar, This Guy Really Liked My Shirt
Image source: farrellybros
#52 That’s What She Said
Image source: AFeast
#53 My 8-Year-Old Broke Her Front Tooth In Half Today By Roller Skating Into A Wall. This Was The Shirt She Was Wearing
Image source: dustyrhode
#54 This Kid Picked An Unfortunate Shirt To Wear On Picture Day
Image source: boj3143
#55 Just So Happened To Be Wearing My Winterfell Shirt And Look Who I Ran Into. She’s So Sweet
Image source: raddoc82
#56 Got Stopped On The Streets Of Downtown San Francisco For Wearing An Old School Sonic The Hedgehog Shirt By The Voice Of Video Game Sonic Himself (Ryan Drummond)!
Image source: farsidedude
#57 Oh, The Irony
#58 Photobombed
Image source: MakeMeASteak
#59 I Wish It Was Nathan Fillion
Image source: BigHandsome
#60 Bangalore Local News TV Anchor Forgets To Check Her T Shirt Before Going On Show
Image source: petty86
#61 My Friend Unintentionally Wore The Most Hilarious T-Shirt Ever To My Child’s Birth
Image source: tg989
#62 This Happened To My Friend By Coincidence Yesterday
Image source: reddit.com
#63 Excellent Placement
Image source: PZLATE
#64 The Exact Moment Gov. Mary Fallin Realizes What The Shirt Really Says. Moments After Thanking The Man For Wearing Her Shirt
Image source: Animal38
#65 My Nephew Was Wearing An Appropriate When I Showed Up For Thanksgiving
Image source: fatalspoons
#66 My Friend Had On The Perfect Shirt For The Moment
Image source: eternalmind
#67 Well At Least One Of Them Is Having A Good Time
#68 Friend Wore The Wrong Shirt To Picture Day
Image source: Wallama
#69 So My Friend Dislocated His Knee The Other Day. Look At The Shirt He Was Wearing When It Happened
Image source: guidicheese
#70 Found This Guy Passed Out On A Bar Patio
Image source: mermaidfreckles88
#71 Friend Of Mine Ran Into George Lucas In Chicago Today. His Shirt Was Too Perfect
Image source: alenaee
#72 The ER Is Either The Best Or Worst Place To Wear That Shirt
Image source: CzarOfCzars
#73 I Won An iPad Today. Guess I Was Wearing The Right Shirt
Image source: grizer
#74 I Wore This Custom Shirt During My Wife’s Labor. Wife Was Not Amused
Image source: robin60062
#75 Friend On Facebook Sent Their Kid To School On Picture Day With The Wrong Shirt
Image source: Oinkmekid
#76 On The TV Show “My 600 Lb Life”, A Mother Takes Her 730 Lb Son To The Dr. Wearing This Shirt
Image source: Wormwood03
#77 My Friend Wore A New England Patriots Shirt When He Met Andrew Luck, But Luck Handled It
Image source: Linton2012
#78 I Think This Shirt Rings True For Most People
Image source: HolyShitSnacks
#79 I Don’t Think He Was Amused By My Shirt Or When I Told Him My Initials Were W.W.
Image source: wtwalsh
#80 Man In Drunk Lives Matter Shirt Charged With Drunken Driving
Image source: CBS Pittsburgh
#81 I Photographed My Friend Wearing A Falcon Heavy T-Shirt As He Looked At The Falcon Heavy Rocket Standing Vertical For The Very First Time
Image source: marcuscotephoto
#82 Waiting For Potential Jury Duty And Spot The Girl In Front Wearing The Best T-Shirt. Is This A Sure Fire Way To Avoid Being Selected?
Image source: Markie_D1
#83 Hodor Fan
#84 Wearing The Right Shirt At The Right Time
Image source: Ripsaw99
#85 So Justin Long Was At UCF Today, And I Just Happened To Be Wearing This
Image source: Wingdom
#86 Perfect Shirt, Perfect Time
Image source: Coolwhipz
#87 Bill Murray!
#88 Long Before Becky, George Lucas Was Spotted Wearing This Shirt On The Set Of Indiana Jones And The Kingdom Of The Crystal Skull
Image source: capitalpictures
#89 Arnold Is Number One And Now He Knows It
#90 This Guy’s Shirt On Cops
Image source: MiNuggets
Follow Us