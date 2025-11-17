35 Times People Were So Surprised By A Shirt They Saw In Public, They Just Had To Document It (New Pics)

by

In the grand scheme of questionable fashion decisions or perhaps choices, there’s always a special corner reserved for shirts that make you do a double take. One could find a shirt stating, “I can’t take ‘Benadryl’ because I owe the hat man money and I don’t want to see him.” And to be honest, It’s the perfect mix of absurdity and specificity, making everyone wonder about the backstory of such clothing items.

A lot more of such examples could be found on a particular Instagram page called “Shirts that go hard” as the page collects submissions of interesting and peculiar as well as funny shirts from all around the world. Don’t believe us? Check for yourself!

#1

35 Times People Were So Surprised By A Shirt They Saw In Public, They Just Had To Document It (New Pics)

Image source: shrtsthatgohard

#2

35 Times People Were So Surprised By A Shirt They Saw In Public, They Just Had To Document It (New Pics)

Image source: shrtsthatgohard

#3

35 Times People Were So Surprised By A Shirt They Saw In Public, They Just Had To Document It (New Pics)

Image source: shrtsthatgohard

#4

35 Times People Were So Surprised By A Shirt They Saw In Public, They Just Had To Document It (New Pics)

Image source: shrtsthatgohard

#5

35 Times People Were So Surprised By A Shirt They Saw In Public, They Just Had To Document It (New Pics)

Image source: shrtsthatgohard

#6

35 Times People Were So Surprised By A Shirt They Saw In Public, They Just Had To Document It (New Pics)

Image source: shrtsthatgohard

#7

35 Times People Were So Surprised By A Shirt They Saw In Public, They Just Had To Document It (New Pics)

Image source: shrtsthatgohard

#8

35 Times People Were So Surprised By A Shirt They Saw In Public, They Just Had To Document It (New Pics)

Image source: shrtsthatgohard

#9

35 Times People Were So Surprised By A Shirt They Saw In Public, They Just Had To Document It (New Pics)

Image source: shrtsthatgohard

#10

35 Times People Were So Surprised By A Shirt They Saw In Public, They Just Had To Document It (New Pics)

Image source: shrtsthatgohard

#11

35 Times People Were So Surprised By A Shirt They Saw In Public, They Just Had To Document It (New Pics)

Image source: shrtsthatgohard

#12

35 Times People Were So Surprised By A Shirt They Saw In Public, They Just Had To Document It (New Pics)

Image source: shrtsthatgohard

#13

35 Times People Were So Surprised By A Shirt They Saw In Public, They Just Had To Document It (New Pics)

Image source: shrtsthatgohard

#14

35 Times People Were So Surprised By A Shirt They Saw In Public, They Just Had To Document It (New Pics)

Image source: shrtsthatgohard

#15

35 Times People Were So Surprised By A Shirt They Saw In Public, They Just Had To Document It (New Pics)

Image source: shrtsthatgohard

#16

35 Times People Were So Surprised By A Shirt They Saw In Public, They Just Had To Document It (New Pics)

Image source: shrtsthatgohard

#17

35 Times People Were So Surprised By A Shirt They Saw In Public, They Just Had To Document It (New Pics)

Image source: shrtsthatgohard

#18

35 Times People Were So Surprised By A Shirt They Saw In Public, They Just Had To Document It (New Pics)

Image source: shrtsthatgohard

#19

35 Times People Were So Surprised By A Shirt They Saw In Public, They Just Had To Document It (New Pics)

Image source: shrtsthatgohard

#20

35 Times People Were So Surprised By A Shirt They Saw In Public, They Just Had To Document It (New Pics)

Image source: shrtsthatgohard

#21

35 Times People Were So Surprised By A Shirt They Saw In Public, They Just Had To Document It (New Pics)

Image source: shrtsthatgohard

#22

35 Times People Were So Surprised By A Shirt They Saw In Public, They Just Had To Document It (New Pics)

Image source: shrtsthatgohard

#23

35 Times People Were So Surprised By A Shirt They Saw In Public, They Just Had To Document It (New Pics)

Image source: shrtsthatgohard

#24

35 Times People Were So Surprised By A Shirt They Saw In Public, They Just Had To Document It (New Pics)

Image source: shrtsthatgohard

#25

35 Times People Were So Surprised By A Shirt They Saw In Public, They Just Had To Document It (New Pics)

Image source: shrtsthatgohard

#26

35 Times People Were So Surprised By A Shirt They Saw In Public, They Just Had To Document It (New Pics)

Image source: shrtsthatgohard

#27

35 Times People Were So Surprised By A Shirt They Saw In Public, They Just Had To Document It (New Pics)

Image source: shrtsthatgohard

#28

35 Times People Were So Surprised By A Shirt They Saw In Public, They Just Had To Document It (New Pics)

Image source: shrtsthatgohard

#29

35 Times People Were So Surprised By A Shirt They Saw In Public, They Just Had To Document It (New Pics)

Image source: shrtsthatgohard

#30

35 Times People Were So Surprised By A Shirt They Saw In Public, They Just Had To Document It (New Pics)

Image source: shrtsthatgohard

#31

35 Times People Were So Surprised By A Shirt They Saw In Public, They Just Had To Document It (New Pics)

Image source: shrtsthatgohard

#32

35 Times People Were So Surprised By A Shirt They Saw In Public, They Just Had To Document It (New Pics)

Image source: shrtsthatgohard

#33

35 Times People Were So Surprised By A Shirt They Saw In Public, They Just Had To Document It (New Pics)

Image source: shrtsthatgohard

#34

35 Times People Were So Surprised By A Shirt They Saw In Public, They Just Had To Document It (New Pics)

Image source: shrtsthatgohard

#35

35 Times People Were So Surprised By A Shirt They Saw In Public, They Just Had To Document It (New Pics)

Image source: shrtsthatgohard

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
“Prank-O” Creates Fake Flyers To Prank People (49 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
I Repurpose Food To Create Unexpected Food Compositions
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
I‘ve Been Drawing Birds For 3 Years, Here Are The 10 Benefits I‘ve Noticed
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
These Capybaras Were Treated To A Romantic Meal For A Capy Valentine’s Day
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Kitchen Nightmares
That Time Gordon Ramsey Lost to Prison Cook in Onion Cutting Competition
3 min read
Jan, 20, 2018
Artist Illustrates The Stories Of Books With Beautifully Crafted Figures (23 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.