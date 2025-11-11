Guess The Names Of Famous Rock Bands In Their Minimalistic Literal Icons

by

A good logo idea is what represents the brand or, in this case, a band in the first place, catching the attention of a possible user or a fan. Most of these famous bands already have their own logos, but what if the icons were to be literal?

The design group Tata&Friends released their newest project, called Rock Band Icons, as a fun tribute to their favourite rock bands. They created literal logo examples of the names of famous rock bands that are amusingly accurate, but may not be obvious at first glance – there’s a hidden meaning in each one of them.

If you scroll down slowly before letting yourself see the actual names of the bands provided just below the images of the best logo designs, it can be quite fun to test your musical chops and see just how good you are at reading these charades. Try the game out and don’t forget to write how many band names you guessed correctly.

Source: tatafriends.com | Pinterest | Behance | Facebook (via)

Guess The Names Of Famous Rock Bands In Their Minimalistic Literal Icons
Guess The Names Of Famous Rock Bands In Their Minimalistic Literal Icons
Guess The Names Of Famous Rock Bands In Their Minimalistic Literal Icons
Guess The Names Of Famous Rock Bands In Their Minimalistic Literal Icons
Guess The Names Of Famous Rock Bands In Their Minimalistic Literal Icons
Guess The Names Of Famous Rock Bands In Their Minimalistic Literal Icons
Guess The Names Of Famous Rock Bands In Their Minimalistic Literal Icons
Guess The Names Of Famous Rock Bands In Their Minimalistic Literal Icons
Guess The Names Of Famous Rock Bands In Their Minimalistic Literal Icons
Guess The Names Of Famous Rock Bands In Their Minimalistic Literal Icons
Guess The Names Of Famous Rock Bands In Their Minimalistic Literal Icons
Guess The Names Of Famous Rock Bands In Their Minimalistic Literal Icons
Guess The Names Of Famous Rock Bands In Their Minimalistic Literal Icons
Guess The Names Of Famous Rock Bands In Their Minimalistic Literal Icons
Guess The Names Of Famous Rock Bands In Their Minimalistic Literal Icons
Guess The Names Of Famous Rock Bands In Their Minimalistic Literal Icons
Guess The Names Of Famous Rock Bands In Their Minimalistic Literal Icons
Guess The Names Of Famous Rock Bands In Their Minimalistic Literal Icons

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Neil Gaiman To Adapt The Gormenghast Fantasy Novels as a Series with Akiva Goldsman
3 min read
Apr, 8, 2018
Super Fun Night 1.17 Review: “…Till The Fat Lady Sings”
3 min read
Feb, 20, 2014
Woman Writes Her Own Obituary, And People Are In Awe Of How Funny It Is
3 min read
Oct, 2, 2025
What We Know about Jane the Virgin Season 5 So Far
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2018
Whatever Happened to the Cast of “Blood and Oil?”
3 min read
Jul, 13, 2018
The Americans
All New and Returning Television Shows This March
3 min read
Mar, 7, 2017
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.