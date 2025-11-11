Guess The Names Of Famous Rock Bands In Their Minimalistic Literal Icons

A good logo idea is what represents the brand or, in this case, a band in the first place, catching the attention of a possible user or a fan. Most of these famous bands already have their own logos, but what if the icons were to be literal?
The design group Tata&Friends released their newest project, called Rock Band Icons, as a fun tribute to their favourite rock bands. They created literal logo examples of the names of famous rock bands that are amusingly accurate, but may not be obvious at first glance – there’s a hidden meaning in each one of them.
If you scroll down slowly before letting yourself see the actual names of the bands provided just below the images of the best logo designs, it can be quite fun to test your musical chops and see just how good you are at reading these charades. Try the game out and don’t forget to write how many band names you guessed correctly.
Source: tatafriends.com | Pinterest | Behance | Facebook (via)
