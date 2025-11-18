I Created A Dog-Themed Calendar, And The Proceeds Will Help Rescue Canines In Need (13 Pics)

The 2025 Triangle Dog Of The Year Calendar is the finished product of the 2025 Triangle Dog Of The Year Calendar Contest hosted each year by professional dog photographer Joanne Wetzel, with Five Freedoms Photography.

The goal of both the calendar contest and the calendar itself is to support a local rescue with essential funding to pull and support homeless dogs in need, specifically high-risk dogs, such as bully breeds, momma dogs, and dogs with medical or behavioral issues.

The contest, hosted for Charley’s K9 Rescue this year, raised more than $21K back in March and now, with the calendar live, calendar proceeds will benefit them, too.

From the sale of each calendar, $14 will be donated directly to Charley’s K9 Rescue to help them rescue more dogs. Calendar sales run through December 31st, 2024. To learn more about Charley’s K9 Rescue, visit their website and learn more about Five Freedoms Photography and their work here.

#1 Miss February, Genesis

#2 Cover Model, Pablo

#3 Miss March, Hope

#4 Mr December, Disco

#5 Miss August, Emma

#6 Miss September, Winifred

#7 Miss October, Rue

#8 Miss January, Jordan

#9 Miss June, Sybil

#10 Miss November, Louie

#11 Miss May, Stella

#12 Miss July, Addy

#13 Miss April, Lana

Patrick Penrose
