High School Let Seniors Wear Costumes For Their Student ID’s And Their Pics Just Won The Internet

What started out as a wacky trend for a few students at North Farmington High School in Detroit, Michigan, has now become a tradition as seniors show their creativity when shooting their student ID card pics.

So instead of the bland, cheesy grins and cringeworthy haircuts the rest of us see when looking back at our school photos, these students can get a kick out of their creative efforts. Dressing up in a diverse range of pop culture icons, from Audrey Hepburn to Oscar the Grouch and everything in between (some are hilariously random choices) the tradition is a fun and inspiring way to start the school year and get everyone involved.

Bored Panda has picked out a few of our favorites from North Farmington High. Don’t you wish your high school were as cool as this place? With Halloween coming up, perhaps you can use a few of these as inspiration. Check out the list below and tell us what you think!

#1

Image source: margordss

#2

Image source: abbycoleman87

#3

Image source: AudetAli

#4

Image source: kelc314

#5

Image source: jake_selinsky

#6

Image source: Sarah_Lynch_04

#7

Image source: ShelbyySheridan

#8

Image source: Noiz___

#9

Image source: jillyzbrown

#10

Image source: ashbkay

#11

Image source: andrewgeorge09

#12

Image source: M_Swarthout

#13

Image source: laurenwatsky

#14

Image source: Roland_Renae

#15

Image source: Goldberg_Zach23

#16

Image source: Carson_murrell

#17

Image source: Morgan_S_B_22

#18

Image source: collin_haley

#19

Image source: HannahSkye99

#20

Image source: lynn_lerner

#21

Image source: alenablumberg

#22

Image source: gabby_sgambati

#23

Image source: PatilTcholo

#24

Image source: itsniaaaa__

#25

Image source: keegankenrick

#26

Image source: briihicks

#27

Image source: kenzyc123

#28

Image source: tonyd_2000

#29

Image source: AdrianahLee

#30

Image source: rainacxo

#31

Image source: rachel_isr

#32

Image source: aaubreyeeast

#33

Image source: lorynnz

#34

Image source: bengoguen55

#35

Image source: sarpel27

#36

Image source: MoranTessa

#37

Image source: delaney_janna

#38

Image source: katie_cutch

#39

Image source: AShammami

#40

Image source: RyyaanM

#41

Image source: SadeemBoji

#42

Image source: nataliegeorge21

#43

Image source: nvckmvrphy

#44

Image source: DaltonLaurenn

#45

Image source: HaleyMatul

#46

Image source: laurbussell

#47

Image source: elisabills

#48

Image source: jasminecarter10

#49

Image source: kishmantha

#50

Image source: emilyystecevic

#51

Image source: DylanHallak

#52

Image source: Joseph_J4

#53

Image source: danjisabella

#54

Image source: kingjavon26

#55

Image source: emilymlobsinger

#56

Image source: ShreeParikh

#57

Image source: somersMINES

Patrick Penrose
