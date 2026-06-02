Woman Dumps BF Because Of His Infuriating Reason To Cancel Her Birthday Dinner

Words alone aren’t enough to keep a relationship stable. You need to back them up with actions. And this story illustrates how badly things can turn out when the two are no longer aligned.
A few days ago, a woman turned to the internet asking for advice on how to deal with her boyfriend.
The guy apparently canceled their plans on her birthday because he felt he had to spend the evening “comforting” his female coworker after a “rough” day.
This woman was looking forward to her birthday dinner with her boyfriend
Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)
But he canceled at the very last minute
Image credits: Lia Bekyan (not the actual photo)
Image source: Lopsided_Start7300
People told the woman she needed to end the relationship
So she did
Image credits: Ninthgrid (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)
Image source: Lopsided_Start7300
People believed this was a clear example of emotional cheating
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