Woman Dumps BF Because Of His Infuriating Reason To Cancel Her Birthday Dinner

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Words alone aren’t enough to keep a relationship stable. You need to back them up with actions. And this story illustrates how badly things can turn out when the two are no longer aligned.

A few days ago, a woman turned to the internet asking for advice on how to deal with her boyfriend.

The guy apparently canceled their plans on her birthday because he felt he had to spend the evening “comforting” his female coworker after a “rough” day.

This woman was looking forward to her birthday dinner with her boyfriend

Woman Dumps BF Because Of His Infuriating Reason To Cancel Her Birthday Dinner

Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)

Woman Dumps BF Because Of His Infuriating Reason To Cancel Her Birthday Dinner

But he canceled at the very last minute

Woman Dumps BF Because Of His Infuriating Reason To Cancel Her Birthday Dinner
Woman Dumps BF Because Of His Infuriating Reason To Cancel Her Birthday Dinner
Woman Dumps BF Because Of His Infuriating Reason To Cancel Her Birthday Dinner
Woman Dumps BF Because Of His Infuriating Reason To Cancel Her Birthday Dinner
Woman Dumps BF Because Of His Infuriating Reason To Cancel Her Birthday Dinner
Woman Dumps BF Because Of His Infuriating Reason To Cancel Her Birthday Dinner
Woman Dumps BF Because Of His Infuriating Reason To Cancel Her Birthday Dinner
Woman Dumps BF Because Of His Infuriating Reason To Cancel Her Birthday Dinner
Woman Dumps BF Because Of His Infuriating Reason To Cancel Her Birthday Dinner
Woman Dumps BF Because Of His Infuriating Reason To Cancel Her Birthday Dinner
Woman Dumps BF Because Of His Infuriating Reason To Cancel Her Birthday Dinner
Woman Dumps BF Because Of His Infuriating Reason To Cancel Her Birthday Dinner
Woman Dumps BF Because Of His Infuriating Reason To Cancel Her Birthday Dinner

Image credits: Lia Bekyan (not the actual photo)

Woman Dumps BF Because Of His Infuriating Reason To Cancel Her Birthday Dinner

Image source: Lopsided_Start7300

People told the woman she needed to end the relationship

Woman Dumps BF Because Of His Infuriating Reason To Cancel Her Birthday Dinner
Woman Dumps BF Because Of His Infuriating Reason To Cancel Her Birthday Dinner
Woman Dumps BF Because Of His Infuriating Reason To Cancel Her Birthday Dinner
Woman Dumps BF Because Of His Infuriating Reason To Cancel Her Birthday Dinner
Woman Dumps BF Because Of His Infuriating Reason To Cancel Her Birthday Dinner
Woman Dumps BF Because Of His Infuriating Reason To Cancel Her Birthday Dinner
Woman Dumps BF Because Of His Infuriating Reason To Cancel Her Birthday Dinner
Woman Dumps BF Because Of His Infuriating Reason To Cancel Her Birthday Dinner
Woman Dumps BF Because Of His Infuriating Reason To Cancel Her Birthday Dinner
Woman Dumps BF Because Of His Infuriating Reason To Cancel Her Birthday Dinner
Woman Dumps BF Because Of His Infuriating Reason To Cancel Her Birthday Dinner
Woman Dumps BF Because Of His Infuriating Reason To Cancel Her Birthday Dinner
Woman Dumps BF Because Of His Infuriating Reason To Cancel Her Birthday Dinner
Woman Dumps BF Because Of His Infuriating Reason To Cancel Her Birthday Dinner
Woman Dumps BF Because Of His Infuriating Reason To Cancel Her Birthday Dinner

So she did

Woman Dumps BF Because Of His Infuriating Reason To Cancel Her Birthday Dinner

Image credits: Ninthgrid (not the actual photo)

Woman Dumps BF Because Of His Infuriating Reason To Cancel Her Birthday Dinner
Woman Dumps BF Because Of His Infuriating Reason To Cancel Her Birthday Dinner
Woman Dumps BF Because Of His Infuriating Reason To Cancel Her Birthday Dinner
Woman Dumps BF Because Of His Infuriating Reason To Cancel Her Birthday Dinner
Woman Dumps BF Because Of His Infuriating Reason To Cancel Her Birthday Dinner
Woman Dumps BF Because Of His Infuriating Reason To Cancel Her Birthday Dinner
Woman Dumps BF Because Of His Infuriating Reason To Cancel Her Birthday Dinner
Woman Dumps BF Because Of His Infuriating Reason To Cancel Her Birthday Dinner
Woman Dumps BF Because Of His Infuriating Reason To Cancel Her Birthday Dinner
Woman Dumps BF Because Of His Infuriating Reason To Cancel Her Birthday Dinner
Woman Dumps BF Because Of His Infuriating Reason To Cancel Her Birthday Dinner
Woman Dumps BF Because Of His Infuriating Reason To Cancel Her Birthday Dinner
Woman Dumps BF Because Of His Infuriating Reason To Cancel Her Birthday Dinner

Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)

Woman Dumps BF Because Of His Infuriating Reason To Cancel Her Birthday Dinner

Image source: Lopsided_Start7300

People believed this was a clear example of emotional cheating

Woman Dumps BF Because Of His Infuriating Reason To Cancel Her Birthday Dinner
Woman Dumps BF Because Of His Infuriating Reason To Cancel Her Birthday Dinner
Woman Dumps BF Because Of His Infuriating Reason To Cancel Her Birthday Dinner
Woman Dumps BF Because Of His Infuriating Reason To Cancel Her Birthday Dinner
Woman Dumps BF Because Of His Infuriating Reason To Cancel Her Birthday Dinner
Woman Dumps BF Because Of His Infuriating Reason To Cancel Her Birthday Dinner
Woman Dumps BF Because Of His Infuriating Reason To Cancel Her Birthday Dinner
Woman Dumps BF Because Of His Infuriating Reason To Cancel Her Birthday Dinner
Woman Dumps BF Because Of His Infuriating Reason To Cancel Her Birthday Dinner
Woman Dumps BF Because Of His Infuriating Reason To Cancel Her Birthday Dinner
Woman Dumps BF Because Of His Infuriating Reason To Cancel Her Birthday Dinner
Woman Dumps BF Because Of His Infuriating Reason To Cancel Her Birthday Dinner
Woman Dumps BF Because Of His Infuriating Reason To Cancel Her Birthday Dinner
Woman Dumps BF Because Of His Infuriating Reason To Cancel Her Birthday Dinner

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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