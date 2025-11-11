I Recreate Famous Paintings And Add Beer

I’m an oil painter and a beer enthusiast in Anchorage, Alaska.
I started recreating famous paintings and adding beer, because I thought it was funny, and a good challenge.
#1 Inspired By Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel Ceiling Mural. I Call This God’s Gift
#2 Edvard Munch’s The Scream… Over An Empty Pint
#3 The Sip. Inspired By Gustav Klimt
#4 Three Musicians… After Hours. Inspired By Pablo Picasso
#5 Inspired By Salvador Dali. Pint Of Everlasting Effervescence
#6 Andy Warhol Pints
#7 American Goblet. Inspired By Grant Wood
#8 Whistler’s Mother Drinking A Pint
#9 The Starry Pint. Inspired By Vincent Van Gogh
#10 The Pint Of Man. Inspired By René Magritte
#11 Inspired By Claude Monet. Pints At The Water Lily Pond
#12 Inspired By Jackson Pollock
#13 Ceci N’est Pas Une Pint. Inspired By René Magritte
#14 Piet Mondrian’s Pint
