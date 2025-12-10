62 Funny Stranger Things Memes To Entertain You Until Volume II Finally Drops

The American television series Stranger Things first aired in 2016, and since then, its actors have outgrown their characters quite a bit. Millie Bobby Brown and Eleven, for example, were both 12 in Season 1, but now they’re 21 and 16.

Don’t get me wrong, I’m not highlighting this gap to make the old “grown-ups playing teenagers is nonsense” argument. What I’m trying to say is that we, the fans, have been waiting a long time for the last pieces of the puzzle.

And now that Volume I of Season 5 has dropped, we want more. However, Volume II won’t be released until Christmas (with the finale arriving only on New Year’s Eve). So to help you survive until the next episodes, we put together a list of the best posts we found on r/StrangerThingsMemes. Come on in, reflect on what’s happened, speculate about what’s to come, and just have fun!

#1 It’s Time For TV’s Best Mom To Return!

Image source: alwaysunderwatertill

#2 Meme About Mike… By Another Mike

Image source: VancouverWriter1984

#3 Me Waiting For Stranger Things 5 Volume 2 After Finishing Volume 1

Image source: becerel

#4 Side By Side Comparison Between D&d Vecna And Season 5 Vecna

Image source: Arkillius

#5 If Erica Meets Vecna

Image source: MysticMermaid6

#6 She Is The Very Foundation Of The Entire Narrative

Image source: Possible-Cup-566

#7 I Think Vecna Was Running Up That Hill

Image source: Misty_Petals_1010

#8 This Is Legendary!

Image source: Firm_Rich_9358, Hamuktakali

#9 When Mike Looked At Will In That Final Scene

Image source: Johnnnybones

#10 Love To See This

Image source: Hungry-Principle-859

#11 Demogorgon’s Fear

Image source: cycle-255

#12 Expecting Will To Say “Expecto Patronum” Here

Image source: AMassiveGamerGeek

#13 These Kids Grow Up Way To Fast

Image source: smartsass99

#14 When It Comes To Missing Children In Hawkins

Image source: Cyphermaniax97

#15 Who The Hell Is Holly

Image source: morfyyy

#16 I Love The Google Notifications Im Getting Rn

Image source: Aggressive_Ask163

#17 I Was In My Friends House And Saw This

Image source: Bernazzz

#18 How Many Pairs Is Too Many Pairs?

Image source: NineteenEighty9

#19 Geometric Hairdo

Image source: ItsHelloToast

#20 If Stranger Things Was Filmed In 80s

Image source: Appropriate_Chest754

#21 She Got Played

Image source: Duck_but_Australian

#22 You Deserve It

Image source: CaptCumQuick

#23 Why Is It Taking Soooo Long 😩

Image source: ThrowRa_Cod5492

#24 The Resemblance Is Uncanny

Image source: alicenchainz666

#25 That’s Right Mama Steve

Image source: Emotional_Dress2936

#26 Did Vecna Just Give Birth?

Image source: Winter_Seat_5528

#27 Makes Sense

Image source: Marylinia

#28 Tbh I Agree

Image source: WowHow06

#29 Best Hawkins Mother !!

Image source: MySelfHateRestDay

#30 🤣

Image source: Still_Boat_233

#31 Character Development In Real Quick

Image source: MuttapuffsHater

#32 The Vecna Volume Shampoo

Image source: Kanye-Waist

#33 No But Why’d They Do Him This Dirty Though?

Image source: ItsHelloToast

#34 Will, Are You There?? Will?!

Image source: Fritschgum

#35 Finding Will

Image source: Whobitmyname

#36 First Episode – The Dental Terror

Image source: sithlorddarthvaderr

#37 The Power Of D&d 💪🏻

Image source: Normal_Ad1216

#38 Sadie Sink Getting Paid For Sleeping At Work

Image source: Longjumping_Table740

#39 I Don’t Make The Rules

Image source: calltheavengers5

#40 Oh My Love 😍

Image source: Das_Zeppelin

#41 Be Honest, What Episode Would You Cut Your Ex Off At In S5?

Image source: nikkyroyal

#42 Look How Much Erica Sinclair Has Grown Up

Image source: WowHow06

#43 This Arc We Never Expected

Image source: PermissionLow8879

#44 So True

Image source: Sorry_Fun5062

#45 Saw This On Twitter

Image source: drexter007

#46 Worst Sup Plot Ever

Image source: Ambitious-Lady2807

#47 Thoughts?

Image source: Ambitious-Lady2807

#48 Will: “You Guys Have Girlfriends?”

Image source: AlbertaRamos

#49 They Should Get A Room

Image source: KarmaSpidr

#50 #mrstealyourheart

Image source: gingaaninja29

#51 Gosh Nancy!!!

Image source: reddit.com

#52 I Think We All Tried

Image source: fartsmellaa32

#53 “Now Can We Play Dungeons And Dragons?”

Image source: ScoopsAhoyEmployee

#54 Me Right Now

Image source: Jackie_Chan_93

#55 Besties?

Image source: ta_paulinkaa

#56 Who Looks Best In A Bowl Cut?

Image source: Sorry_Fun5062

#57 What’s Vecna??

Image source: Few-Spinach8114

#58 Believe It Or Not, It’s Not Even A Difficult Thing To Do

Image source: hochamp69

#59 This Is Why You Don’t Interrupt Wine Time

Image source: Broseph_McFleeb

#60 Hahaha

Image source: shutupandscroll

#61 Spiderman vs. Vecna

Image source: Dahlia_Rose74

#62 Add Alice In Borderland On The Left And Games Of Thrones On The Right Too

Image source: Sudden_Pop_2279

