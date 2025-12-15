Guy Quits Job To Start Business, After 4 Years And Barely Any Income, Wife Is Done Being Breadwinner

Every relationship is different, with each partner having their own roles and ways of supporting one another. Unfortunately, things might start feeling imbalanced if one of them doesn’t contribute at all and expects their loved one to pick up all the slack.
This is exactly what a woman faced with her husband, because he chose to remain unemployed for four years. Instead of trying to contribute to their finances, he let her handle everything until she eventually began feeling too burdened by his behavior.
When one partner mooches off the other’s hard work, it can cause a lot of resentment that might eventually cause conflicts in their relationship
The poster explained that she had been with her partner for seven years and that even though they had been married for six months, they were facing a rough patch
Four years ago, the man had told the poster that he had his job and wanted to quit it to focus on videography, so she agreed and let him borrow her credit card
Unfortunately, since the woman was managing the bulk of their finances and wasn’t even getting any emotional support in return, she felt hurt and confused
The poster’s friends also told her to move on because of the way her husband had been mooching off her
The man kept reassuring his wife to trust him about getting a job, but she felt her patience wearing thin and wondered if she was being too naive
The poster explained that she had been in a relationship with her partner ever since she was 18 years old, and that they had just recently gotten married. She had chosen to stand by him even though he wanted to quit his job and pursue something completely different that might not earn him as much in the beginning.
When people want to leave their career and try out something new, like this, it can be hard on their loved ones, who might then have to step up and be the breadwinner. That’s why it’s important for the individual who wants to quit their job to reassure their partner by making a real plan and mapping out all the strategies they’ll try.
Unfortunately, the man didn’t have an idea of how he was going to make his new profession work, and the poster had to just go along with his dream. The problem is that she ended up having to wait four years for him to contribute financially, and even then, she had to shoulder a majority of their expenses.
As many experts have pointed out, it can be exhausting to support an unemployed person, especially if you’re also managing their responsibilities. Although it’s important to be there for one’s spouse through good times and bad times, it’s essential to acknowledge how tough such moments can be for everyone involved.
The poster mentioned that she broke down one day, wondering what her husband was even good for if he wasn’t supporting her emotionally and not contributing financially. She had even spoken to him about the issue multiple times, and he kept shutting her down by urging her to just trust him.
Since it had been four years of waiting for the man to find a job, even the woman’s friends were telling her to move on, and saying that she had been naive for letting him quit. This made her feel concerned and unsure about what to do and whether she should end their relationship once and for all.
According to experts, when one’s partner or spouse is unemployed, it’s important to be their cheerleader and let them figure out the situation on their own. When their joblessness goes on for too long, it might then be time for some tough love and to set boundaries.
The woman also asked people for advice, and after listening to many netizens telling her that he was probably using her, she decided to find out what her husband’s exact work plans were. She felt hopeful that he’d be able to figure the situation out and just wanted all of the stress to finally be taken off her shoulders.
What would you do if you were in the OP’s shoes? Let us know your honest thoughts on the situation.
People were shocked by the man’s behavior and felt that he was taking advantage of the poster
