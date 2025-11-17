The reason it matters that everyone remembers it is because of how that memory affects society. Will it come back or with it gone, would humanity realize how much better it is with that thing gone.
#1
Corruption
#2
Greed
#3
Genocide
#4
global warming
#5
literally everything on this list (as of posting this)
wars and violence and homoicide, to name a few
#6
All the oil and coal and stuff so we can have a fresh start on helping the environment, and not be able to go back to the old days where we warm up the earth as easily.
#7
2020
#8
Wasps, mosquitos, hornets, poverty
#9
I’ll erase ‘Never gonna give you up’ song from existence.
Then the world would come together to rediscover it. For the first time in history, All human civilization will come together.
I’m just kidding. I’ll erase any type of hate based on sex, cast, religion, colour, etc
