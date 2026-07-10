81 Stereotypically White Phrases That Crack People Up Every Time

Some say white people can’t dance and that’s debatable. But they sure do know how to spit a good phrase and claim it for life. Whether it’s a clever quip about the weather, a sarcastic remark about a lazy coworker, or a well-placed “buddy,” many of our pale-skinned friends have a special way with words that we can’t help but laugh at.
If you really want the stereotypical white words to come flying at you, try pushing Karen’s buttons. Their arsenal is filled with gems like, “For Pete’s sake,” “I’ve had it up to HERE,” and, “You’re cruising for a bruising.” But be warned: take it too far and you might just get a “knuckle sandwich.”
Someone shared their unfiltered thoughts on Threads the other day when they casually stated, “White people ate when they said ‘you and what army.’” And Jeez Louise, the crowd went wild. The cat dragged in more than 5,000 comments and Bored Panda has put together the best of them. So sit back and keep scrolling, pal. Don’t forget to upvote your favorites.
#1
“You kiss your mother with that mouth?”
Image source: icedtallmocha, Chris Shafer
Stereotypes are just that: an oversimplified, generalized belief or idea about a particular group of people or things. So it goes without saying that not all white people use the phrases featured here, and not only white people use them, either.
In fact, where I come from, many of the gems featured on this list are used by people of color, too. But we can’t deny that each culture or race often does have its own sayings, catchphrases, and colloquialisms that have been passed down through generations. Many are so good that they end up getting adopted by other cultures, too.
#2
A white woman got mad at me on a flight for getting off before her and yelled “Well who made you the Queen?!”
Image source: ambcole, kaboompics
#3
My White dad: “I’ve had it up to HERE” whilst holding his hand over his head.
Image source: bunnigaru, Sander Sammy
This list got me wondering who the heck Pete (“for Pete’s sake”) and Louise (“Geez, Louise”) are…
It led me to a Mental Floss article, which aimed to answer the question, “Who is Pete?” According to that piece, “for Pete’s sake” first appeared around 1903, more or less the same time as “for the love of Pete.” Some argue that Pete may actually be St. Peter, while others say Pete isn’t/wasn’t a person at all.
#4
Nah, I’m about to bring back, “You’re barking up the wrong tree, buddy”.
Image source: realrclark, Mike van Schoonderwalt
#5
“Workin hard or hardly workin?” is gonna hit every Friday.
Image source: roderickdeon, RDNE Stock project
#6
“Newsflash, BUDDY!” Goodness. It’s perfection.
Image source: bbgyrl, Vitaly Gariev
As the Mental Floss article explains, “for pity’s sake” has been around since the 17th century; and its predecessor, “for pity,” dates all the way back to the 15th century. It goes on to reference Michael Quinion, who wrote that people who wanted to curse without really cursing could have played a part in “pity” becoming “Pete.” The two words can sound a little similar, depending on who is uttering them.
“Pete’s sake sounds even more like ‘peace sake’—a phrase that popped up at various times over the centuries,” adds Mental Floss.
#7
Also when they say “You can’t just WALTZ in here!”
Image source: cooldownready, cottonbro studio
#8
My favorite is “get a load of this guy.”
Image source: brookechardy, Will Oliveira
#9
The person who first said “We’ll cross that bridge when we come to it” was on different timing.
Image source: iphilworthy, Jean-Paul Wettstein
What about Louise? Jeez, who is she, even? Well, according to the Oxford English Dictionary, the earliest known use of the interjection “Jeez Louise” is in the 1950s. It seems to have come about because certain people were poets but they even didn’t know it.
“At least as early as the late 1900s, English speakers started inserting words into their speech that sounded like a blasphemous cuss word that ‘took the lord’s name in vein,’ but skirted it by rhyming or sounding similar to the forbidden profanity,” explains Uncle John’s Bathroom Reader. “In the 1930s, when rhyming slang became briefly popular, somebody paired “geez” with “Louise” and that relic of the era lived on as an expression of exasperation.”
#10
“I may have been born in the ‘mornin, but I wasn’t born this ‘morning!” -my Dad any time I lied.
Image source: emilylucillesohl, Alican Helik
#11
Our greatest achievement is still the “knuckle sandwich”.
Image source: alexmincek, Kindel Media
#12
“You’re cruisin’ for a bruisin.”
Image source: kimtendo64_, itay verchik
“Knuckle sandwich” is a sort of obvious one: a rather special way to say “punch in the face.”
It’s often used more as a joke than an actual threat. “The humor hides in the metaphor,” explains the Emma Brooke from englishgrammerpro.com. “A sandwich is something you serve, share, or hand someone. Swapping out bread and filling for a fist gives the phrase a silly twist. You get a mix of toughness and comedy wrapped into one short expression.”
#13
“Oh for cryin out loud.”
Image source: the_snicole, Andrea Piacquadio
#14
I live in Ontario, Canada and –
Image source: midwestern_ope, h.e.art_
#15
my dad kept us in line with a stern “I beg your pardon?!”
Image source: draubrie, Andrea Piacquadio
#16
I give you my Dad’s most famous line of all time, to use when you’ve stayed up too late and have to wake up early: “You can’t cluck with the chickens if you’re hootin with the owls!!”
Image source: lizadiana7, Vadim Burdujan
#17
Me: ‘It’s not my first rodeo.’
Also me: never been to a rodeo.
Image source: lauriepetrou, Dominique BOULAY
#18
When the check comes “what’s the damage?”
Image source: regsbee, Yan Krukau
#19
When I hand off a grocery cart to someone after checking out, so they don’t have to go grab one, I say “left a little gas in the tank for ya” it’s a hit every time.
Image source: unclepawpaww, Efrem Efre
#20
“I’ve got bigger fish to fry.”
Image source: dreamin_worldwide, Kindel Media
#21
“Well, look what the cat dragged in” was definitely a banger.
lordsantana_:
I love that “Look what the cat dragged in” can be used interchangeably for excitement or irritation when someone walks into a room.
Image source: pamelainez1, Ersin
#22
White guy coming out of the restaurant bathroom: “Who’s ready to rock and roll?”
Image source: amyavina, Cameron Gawn
#23
Omggggg. You guys. I’m hanging out with my Spaniard husband watching the game.
Something happens and he replies “that’s why they get paid the big bucks.”
I am CACKLING.
“Babe, that is the most white man thing you’ve ever said.”
Image source: cort_dizzle, Gustavo Fring
#24
My white mom: “well excuuuuuse me for livin’ but the graveyards are full!” Plot twist: I had her cremated cause the graveyards are full.
Image source: kelseynuckolls, merwak. raw
#25
“Selling like hotcakes”. When was there a run on hotcakes??
Image source: frankleymydear, Ron Lach
#26
“Oh that is RICH coming from you!”
Image source: brownshoogahbabe, Tima Miroshnichenko
#27
“You bet your bottom dollar” is real player.
Image source: callmejermaineparris, kaboompics
#28
My grandma used to say “they ain’t worth the powder it’d take to blow em up.”
Image source: ell_dee8675309, Kampus Production
#29
Don’t forget to add “living the dream” after someone asks how you are.
Image source: chewyylynn, Ketut Subiyanto
#30
We always say “he ain’t coloring with all his crayons.”
Image source: ann_slayyy, Anthony
#31
“No more Mr. Nice Guy.”
Image source: robbie2sus, Tima Miroshnichenko
#32
“I’m THIS CLOSE to losing it 🤏” whilst their fingers are almost touching.
Image source: starshineonfire, 8photo
#33
Honorable mention: “Hold My Beer” & “You’re Pushing it Pal”
Image source: mr.tolliver__
#34
Every white person that has to come back for their car keys….”not gonna get far without these!”
Image source: theferalchapter
#35
“Oh yeah, tough guy?”
Image source: urlabzzlookfine
#36
When my brother and I were bouncing off the walls my mom used to say “stop running around like a chicken with its head cut off.”
Image source: ian_stagram42
#37
Or when someone gossips to them and they pull the
“not my circus – not my monkeys.”
Image source: iamalwaysdanii
#38
Whenever I said i’m thirsty my Dad said “Nice to meet you Thirsty, I’m Friday.”
Image source: ambrosia_sally
#39
That’s a bunch of hoopla / malarkey / baloney.
Image source: riffgrimez
#40
My personal favorites:
“Jeez Louise!!” & “ For Pete’s Sake”
Image source: _summerrrtime
#41
One of my favorites from my dad.. “you need to cool your jets.”
Okay, Chris.
Image source: ohheyitslana
#42
I started transitioning to male and immediately adopted the white guy “just gonna squeeze right past ya.”
Image source: entropysky
#43
“Oh yeah, nice language”….after talking crazy and I respond.
Image source: koalabear40046
#44
Never forget the time i got told to “kick rocks, skedaddle.”
Image source: tailoredflooringco
#45
Telling someone to go “pound sand.”
Image source: kbraun77
#46
Anyone: I’ll see you later
White people: NOT IF I SEE YOU FIRST.
Image source: wandering_loca
#47
“Don’t rattle my feathers.”
Image source: freak_nastyyyy
#48
“Hand me that thingamabob” or “whatchamacallit”.
Image source: deecchose
#49
Today I learned, “Does the Elevator not go to the top floor in your brain?”
Image source: officialchriaunab
#50
My dad’s variation when someone was ugly ‘he/she could chase a bulldog off a meat wagon.’
Image source: wellthatsfab
#51
Last week I told my son, “You’re skating on thin ice, buddy” and I finally understood how serious it was.
Image source: muoki.musau
#52
You can’t forget that any time it rains: “we needed this.”
Or when a line is getting incredibly long: “good thing we got here when we did.”
Image source: theheatherwithtattoos_ttv
#53
“Well knock me down and call me shorty” oh my.
Image source: juliefred_thing
#54
My favorite is when a middle-aged white guy’s friend comes into the restaurant/bar, and they’re like “Watch out! The terminator is here!” “Uh oh, here comes trouble!” And it’s just a guy who looks like an extra from King of the Hill.
Image source: janelkpage
#55
Working as a cashier and hearing the “it must be free!” Or the classic “free 99” whenever something wouldn’t scan, used to send me out..
Image source: blackmoonmare
#56
Whenever a cashier tells my husband a total that is a real date, he says “ah, that was a good year.”
Image source: cort_dizzle
#57
Older white guy was about to fight at the bar and right before he got laid out…… “ I will rock your world buddy.”
Image source: edizzl3
#58
I used to work with the prime example of a mid-west white guy who would ask “Are you smart feller or a fart smeller?” Anytime someone messed up.
Image source: travthulu
#59
Few days ago seen a lady say an ugly [dude] “would make a train take a dirt road” and I couldn’t wait for one of these threads to share it lmao!
Image source: tiddy_puddles
#60
“You’re on thin ice BUSTER.”
Image source: dezykyzo
#61
“I’ve got a bone to pick with you”
Okay???
Image source: sam1iam
#62
My mom threatening the teacher who cracked me with a ruler, going “Lady, I will SNATCH YOU BALD.”
Image source: brightkelly19
#63
Mine is “oh for the love of all that’s holy.”
Image source: iamkiaperry
#64
The “that ain’t going nowhere” while making sure the strap is tight.
Image source: xunomendez
#65
My Irish mother loves to say “Jesus, Mary, and Joseph.”
Image source: lauracm2838
#66
“What am I? Chopped liver?!”
Image source: realdocv
#67
“Now I’ve had just about enough of this.”
Image source: infinite.conceptz
#68
My favorite- “Here’s the thing-“
Image source: kash_tina87
#69
When that one dude said “you’re not that guy pal.”
Image source: jayce_n_jax_dad
#70
I just heard this yt woman on the phone venting and she said “she’s gonna wish she didn’t rattle my cage.” I was finna holler in the back of her head.
Image source: ghost.mp3.jc3
#71
“Mama where you goin?”
“ too see a dog about a cat”
Then as i got older it finally hit me.
Image source: 404youngbillygoat
#72
Horse aphorisms:
“You can only lead a horse to water….”
“Hey, don’t look a gifted horse in the mouth”
“Hold your horses”
“You’re putting the cart before the horse”
“Well, that’s a horse of a different color!”
Nothing quite like the inclusion of horses to get a point across.
Image source: jonlf81
#73
My mom when I came in too late as a college boy – “You wouldn’t be so tired if you weren’t up all night galavanting all over creation doing 90 to nothing.”
Image source: dalegoodie
#74
White child: “hey”
White parent: “hay is for horses”
Image source: si_please
#75
“If you ain’t a big dog best you just stay on the porch.”
Image source: theandrewkclark
#76
“WHY I OUGHTA” still takes the cake for me.
Image source: smoothjasmine
#77
“Whenever you’re feeling froggy, you just go ahead and leap.”
“That (insert person) fell out of the ugly tree and hit every branch on the way down!”
In my family in particular, there’s the long suffering, emphatic, “*Must* you?” You have to round that off with a disgusted look when you say it.
Image source: feraljunebug
#78
“Take a hike!”
Image source: wideoceanabandon
#79
“Don’t let the door hit ya where the good lord split ya.”
Image source: trashleythegarbagequeen
#80
I don’t think this is common but when I’d get really angsty as a teen my white dad would say “Ratchet down!”
Image source: margaretanncogswell
#81
Them calling people “ Wise Guy.”
Image source: droptopwopster
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