The Beauty Of The Sea In New Layered Glass Sculptures By Ben Young

Do you remember Ben Young, the wonderful layered-glass sculptor from Australia whom we wrote about earlier this year? Well, he’s back with more of his unique sculptures, which capture all the multi-faceted wonder of the sea, be it tempestuous and wild or smooth and serene.

Young’s new collection will be featured at the Sculpture Objects Functional Art + Design (SOFA) Fair in Chicago next month. These pieces focus on lonesome objects framed by the sea – a lone fisherman or an isolated island flagged with a sole palm tree.

The artist doesn’t use any high-tech equipment. Instead, he hand-cuts and handcrafts all of the single glass panels himself, layering them one after the other to re-create the ocean’s subtle waves.

More info: brokenliquid.com | Facebook | SOFA (h/t: colossal)

Lonesome Light

The Entrance

Deserted

Fjord

New Lands “II”

