50 Times Signs Were So Funny, People Had To Share Them In This Facebook Group

Before we dive into the crux of it all, can we just stop for a moment and appreciate the fact that appreciation societies—whether fun or real ones—exist and are a positive thing in general? Keep it up!

With that said, we present to you an admiration society for a curiosity of a concept that we’ve already discussed numerous times, but can’t get enough of—and that is signs. The Sign Appreciation Society collects and shares all manner of signage for the internet to enjoy.

Scroll on to see the best of the best signs appreciated in the group as well as our chat with the society’s founder.

#1

50 Times Signs Were So Funny, People Had To Share Them In This Facebook Group

Image source: Jewels Wood

#2

50 Times Signs Were So Funny, People Had To Share Them In This Facebook Group

Image source: Angela Marie Dedenbach

#3

50 Times Signs Were So Funny, People Had To Share Them In This Facebook Group

Image source: Fleur Brown

#4

Another sign in Tenby Wales. They got a good sense of humour.

50 Times Signs Were So Funny, People Had To Share Them In This Facebook Group

Image source: Stephen Bass

#5

50 Times Signs Were So Funny, People Had To Share Them In This Facebook Group

Image source: Peter Derks

#6

Oddly specific on some things…

50 Times Signs Were So Funny, People Had To Share Them In This Facebook Group

Image source: Claas Hendrik

#7

50 Times Signs Were So Funny, People Had To Share Them In This Facebook Group

Image source: Ahmed Jamal Jallad

#8

50 Times Signs Were So Funny, People Had To Share Them In This Facebook Group

Image source: Katherine Lee Rodriguez

#9

50 Times Signs Were So Funny, People Had To Share Them In This Facebook Group

Image source: Nicolas De Beukelaer

#10

50 Times Signs Were So Funny, People Had To Share Them In This Facebook Group

Image source: Janet Pawlicki

#11

I’m in Australia and we have big ones – whenever there is a Huntsman or a big whitetail, I scream, try to run away to find the nearest human and promptly pass out at their feet!

50 Times Signs Were So Funny, People Had To Share Them In This Facebook Group

Image source: Lauren Lolly

#12

50 Times Signs Were So Funny, People Had To Share Them In This Facebook Group

Image source: Kathleen Juarez

#13

50 Times Signs Were So Funny, People Had To Share Them In This Facebook Group

Image source: Sharlene McCormick

#14

50 Times Signs Were So Funny, People Had To Share Them In This Facebook Group

Image source: Nigel Budge

#15

50 Times Signs Were So Funny, People Had To Share Them In This Facebook Group

Image source: Dan Taylor

#16

Drinking game taken to the next level!

50 Times Signs Were So Funny, People Had To Share Them In This Facebook Group

Image source: Sonja Marie Isaacs

#17

50 Times Signs Were So Funny, People Had To Share Them In This Facebook Group

Image source: Rich Lucke

#18

50 Times Signs Were So Funny, People Had To Share Them In This Facebook Group

Image source: Amy Keane

#19

50 Times Signs Were So Funny, People Had To Share Them In This Facebook Group

Image source: Pete Rhodes

#20

50 Times Signs Were So Funny, People Had To Share Them In This Facebook Group

Image source: Sign Appreciation Society

#21

50 Times Signs Were So Funny, People Had To Share Them In This Facebook Group

Image source: Kaizan Cid Caleon

#22

50 Times Signs Were So Funny, People Had To Share Them In This Facebook Group

Image source: Kathleen Juarez

#23

My kids goldfish died and I didn’t have the heart to tell them

50 Times Signs Were So Funny, People Had To Share Them In This Facebook Group

Image source: Benjamin Snider

#24

50 Times Signs Were So Funny, People Had To Share Them In This Facebook Group

Image source: Moshe Cohen

#25

50 Times Signs Were So Funny, People Had To Share Them In This Facebook Group

Image source: Beth White

#26

I don’t know about you, but I hate bones in my bananas and always make sure to buy the boneless ones

50 Times Signs Were So Funny, People Had To Share Them In This Facebook Group

Image source: Susan Ding

#27

NO. THEY DO NOT

50 Times Signs Were So Funny, People Had To Share Them In This Facebook Group

Image source: Laura Orwin

#28

Reassuring to all arachnophobics I’m sure…

50 Times Signs Were So Funny, People Had To Share Them In This Facebook Group

Image source: Erja Summers

#29

50 Times Signs Were So Funny, People Had To Share Them In This Facebook Group

Image source: Dave Huckle Hutton

#30

50 Times Signs Were So Funny, People Had To Share Them In This Facebook Group

Image source: Craig Richardson

#31

50 Times Signs Were So Funny, People Had To Share Them In This Facebook Group

Image source: Anne Dillon

#32

Well…this is about to get awkward

50 Times Signs Were So Funny, People Had To Share Them In This Facebook Group

Image source: Sarah McLeet

#33

50 Times Signs Were So Funny, People Had To Share Them In This Facebook Group

Image source: Sign Appreciation Society

#34

50 Times Signs Were So Funny, People Had To Share Them In This Facebook Group

Image source: Brian Jamieson

#35

I am not sure I know how to urinate with elegance.

50 Times Signs Were So Funny, People Had To Share Them In This Facebook Group

Image source: Housie Housie

#36

50 Times Signs Were So Funny, People Had To Share Them In This Facebook Group

Image source: Sonja Marie Isaacs

#37

Here’s my kind of morning run.

50 Times Signs Were So Funny, People Had To Share Them In This Facebook Group

Image source: Ian MacDonald

#38

50 Times Signs Were So Funny, People Had To Share Them In This Facebook Group

Image source: Johnny Rakia

#39

50 Times Signs Were So Funny, People Had To Share Them In This Facebook Group

Image source: Ilene Manster Goldberg

#40

50 Times Signs Were So Funny, People Had To Share Them In This Facebook Group

Image source: Fernando Soriano

#41

50 Times Signs Were So Funny, People Had To Share Them In This Facebook Group

Image source: Helen O' Rourke

#42

50 Times Signs Were So Funny, People Had To Share Them In This Facebook Group

Image source: Nicci Hooper

#43

50 Times Signs Were So Funny, People Had To Share Them In This Facebook Group

Image source: Stu Darby

#44

50 Times Signs Were So Funny, People Had To Share Them In This Facebook Group

Image source: Sonja Marie Isaacs

#45

50 Times Signs Were So Funny, People Had To Share Them In This Facebook Group

Image source: Snakhokonke Snakhokonke Ngwenya

#46

50 Times Signs Were So Funny, People Had To Share Them In This Facebook Group

Image source: Sylvia Maier Broome

#47

50 Times Signs Were So Funny, People Had To Share Them In This Facebook Group

Image source: Simon Eden

#48

As far as I know, we don’t have these in Canada.

50 Times Signs Were So Funny, People Had To Share Them In This Facebook Group

Image source: Eugene Stickland

#49

50 Times Signs Were So Funny, People Had To Share Them In This Facebook Group

Image source: ChristopherandSara Weaver

#50

50 Times Signs Were So Funny, People Had To Share Them In This Facebook Group

Image source: Jonathan Moy

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
