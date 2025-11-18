50 Times Signs Were So Funny, People Had To Share Them In This Facebook Group

Before we dive into the crux of it all, can we just stop for a moment and appreciate the fact that appreciation societies—whether fun or real ones—exist and are a positive thing in general? Keep it up!
With that said, we present to you an admiration society for a curiosity of a concept that we’ve already discussed numerous times, but can’t get enough of—and that is signs. The Sign Appreciation Society collects and shares all manner of signage for the internet to enjoy.
Scroll on to see the best of the best signs appreciated in the group as well as our chat with the society’s founder.
#1
Image source: Jewels Wood
#2
Image source: Angela Marie Dedenbach
#3
Image source: Fleur Brown
#4
Another sign in Tenby Wales. They got a good sense of humour.
Image source: Stephen Bass
#5
Image source: Peter Derks
#6
Oddly specific on some things…
Image source: Claas Hendrik
#7
Image source: Ahmed Jamal Jallad
#8
Image source: Katherine Lee Rodriguez
#9
Image source: Nicolas De Beukelaer
#10
Image source: Janet Pawlicki
#11
I’m in Australia and we have big ones – whenever there is a Huntsman or a big whitetail, I scream, try to run away to find the nearest human and promptly pass out at their feet!
Image source: Lauren Lolly
#12
Image source: Kathleen Juarez
#13
Image source: Sharlene McCormick
#14
Image source: Nigel Budge
#15
Image source: Dan Taylor
#16
Drinking game taken to the next level!
Image source: Sonja Marie Isaacs
#17
Image source: Rich Lucke
#18
Image source: Amy Keane
#19
Image source: Pete Rhodes
#20
Image source: Sign Appreciation Society
#21
Image source: Kaizan Cid Caleon
#22
Image source: Kathleen Juarez
#23
My kids goldfish died and I didn’t have the heart to tell them
Image source: Benjamin Snider
#24
Image source: Moshe Cohen
#25
Image source: Beth White
#26
I don’t know about you, but I hate bones in my bananas and always make sure to buy the boneless ones
Image source: Susan Ding
#27
NO. THEY DO NOT
Image source: Laura Orwin
#28
Reassuring to all arachnophobics I’m sure…
Image source: Erja Summers
#29
Image source: Dave Huckle Hutton
#30
Image source: Craig Richardson
#31
Image source: Anne Dillon
#32
Well…this is about to get awkward
Image source: Sarah McLeet
#33
Image source: Sign Appreciation Society
#34
Image source: Brian Jamieson
#35
I am not sure I know how to urinate with elegance.
Image source: Housie Housie
#36
Image source: Sonja Marie Isaacs
#37
Here’s my kind of morning run.
Image source: Ian MacDonald
#38
Image source: Johnny Rakia
#39
Image source: Ilene Manster Goldberg
#40
Image source: Fernando Soriano
#41
Image source: Helen O' Rourke
#42
Image source: Nicci Hooper
#43
Image source: Stu Darby
#44
Image source: Sonja Marie Isaacs
#45
Image source: Snakhokonke Snakhokonke Ngwenya
#46
Image source: Sylvia Maier Broome
#47
Image source: Simon Eden
#48
As far as I know, we don’t have these in Canada.
Image source: Eugene Stickland
#49
Image source: ChristopherandSara Weaver
#50
Image source: Jonathan Moy
