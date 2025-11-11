100 Hilarious Snapchats That Are Too Good To Disappear Forever

by

Snapchat. There’s a right way to use it, and there’s a wrong way to use it, and as you can see from these brilliantly funny photos, these people have totally nailed it.

This hilarious list, compiled by Bored Panda, showcases some of the best Snapchats currently on offer. Some of them are witty observations about the world around us, others are random Snapchat photos of life’s funny accidents, and a couple are, well, slightly disturbing (yes, I’m talking about the killer whale water gun with the red, uhm, trigger. Obviously). But one thing’s for sure – all of the funny snapchats are guaranteed to put a smile on your face. From epic fails to funny pets – these snapchats are here for you to enjoy!

#1 Oh Dear God I Just Hit A Unicorn

Image source:  ausmus

#2 He Thinks He Has To Wait In Line To Get A Treat

#3 Only Way To Use This Emoji

Image source: WouldYaJustLookAtIt

#4 This Duck Thinks He’s A Flamingo

Image source:  beccapizza

#5 Who Wore It Better?

Image source: LadyEetheart

#6 I Put A Balloon In My Hoodie

Image source: just-for-grins

#7 This Girl Better Go To Law School

Image source: imgur.com

#8 Being So Bored You Make Your Own Friends

Image source: imgur.com

#9 Welcome To The Real World Harry

Image source: Sassafrassing

#10 The Sorting Cone

#11 But Mooooom

Image source: imgur.com

#12 My Senior High School Year Book Delivers One Last Punch

Image source: LizzWizz

#13 The Biggest Troll Award Goes To This Van

#14 Should I Tell Him?

#15 Thought I Woke Up To A Naked Hairy Man In My Bed

Image source: imuhgudriter

#16 There’s A Head In The Sleeves Of These Shirts

Image source: theholiestmacaroni

#17 Snapchat Ideas For If Your Mom Adds You On Snapchat

Image source: Drea-Nor

#18 Watching The World Cup

Image source: saloni

#19 When A Jehovah’s Witness Is At Your Door

#20 Senior Vs Freshmen Girls At Frat Parties

Image source:  kavino

#21 It’s An Impasta

#22 It’s Right Behind Me, Isn’t It?

Image source: fawn_rescuer

#23 Whatever

Image source:  Darklyte

#24 Turns Out It’s A Bar Of Soap

Image source: penizpizza

#25 I Match The School Bathroom

#26 I Live In A Pretty Rough Neighborhood

Image source: mankstar

#27 Today Was The First Time I Did My Laundry. It Did Not Go Well

#28 Lion King Moment In The Bathroom

#29 If Video Games Taught Me Anything, I Have To Break Throug This Wall

#30 So Nice And Chill By The Pool

#31 Expensive Restaurants Be Like

#32 You Know… Before You’re Murdered

Image source: agentfox

#33 Science Lab In A Science Lab

#34 Pretty Sure My Mom Thinks She’s Charging It

Image source: giraffaholic

#35 Damn His Head Is Brighter Than My Future

Image source: bababerands

#36 Puhraise Jesusss

#37 I Wish Someone Would Look At Me The Way My Dog Looks At Pizza

Image source: digi95

#38 Today Will Be A Good Day…

Image source: imgur.com

#39 No Mom Nobody Came Over Last Night

Image source: imgur.com

#40 You’re supposed to squeeze his red D***

#41 She Complains When We Take The Bag Away

#42 When You Lick The Outlet

#43 My Dog Got Caught In A Booby Trap

#44 Yeah I’m Pissed. This Ain’t What I Meant

Image source: scottishsteveo

#45 Skeleton Stand-up

Image source:  puphop

#46 Post-Graduation Plans

#47 Don’t Be Like Dave

Image source:  cease70

#48 Think Of Something That Makes You Smile

#49 Got A Snapchat From My Friend In Australia When I Asked Him How The Weather Was.

Image source: N1nja2202

#50 I Think This Is Where Zayn Went

Image source: alyssajg

#51 This Some Kind Of F***ing Joke?

#52 Got Stuck In A Giraffic Jam

Image source: CiaphasWho

#53 Is That Some Bullshit I Hear?

#54 Looking At Old Pics Of My First True Love

#55 Wild Party Last Night

Image source: bobdolan1

#56 My Favorite Song

#57 My First Naked Pic On Snapchat

Image source:  theressomewoodyonyourharrelson

#58 Ancient Shrek

#59 This Has Been The Highlight Of My Day

Image source: JamaicanPineapple

#60 What Is Taking So Long?

#61 My Lasaga

Image source: Alonzo Lerone

#62 Can I?

Image source:  drbatookhanxx

#63 I Almost Feel Guilty

Image source: MeowMixtable

#64 Finally Getting A Tan

Image source: idcsoz

#65 It’s Always Sad When You See Someone Eating Alone

Image source: ohsplendid

#66 When The Drugs Hit You

#67 Do The Right Thing. Snap Sparky

Image source: catchyeyes

#68 Lol, Bae Caught Me Sleepin

Image source: shago

#69 Now That I’m Unemployed

Image source:  Gnarw0lves

#70 Dear Women.. Not Now Please

Image source: salveta

#71 How Am I Supposed To Brush My Teeth?

Image source: UnknownMilkAndRelish

#72 With All My Friends

Image source: lysolwipes

#73 Dropped A Red Slushie, Made For A Good Snapchat

Image source:  b_roasted

#74 I Yelleth Timber

Image source: tisbaylee

#75 Google

#76 Check Out This S** Tape

#77 Will My Husband Ever Return From War

Image source: ericnally

#78 Found A Dollar In My G-string

#79 Because Taking A Picture Before Eating Is Too Mainstream

#80 Look It’s All The People Who Want To Date You

Image source: Judethe

#81 Gotta Keep Bae Safe

#82 Well Isn’t That Just Perfect

Image source: imgur.com

#83 When You Spill Your Soup

Image source: Not Will Ferrell

#84 I Have A Few Twix Up My Sleeve

Image source: imgur.com

#85 Settlers Of Catan

#86 When This Guy Couldn’t Figure Out Why He Failed The Midterm

Image source: Judethe

#87 Is That A Marijuana In My Good Christian Suburbs

#88 Snapchatting Abroad

Image source: mattmfd

#89 No One Told Me We Had A Reject Pile

Image source:  Foxprowl

#90 I Always Enjoy A Night Out With All My Friends

Image source: Preemfunk

#91 She Legit Thinks I’ve Been Drawing Flowers

Image source: justloafingaround

#92 Nunsense

#93 Ppl Think I’m Drinking But It’s Just Soup

Image source: PrinceWilliam13

#94 I Love Ed Sheeran

#95 Guilty

Image source: Me Irl

#96 The Tides Have Turned… Somewhat

#97 Gimme Yo Tit B****

#98 Studying For Finals

#99 You Sleepin On A Rock Bro?

#100 A White Girl Was Raptured

Image source: thurfbortt

Patrick Penrose
