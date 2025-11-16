Hey Pandas, What’s Your Most Embarrassing Autocorrect Incident? (Closed)

Let’s face it—autocorrect is creating more problems than it solves. Whether I accidentally write ‘just kissing’ instead of ’just kidding’ (true story) or writing ‘beady’ instead of ‘baby’ autocorrect is the bane of my existence.
#1
Oh so many times… A few examples:
My fave = my face
My face = my Dave
F*****g phone = ducking shoe
U busy? = U busty?
How’s Dez doing? = How’s sex going?
Don’t make me kick your a*s = Don’t make me lick your a*s
#2
I was texting this guy that I really liked. I don’t remember what the conversation was, but I was being clearly nervous. I typed the word “bro” and it autocorrected to “boo”. I went into full frenzy mode and said “I MEANT BRO AUTOCORRECT I MEANT BRO” . It was funny.
#3
Was texting my girlfriend at the time and she asked me what I had for dinner. I had chicken fajitas, but I don’t know how to spell it. Autocorrect did not help me out and said I had chicken vajinas.
#4
I accidentally called my teacher mr. Palm tree… it’s close to that but I don’t think he noticed so 😅
#5
The absolute worst was when grandma was having stomach problems. MIL asked me to bring medicine, so I was texting her a list of what I had available at home. Offered to go to the store if something else was needed. I didn’t notice that my phone hadn’t recognized the brand name “Mylanta,” so the message looked something like this:
I have Tums chews, ultra Pepto liquid, and liquid implants. But it’s store brand knock-off implants. The Tums are tropical, Pepto is regular, and implants options are mint or cherry flavored.
Those two laughed at me for days about my flavored store-brand implants.
#6
I wanted to write “Pommel” (I think you call it pompom in english? I’m German so I’m not quite sure but I am talking about those fluffy little textile balls)
It changed into “Pimmel” (what basically means c**k)
I am still thinking about this even though it happened maybe 2 years ago 🥲
#7
Well, maybe not so much an auto correct as it was a failure of the Swype style keyboard on my phone.
Intended message: “There is some sort of weird insect in the house right now – taking pictures to google later”
Sent message: “There is some sort of weird incest in the house right now – taking pictures to ogle later”
#8
I worked at a theater and since the name of the building is spelled ” — Theatre”, my phone often thought I used British English.
One day I tried emailing someone “You forgot…” but ended up saying “You f*gg*t…”
In British English this probably no big deal. American English, not so much.
#9
I was texting my baby moms husband about my daughter’s car. We are still good friends, so at the end I wrote thanks homie, it auto corrected to thanks honey. I now refer to him as honey whenever I see him. Kinda embarrassing at 1st but now its a joke
#10
Don’t even get me started on this. Let’s see… ‘teacher’ was autocorrected to ‘teacup’, ‘assignment’ became ‘assistant’, and then even ‘hello’ became random gibberish like ‘hemoglobin’ and ‘gello’
#11
I wrote an annual evaluation for one of my employees and complimented that she was always on time for her shits. s/b shifts.
